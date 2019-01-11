Inside Stanton Bikes' Full Suspension UK Manufacturing

Stantons tight-knit seven man crew. Stantons tight-knit seven man crew.

Dan critiques his first ever frame with painter Si (left) and proudly presents the first production Slackline 853 (right)

The first ever 26" Slackline 853 production frame (red) which broke the brand into Dirt 100.

Off cuts from frame production, the Reynolds tubing is cut so it sits flush with the other components in the jig.

As all of these first 100 are custom we used the Belt Notcher, made up of a corse belt and rollers to the diameters of the tubes. Later we will use a multi-axis tube cutting machine called a Marchetti, shown below, this will greatly reduce the number of man hours required for the process. Custom tubing for both hardtails and FS bikes will still be produced on the belt notcher. Customers are able to customise reach, seat tube length and stack height to better fit a frame to their bodily proportions without sacrificing any of the much-loved ride characteristics of a Stanton. — Dan Stanton, Founder

Stanton are currently tooling up for a UK frame production line, of both their hardtail and full suspension frames. This includes the Marchetti SpA which automates the tubing cutting process with the ability to cut tubing on multiple planes

A box of CNC'd 'eggs' for the first production run.

The 'egg' in cross section, makes up the bottom bracket shell. The egg also provides the housing for one of the axle assemblies, which braces both halves of the rear end.

Eggs ready to fire on all cylinders.

Top linkage mount - the CNCd components are produced by an anonymous friend of Dan's in the UK.

The steel tubes are prepared for thermal drilling with a spray marker to allow accurate positioning for the downtube shock mount and top tube bottle bosses without irreversibly marking the tubing.

The friction drill is prepped with cutting fluid.

Thermal drilling pushes the material back into the tube, allowing threads to be tapped. It is a clean process, producing very little waste.

Cable routing is aligned using a metal rod before being braized onto the top tube, a process which creates a bond by melting a filler metal to create a bond.

The end product, raw top tubes now with bottle bosses and cable routing.

A line of union jack darts awaits the next set of frame manifests in the pig pen (welding bay).

Jord prepares the upper linkage axle mounts for tack welding in the jig.

Gav gets stuck in tack welding once the components have been positioned in the jig.

Tack welding is a means of positioning all the components, allowing the frame to be removed from the jig. This gives Gav better access to any tight spots otherwise inaccessible in the jig.

Owner Dan Stanton keeps a keen eye on the production of his masterpieces

The seat tube - top tube junction is welded before the top linkage mount can be positioned.

The frame is placed back in the jig to tack weld the top shock linkage in situ

Steel is a beautiful raw material, with the rainbow heat stains surrounding the welds

Bottle bosses ready to go

Fine detail around the egg

The pre-order front ends are racking up in a range of sizes. Gav and Jord focus on doing a run of front triangles before following up with some rear triangles.

The raw alloy tubing is cut to the correct dimensions using a pre-fabricated cutting guide

The alloy CNC'd dog legs are cleaned prior to being tacked up

The tubing and CNC'd components are set in the jig

The CNC'd drop out section including removable axle threads

The angles are checked before the assembly is clamped before being tack welded

Once tacked the rear end will need to be fully welded before proceeding to the next step

The finished frames are prepped before being sent off in batches to be ED coated for rust protection

Once protected the frames are dealt with by Si in paint

A selection of the 'standard' colours on offer

The selection of Elite colors on offer

And endless choices with the custom RAL colours

Powder coat before application

Whats cookin Si?

Si talks through his freshly baked goods

Frames hot out of the oven are inspected by Si

Decals printed in house on Rolland are peeled

Frames are masked for custom painted decals, an option for a small additional premium

Si builds layers on a custom silver painted heritage decal

Silver powder coat being layed on

The Stanton seal of approval is added to the top tube

The finished result, painted silver decals

Sheets of Reynolds logos await their rightful tubes

Once painted the FS frames are lacquered and sent for assembly

Dan sets to work assembling the rear assembly moving parts of a rear Switch9er FS

The final rear end assembly minus the frames tubing. The frame uses a dual link design that is laterally stiffened by 3x15mm axles, a 12mm axle and two solid T6 alloy, fully CNC'd 'Dog-Legs' and 2 full CNC steel link pivots. These aspects eliminate bottom bracket waver and stiffen up the drive.

Dan Stanton's dreambuild Switch9er FS

Detail of the black anodised top shock mount, this angulation of the shock dissipates forces along the length of the down tube

The iridescent black lava finish works well with kashima and a simple white decal

Dan and his latest creation

The original award winning Slackline 853 frame, that hit the public eye in the 'Dirt 100' 2012, and the newly produced Switchback FS, a 27.5" dual linked Trail/Bike Park ripper available in 140mm and 160mm travel.

A built up second gen Switchback hardtail head to head with the Switchback FS

Nestled away on the outskirts of Matlock in Derbyshire is a small unit, home of arguably Britain’s most progressive, geometry driven hardtails. Stanton Bikes - the originators of the long, low and slack steel hardtail frame have recently been making waves on the internet with the birth of their new-fangled dual-link full suspension offering.Stanton Bikes was started by founder and owner Dan Stanton along with another party who no longer plays a role in the business. Stanton came to be, from Dan wanting to satisfy his desires for the perfect ‘cross discipline’ hardtail frame in 2010. The process led him on a quest down the manufacturing wormhole, resulting in the production of a prototype which would go on to be developed into the world-renowned Slackline 853 26". The Slackline 853 really came to light with its success in Dirt Magazine, followed by its award of ‘Best All-Round Hardtail’ in Dirt 100. The original Slackline has since been reborn as the Switchback, a 27.5” version based on exaggerating the aggressive aspects of the Slackline. This bike soon became a world-renowned hardtail ideal and has been a platform for the progression of hardtail geometry in the industry.The full suspension bikes come in the form of the Switch9er FS (29er) and Switchback FS (650b). With the predecessor being the latter this piece will focus on the Switch9er FS. This bike is a 29” wheeled 140mm rear travel, 160mm front travel trail monster. As quoted by their website the aim ‘was to design and manufacture in-house the most well engineered, playful natured, confidence inspiring, aggressive 29” full-suspension frame.’With the bike being manufactured in house, this Tech Insider takes a trip to Matlock to take a look inside the home of Stanton Bikes, meet founder Dan Stanton, his tight-knit seven-man team, and follow the process of manufacturing their new bike.