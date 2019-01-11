INDUSTRY INSIDER

Inside Stanton Bikes' Full Suspension UK Manufacturing

Jan 11, 2019
by Tristan Tinn  

Rows of Reynolds tubing await their destiny
A look at the production of their newly released UK manufactured Switch9erFS and SwitchFS frames

Words & Photography by Tristan Tinn


Nestled away on the outskirts of Matlock in Derbyshire is a small unit, home of arguably Britain’s most progressive, geometry driven hardtails. Stanton Bikes - the originators of the long, low and slack steel hardtail frame have recently been making waves on the internet with the birth of their new-fangled dual-link full suspension offering.

Stanton Bikes was started by founder and owner Dan Stanton along with another party who no longer plays a role in the business. Stanton came to be, from Dan wanting to satisfy his desires for the perfect ‘cross discipline’ hardtail frame in 2010. The process led him on a quest down the manufacturing wormhole, resulting in the production of a prototype which would go on to be developed into the world-renowned Slackline 853 26". The Slackline 853 really came to light with its success in Dirt Magazine, followed by its award of ‘Best All-Round Hardtail’ in Dirt 100. The original Slackline has since been reborn as the Switchback, a 27.5” version based on exaggerating the aggressive aspects of the Slackline. This bike soon became a world-renowned hardtail ideal and has been a platform for the progression of hardtail geometry in the industry.

The full suspension bikes come in the form of the Switch9er FS (29er) and Switchback FS (650b). With the predecessor being the latter this piece will focus on the Switch9er FS. This bike is a 29” wheeled 140mm rear travel, 160mm front travel trail monster. As quoted by their website the aim ‘was to design and manufacture in-house the most well engineered, playful natured, confidence inspiring, aggressive 29” full-suspension frame.’

With the bike being manufactured in house, this Tech Insider takes a trip to Matlock to take a look inside the home of Stanton Bikes, meet founder Dan Stanton, his tight-knit seven-man team, and follow the process of manufacturing their new bike.

The writing is on the wall

Stantons tight-knit seven man crew.
Stantons tight-knit seven man crew.

Dan critiques his first ever frame with painter Si (left) and proudly presents the first production Slackline 853 (right)
Dan proudly holds out the Slackline which was sent to Dirt being throned 39 Best Hardtail Frame 39 of the year
Dan critiques his first ever frame with painter Si (left) and proudly presents the first production Slackline 853 (right)

A close up of the first gen Slackline where it all began
The first ever 26" Slackline 853 production frame (red) which broke the brand into Dirt 100.

Off cuts from frame production, the Reynolds tubing is cut so it sits flush with the other components in the jig.
Off cuts from frame production, the Reynolds tubing is cut so it sits flush with the other components in the jig.

bigquotesAs all of these first 100 are custom we used the Belt Notcher, made up of a corse belt and rollers to the diameters of the tubes. Later we will use a multi-axis tube cutting machine called a Marchetti, shown below, this will greatly reduce the number of man hours required for the process. Custom tubing for both hardtails and FS bikes will still be produced on the belt notcher. Customers are able to customise reach, seat tube length and stack height to better fit a frame to their bodily proportions without sacrificing any of the much-loved ride characteristics of a Stanton.Dan Stanton, Founder

Stanton are currently tooling up for a UK frame production line of both their hardtail and full suspension frames. This includes the Marchetti SpA which automates the tubing cutting process with the ability to cut tubing on multiple planes.
Stanton are currently tooling up for a UK frame production line, of both their hardtail and full suspension frames. This includes the Marchetti SpA which automates the tubing cutting process with the ability to cut tubing on multiple planes

A box of CNC'd 'eggs' for the first production run.
A box of CNC'd 'eggs' for the first production run.

The 'egg' in cross section, makes up the bottom bracket shell. The egg also provides the housing for one of the axle assemblies, which braces both halves of the rear end.
The 'egg' in cross section, makes up the bottom bracket shell. The egg also provides the housing for one of the axle assemblies, which braces both halves of the rear end.

Eggs ready to fire on all cylinders.
Eggs ready to fire on all cylinders.

Top linkage mount - the CNCd components are produced by an anonymous friend of Dan's in the UK.
Top linkage mount - the CNCd components are produced by an anonymous friend of Dan's in the UK.

The steel tubes are prepared for thermal drilling with a spray to allow accurate marking for the bottle bosses
The steel tubes are prepared for thermal drilling with a spray marker to allow accurate positioning for the downtube shock mount and top tube bottle bosses without irreversibly marking the tubing.

The friction drill is prepped with cutting fluid.
The friction drill is prepped with cutting fluid.

Thermal drilling pushes the material back into the tube allowing threads to be tapped
It is a clean process producing very little waste

Jord keeping a close eye on the process
Thermal drilling pushes the material back into the tube, allowing threads to be tapped. It is a clean process, producing very little waste.

Cable routing is braized onto the top tube a process which creates a bond by melting a filler metal to create a bond
Cable routing is aligned using a metal rod before being braized onto the top tube, a process which creates a bond by melting a filler metal to create a bond.

Gav getting busy with the brazing



The end product, raw top tubes now with bottle bosses and cable routing.
The end product, raw top tubes now with bottle bosses and cable routing.

A line of union jack darts awaits the next set of frame manifests in the pig pen (welding bay).
A line of union jack darts awaits the next set of frame manifests in the pig pen (welding bay).

Jord prepares the upper linkage axle mounts for tack welding in the jig.
Jord prepares the upper linkage axle mounts for tack welding in the jig.

Gav gets stuck in tack welding once the components have been positioned in the jig
Gav gets stuck in tack welding once the components have been positioned in the jig.

Tack welding is a means of positioning all the components allowing the frame to be removed from the jig. This gives Gav better access to any tight spots otherwise inaccessible in the jig.
Tack welding is a means of positioning all the components, allowing the frame to be removed from the jig. This gives Gav better access to any tight spots otherwise inaccessible in the jig.


Owner Dan Stanton keeps a keen eye on the production of his masterpieces
Owner Dan Stanton keeps a keen eye on the production of his masterpieces

The seat tube - top tube junction is welded before the top linkage mount can be positioned.
The seat tube - top tube junction is welded before the top linkage mount can be positioned.

The frame is placed back in the jig to tack weld the top shock linkage in situ
The frame is placed back in the jig to tack weld the top shock linkage in situ



Steel is a beautiful raw material especially the heat stains around the welds


Steel is a beautiful raw material, with the rainbow heat stains surrounding the welds

Bottle bosses ready to go
Bottle bosses ready to go

Fine detail around the egg
Fine detail around the egg

The pre-order front ends are racking up in a range of sizes. Due to the current small scale production Gav and Jord focus on doing a run of front triangles before following up with some rear triangles.
The pre-order front ends are racking up in a range of sizes. Gav and Jord focus on doing a run of front triangles before following up with some rear triangles.

The raw alloy tubing is cut to the correct dimensions using a pre-fabricated cutting guide
The raw alloy tubing is cut to the correct dimensions using a pre-fabricated cutting guide


The alloy CNC'd dog legs are cleaned prior to being tacked up
The alloy CNC'd dog legs are cleaned prior to being tacked up

The tubing and CNC'd components are set in the jig
The tubing and CNC'd components are set in the jig

The CNC'd drop out section including removable axle threads
The CNC'd drop out section including removable axle threads

The angles are checked before the assembly is clamped before being tack welded
The angles are checked before the assembly is clamped before being tack welded







Once tacked the rear end will need to be fully welded before proceeding to the next step

The finished frames are then sent off in batches to be coated with rust protection
The finished frames are prepped before being sent off in batches to be ED coated for rust protection

Once protected the frames are dealt with by Si in paint
Once protected the frames are dealt with by Si in paint

A selection of the 'standard' colours on offer
A selection of the 'standard' colours on offer

The selection of Elite colors on offer
The selection of Elite colors on offer

Endless choices with the custom RAL colours
And endless choices with the custom RAL colours

Old tubing samples litter the shelves in an array of colours and decal variants

Powder coat before application
Powder coat before application


Whats cookin Si?
Whats cookin Si?

Si talks through his freshly baked goods
Si talks through his freshly baked goods

Frames hot out of the oven are inspected by Si
Frames hot out of the oven are inspected by Si

Iridescent lagoon frames hung to cool

Decals printed in house on Rolland are peeled
Decals printed in house on Rolland are peeled

Frames are masked for custom painted decals an option for a small additional premium
Frames are masked for custom painted decals, an option for a small additional premium

Si builds layers on a custom silver painted heritage decal
Si builds layers on a custom silver painted heritage decal
Silver powder coat being layed on
Silver powder coat being layed on

The Stanton seal of approval is added to the top tube
The Stanton seal of approval is added to the top tube

The finished result painted silver decals
The finished result, painted silver decals

Sheets of Reynolds logos await their rightful tubes
Sheets of Reynolds logos await their rightful tubes

Once painted the FS frames are lacquered and sent for assembly
Once painted the FS frames are lacquered and sent for assembly

Various components are laid out before being pressed together
An array of taps to place any required threads

Dan sets to work assembling the moving parts of a rear Switch9er FS
Dan sets to work assembling the rear assembly moving parts of a rear Switch9er FS



The final rear end assembly minus the frames tubing. The frame uses a dual link design with both sides of the rear end braced by two 15mm axles.
The final rear end assembly minus the frames tubing. The frame uses a dual link design that is laterally stiffened by 3x15mm axles, a 12mm axle and two solid T6 alloy, fully CNC’d 'Dog-Legs' and 2 full CNC steel link pivots. These aspects eliminate bottom bracket waver and stiffen up the drive.

Dan Stanton's dreambuild Switch9er FS
Dan Stanton's dreambuild Switch9er FS


Detail of the black anodised top shock mount this angulation of the shock dissipates forces along the length of the down tube
Detail of the black anodised top shock mount, this angulation of the shock dissipates forces along the length of the down tube


The iridescent black lava finish works well with kashima and a simple wite decal
The iridescent black lava finish works well with kashima and a simple white decal


Dan and his latest creation
Dan and his latest creation

The original Switchback frame which helped bring the brand to the public eye in the Dirt 100 and the newly produced Switchback FS a 650b version of the Switch9er FS available with 140mm or 160mm rear travel.
The original award winning Slackline 853 frame, that hit the public eye in the 'Dirt 100' 2012, and the newly produced Switchback FS, a 27.5” dual linked Trail/Bike Park ripper available in 140mm and 160mm travel.

A built up second gen Switchback hardtail head to head with the Switchback FS
A built up second gen Switchback hardtail head to head with the Switchback FS


11 Comments

  • + 1
 Tempted to Switch my current bike for one of these! Respect for doing it in-house. Nothing against Taiwanese made product, but knowing the bike is made locally by the same guys that designed it gives it extra appeal.
  • + 1
 Great article PB and really good to see Stanton pushing to manufacture on home soil.

Oh, I thought it was public knowledge that Superstar CNC Stanton’s frame parts though and not an ‘anonymous friend’
  • + 1
 what a fantastic article from Pinkbike and cheers to Stanton for letting us see in such detail the whole process.Radness! oh and oooooh Elite colours!
  • + 1
 Welding porn! Loving the look of the new bike. The Slackline rides so damn well I'm super interested to see how the FS rides.
  • + 1
 Awesome seeing how it all put tighter and actually seeing the painting processes
  • + 2
 I don't care how it rides... It is beautiful!!
  • + 1
 Awesome to see bike manufacturing like this in the UK - Nice work lads!
  • + 1
 Well done Dan. Good work for setting up UK manufacture!
  • + 1
 Dan Stanton DJing Stanton Warriors tunes on Stanton decks in St.Anton
  • + 1
 Lovely looking Bikes boys fair play!
  • + 1
 Any idea of the weight of that fs? Great looking rigs

