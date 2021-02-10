Video: Inside the Creative Photo Process with Thomas Genon and JB Liautard

Feb 10, 2021
by Jb Liautard  


When the creative evolution of Thomas Genon’s riding merged with that of JB Liautard’s photography, art was inevitable. The style and artistry of Thomas and JB has created some sublime images which celebrate the beauty and badassery of bikes in a unique and mesmerizing way. They make us question the how and why, and pull us into their story in this video.





bigquotesIt’s been quite a while that we know each other. JB has been killing it in the last years and his pictures always stand out to me. I saw him working with our friend Paul Couderc. Those pictures were awesome but nobody had a clue how they made it happen. That lead me to the idea of calling him and we quickly jumped into this project.Thomas Genon






bigquotesFor most of the images in this episode, I had a really precise idea of what I wanted to do. But we spent a lot of time talking about them with Thomas so he could really understand what was going on and also tell me if some actions or light situations were possible or not. So based on these discussions, we tried to adapt the ideas to make them work in the safest way.Jb Liautard







bigquotesI love good pictures and they are often very complicated to take. There is a lot happening behind the scenes, the lights, the spot, the tricks... and JB had so many greats ideas and that got me really motivated to try something different! For this project, we wanted to take the best photos we could and report what goes into making it happen!Thomas Genon





bigquotesI would say that the water droplets picture is my favorite. It’s a concept that took me a while to get perfect so it was a great reward to have this picture in the project, and I also like the aesthetic of the photo, its composition and colors, even if it’s not the craziest action.Jb Liautard


Rider: Thomas Genon
Photography: Jb Liautard
Video: Abel Nury & Jb Liautard
Produced by: Shimano

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 Incredible, with today´s computers you can cheat this photos but to make them without cheating is realy impessive. I love the way that we doesn´t even crop the photos to make the framing he wants, but he asks Thomas to go again. Purist. Love it. Congratulations!
  • 6 1
 Amazing.
  • 1 0
 So does this mean we are skipping the Photo of the Year competition? These photos are insane!
  • 1 0
 No doubt who the best photographer is - brilliant creativity
  • 1 0
 Incredible insight and behind the scenes action with one of the most creative MTB shooters. Bravo.
  • 1 0
 This is crazy and so cool. It is like painting, just much funkier!
  • 1 0
 JB is so talentuous! PROPS

