Inside The Tape: Andorra DH World Cup 2018
Jul 13, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro is back breaking down all the lines of the Andorra world cup - especially for you! Aren't you lucky. Who is going to take the top honor today?
Score
Time
+ 4
billythegerbil
(32 mins ago)
Great work again! “He talks like a primary school teacher but in a Scottish accent you can actually understand” (my Mrs) I think that’s a compliment.
[Reply]
+ 5
sexley
Plus
(41 mins ago)
Great work!
[Reply]
+ 3
fecalmaster
(36 mins ago)
I'm scurrred to see the finals. Let's keep it clean, no injuries.
[Reply]
+ 2
curtiso
Plus
(14 mins ago)
This is great, please keep it up!
[Reply]
+ 1
ctd07
(25 mins ago)
Wow half a second on one tiny section!!! How are the end results so damn close!?
[Reply]
+ 1
jpwilbur9
(14 mins ago)
I love this stuff!!! These just keep getting better! Keep it up, Ben/PB!!!
[Reply]
