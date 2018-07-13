VIDEOS

Inside The Tape: Andorra DH World Cup 2018

Jul 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro is back breaking down all the lines of the Andorra world cup - especially for you! Aren't you lucky. Who is going to take the top honor today?


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


6 Comments

  • + 4
 Great work again! “He talks like a primary school teacher but in a Scottish accent you can actually understand” (my Mrs) I think that’s a compliment.
  • + 5
 Great work!
  • + 3
 I'm scurrred to see the finals. Let's keep it clean, no injuries.
  • + 2
 This is great, please keep it up!
  • + 1
 Wow half a second on one tiny section!!! How are the end results so damn close!?
  • + 1
 I love this stuff!!! These just keep getting better! Keep it up, Ben/PB!!!

