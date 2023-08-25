Watch
Video: The Secret to Winning This Race | Inside the Tape With Ben Cathro
Aug 25, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
7 Comments
The track in Vallnord has seen some welcome changes to make this one of the most entertaining rounds of the season.
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
991 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
1
ridestuff
(50 mins ago)
So last years World Champions only got to be for less than a year? The UCI sucks in so many ways...
[Reply]
3
1
scott-townes
(45 mins ago)
FINN FOR THE WIN!!!
[Reply]
1
1
sfarnum
(18 mins ago)
If you want to win, hire a Finn.
[Reply]
7
9
lookslikeasessionisnotfunny
(57 mins ago)
I'm just gonna say it. I don't think Ben Cathro knows the secret to winning a race.
[Reply]
9
2
Gabe001
(55 mins ago)
But he might know the secret as to why no one loves you
[Reply]
1
1
angoleiroc
(25 mins ago)
What about ghost Ben though
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(9 mins ago)
52 race wins based on a quick scan of his results on the interwebs....and yes many of his bikes looked like a session.
[Reply]
