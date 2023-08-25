Video: The Secret to Winning This Race | Inside the Tape With Ben Cathro

Aug 25, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

The track in Vallnord has seen some welcome changes to make this one of the most entertaining rounds of the season.

Posted In:
Videos Inside The Tape DH Racing Ben Cathro Andorra World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
991 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 3 1
 So last years World Champions only got to be for less than a year? The UCI sucks in so many ways...
  • 3 1
 FINN FOR THE WIN!!!
  • 1 1
 If you want to win, hire a Finn.
  • 7 9
 I'm just gonna say it. I don't think Ben Cathro knows the secret to winning a race.
  • 9 2
 But he might know the secret as to why no one loves you
  • 1 1
 What about ghost Ben though
  • 1 0
 52 race wins based on a quick scan of his results on the interwebs....and yes many of his bikes looked like a session.





