Inside the Tape: Ben Cathro Breaks Down the Lousa DH World Cup Track
Oct 29, 2020
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro is back at the final round of the World Cup season in Lousa to break down the constantly changing track.
Inside the Tape presented by
Five Ten
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Lousa World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
6 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
srsiri23w
(12 mins ago)
I can't think of anything to complain about this one. Well done Cathro and Pinkbike!
[Reply]
7
0
MastonThrust
(24 mins ago)
Man, been waiting for this one. Did not dissappoint. Thanks Cathro!
[Reply]
1
0
rockchomper
(1 mins ago)
LOVE Cathro Vision!!!!!!
[Reply]
2
18
Shredburger
(31 mins ago)
first
[Reply]
15
0
nozes
(25 mins ago)
Congrats. Here's a downvote.
[Reply]
5
0
bigtim
(15 mins ago)
And yet here you are in last.
[Reply]
