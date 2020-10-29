Inside the Tape: Ben Cathro Breaks Down the Lousa DH World Cup Track

Oct 29, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ben Cathro is back at the final round of the World Cup season in Lousa to break down the constantly changing track.


Inside the Tape presented by Five Ten





Posted In:
Videos Inside The Tape Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro Sponsored DH Racing Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
108383 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
58716 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
54852 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
47480 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
36272 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
32829 views
Video: Friday Fails #141
30008 views
Öhlins Updates TTXAir Platform with New Single Can TTX1Air
28753 views

6 Comments

  • 9 0
 I can't think of anything to complain about this one. Well done Cathro and Pinkbike!
  • 7 0
 Man, been waiting for this one. Did not dissappoint. Thanks Cathro!
  • 1 0
 LOVE Cathro Vision!!!!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013320
Mobile Version of Website