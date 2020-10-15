Inside the Tape: Ben Cathro Dissects The Maribor World Cup DH Course

Oct 15, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  



World Cup DH is back and so is Ben Cathro's track analysis. Sit back and enjoy all the strategies before tomorrow's big race.


Inside the Tape presented by Five Ten





Posted In:
Videos Inside The Tape Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro Sponsored DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
182990 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
113410 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
94564 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
58629 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
57417 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
56089 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
52596 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Mega
51467 views

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 Easily my favorite Pinkbike content!
  • 5 0
 yes!
  • 2 0
 Aaaaaaaaaawwwwwwwww yiiiiiissssssssssssssss!
  • 2 0
 Ben "Bad Ass" Cathro is back!
  • 1 0
 Nice one Ben. Good you have ya back. Great to hear it should be drier tomorrow too.
  • 1 0
 YEEESSS! Hope to see you racing the world cups next season, all being well!
  • 2 0
 ????????
  • 2 0
 yaaaaay!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008911
Mobile Version of Website