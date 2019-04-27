Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Inside the Tape: Ben Cathro Picks Apart Line Choice at Maribor DH World Cup 2019
Apr 27, 2019
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro is back and he brings us all the goods from the first round of the World Cup DH season in Maribor.
6 Comments
+ 5
ElGranadamtbers
(45 mins ago)
A Ben Cathro and Gee course preview needs to happen, both are killer riders and can talk while doing it!
[Reply]
+ 2
jeremiahwas
(35 mins ago)
Man the days of a noisy, jangly, clanky bike seem to be over!? These bikes sound amazing!
[Reply]
+ 1
downhere67
(13 mins ago)
Ben should have more sponsors, the guy is a magician in getting them into his videos.
[Reply]
+ 2
pacificnorthwet
(38 mins ago)
So glad this is more than 3 minutes long. I could watch this all day.
[Reply]
+ 2
mikehuntisore
(48 mins ago)
#59
so good at scrubbing he even does a one hander just to show off
[Reply]
+ 1
frenchfriedfun
(17 mins ago)
Nice hat Ben!
[Reply]
