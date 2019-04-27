VIDEOS

Inside the Tape: Ben Cathro Picks Apart Line Choice at Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 27, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

This Inside The Tape is presented by Five Ten
.

Ben Cathro is back and he brings us all the goods from the first round of the World Cup DH season in Maribor.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @FiveTen @ben-cathro


Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
183279 views
Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
85426 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
74296 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
64781 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
54690 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
46846 views
Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?
46546 views
Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
46129 views

6 Comments

  • + 5
 A Ben Cathro and Gee course preview needs to happen, both are killer riders and can talk while doing it!
  • + 2
 Man the days of a noisy, jangly, clanky bike seem to be over!? These bikes sound amazing!
  • + 1
 Ben should have more sponsors, the guy is a magician in getting them into his videos.
  • + 2
 So glad this is more than 3 minutes long. I could watch this all day.
  • + 2
 #59 so good at scrubbing he even does a one hander just to show off
  • + 1
 Nice hat Ben!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027445
Mobile Version of Website