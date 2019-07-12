Pinkbike.com
Inside The Tape: Big White Slopestyle 2019 Featuring The World's Biggest Boner Log
Jul 12, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
The Big White Slopestyle is back for 2019 and the man behind the event, Tom Van Steenbergen, gives us a run down on the course he helped design.
Additional footage by
Ohad Nir
.
Presented by
Big White
.
Posted In:
Videos
Tom Van Steenbergen
Slopestyle
Big White Slopestyle 2019
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
joe1989
(12 mins ago)
Its not the size of the boner log that matters. Its how you use it.
[Reply]
+ 1
Bruccio
(23 mins ago)
biggest boner log. that's what he said.
[Reply]
+ 1
Tarekith
(39 mins ago)
That boner is massive and erect.
[Reply]
+ 1
toprace
(25 mins ago)
Massive Boner jokes incoming.
[Reply]
+ 1
vinay
(17 mins ago)
Six comments now, only one not boner related. You know the audience!
[Reply]
+ 1
lalientoxc
(33 mins ago)
The world’s biggest boner log huh.. that’s not what she said
[Reply]
+ 0
Bruccio
(22 mins ago)
too late and too lame. i'll see myself out
[Reply]
+ 0
ionn
(27 mins ago)
will there be a live stream?
[Reply]
+ 2
jasonlucas
Mod
Plus
(18 mins ago)
No livestream, but we will be covering the event with photo and video. Highlights will be out shortly after the event!
[Reply]
