Inside The Tape: Big White Slopestyle 2019 Featuring The World's Biggest Boner Log

Jul 12, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Big White Slopestyle is back for 2019 and the man behind the event, Tom Van Steenbergen, gives us a run down on the course he helped design.

Additional footage by Ohad Nir.

Presented by Big White.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Posted In:
Videos Tom Van Steenbergen Slopestyle Big White Slopestyle 2019


9 Comments

  • + 2
 Its not the size of the boner log that matters. Its how you use it.
  • + 1
 biggest boner log. that's what he said.
  • + 1
 That boner is massive and erect.
  • + 1
 Massive Boner jokes incoming.
  • + 1
 Six comments now, only one not boner related. You know the audience!
  • + 1
 The world’s biggest boner log huh.. that’s not what she said Wink
  • + 0
 too late and too lame. i'll see myself out
  • + 0
 will there be a live stream?
  • + 2
 No livestream, but we will be covering the event with photo and video. Highlights will be out shortly after the event!

