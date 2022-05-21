Inside The Tape: Breaking Down the Brutal Fort William World Cup Track

May 21, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

The brutal nature of Fort William surprises riders every time. It's an old classic with a new twist, take a tour of the track with Ben.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Inside The Tape Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
93951 views
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
57533 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
51508 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
43824 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
43783 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40828 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
36811 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
36656 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 The part with Cathro analyzing the track was fantastic.
  • 1 0
 What a guy Cathro! Top 25?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008327
Mobile Version of Website