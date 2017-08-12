VIDEOS

Inside the Tape - EWS Raw - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 12, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Get out on course with Tippie and see what the line choices are for the top EWS racers and some fast locals to boot. Tippie guides us through some of what he is seeing out on the rough and ragged Westside trails that make up stages two (Rockwork Orange » Korova Milk Bar » Wizard (not Whistler) Burial Ground), three (Billy Epic » Bob's Rebob), and four (Howler » No-View) of the 2017 race. With rain forecast for race day, how much of these lines will change?


MENTIONS: @bretttippie / @EnduroWorldSeries / @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
105619 views
Aaron Gwin's Absolutely Incredible Finals Run: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 - Video
70669 views
Purest Line: Finn Iles Riding DH Through Quebec City - Video
59189 views
Cannondale Jekyll 2 - Review
55520 views
Superhuman: Finals Photo Epic - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
53519 views
2018 Devinci Spartan - First Look
52791 views
Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July
44147 views
New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017
43076 views

5 Comments

  • + 5
 Ooh man I love this format. More tip!
  • + 1
 Inside or In Between the tape? same difference?
  • + 4
 Ha, yeah, slight slip of the tongue from the Tipster. New series, Inside the Tape. It's hectic up there!
  • + 1
 @AJBarlas: If it comes natural, just roll with it.. Cause you ain't gonna train Tippie's tongue.
  • + 1
 Yeah boy!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024891
Mobile Version of Website