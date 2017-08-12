Inside the Tape - EWS Raw - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Get out on course with Tippie and see what the line choices are for the top EWS racers and some fast locals to boot. Tippie guides us through some of what he is seeing out on the rough and ragged Westside trails that make up stages two (Rockwork Orange » Korova Milk Bar » Wizard (not Whistler) Burial Ground), three (Billy Epic » Bob's Rebob), and four (Howler » No-View) of the 2017 race. With rain forecast for race day, how much of these lines will change?