Video: Les Gets Never Fails to Deliver | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro

Sep 8, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Join Ben Cathro as he gives you all the info you need prior to this weekend's World Cup DH race in Les Gets. An extremely fast & dry track is guaranteed to entertain this weekend.

Videos Inside The Tape Ben Cathro Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023


2 Comments
  • 3 0
 Dean Lucas retiring from DH racing....

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Te6HH2YwaA
  • 1 0
 Whatever PB is paying Cathro, it's not enough. The man always delivers





