Video: Les Gets Never Fails to Deliver | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro
Sep 8, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
2 Comments
Join Ben Cathro as he gives you all the info you need prior to this weekend's World Cup DH race in Les Gets. An extremely fast & dry track is guaranteed to entertain this weekend.
Posted In:
Videos
Inside The Tape
Ben Cathro
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
997 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
Phipu
(45 mins ago)
Dean Lucas retiring from DH racing....
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Te6HH2YwaA
[Reply]
1
0
s-nacks
(7 mins ago)
Whatever PB is paying Cathro, it's not enough. The man always delivers
[Reply]
www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Te6HH2YwaA