VIDEOS
Inside The Tape: Line Choice & Gwin's 29er from La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
Aug 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro is back with insight into key line choices the riders will be making this week. It's wet out there with some nasty crashes!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
jaame
(1 mins ago)
Are you watching this Danny? Somebody in the pits tell Dave to tell Danny. Better get on the Coulange Wiggle!
[Reply]
+ 1
jpcars10s
(1 mins ago)
Seriously checked PB like 7 times today hoping to see this.
[Reply]
+ 1
mayha49
(9 mins ago)
Gwin, Gwin, you're the man. If you can't do it you're still the man!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Eggfriedrice
(11 mins ago)
The Giriaffe is Killing it!
[Reply]
+ 1
thewasp
(10 mins ago)
Cathro is the boss!
[Reply]
