Inside The Tape: Line Choice & Gwin's 29er from La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aug 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro is back with insight into key line choices the riders will be making this week. It's wet out there with some nasty crashes!



MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


5 Comments

  • + 1
 Are you watching this Danny? Somebody in the pits tell Dave to tell Danny. Better get on the Coulange Wiggle!
  • + 1
 Seriously checked PB like 7 times today hoping to see this.
  • + 1
 Gwin, Gwin, you're the man. If you can't do it you're still the man!!
  • + 1
 The Giriaffe is Killing it!
  • + 1
 Cathro is the boss!

