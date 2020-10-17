Pinkbike.com
Inside The Tape: New Track, New Lines - Maribor DH Round 2 Line Choices with Ben Cathro
Oct 17, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Same same but different. The racing in Maribor is all but over and once again Ben Cathro hits the track to get us the inside scoop.
Inside the Tape presented by
Five Ten
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
Sponsored
World Cup DH
Score
Time
3
0
crownperformance
(23 mins ago)
Ben solid job with the course breakdown. This is the kind of pre race analysis I want!
[Reply]
2
0
solidautomech
(11 mins ago)
Ben, Thanks for these! Sorry your not racing this season. Can’t wait to see you getting after it next season!
[Reply]
