Inside The Tape: New Track, New Lines - Maribor DH Round 2 Line Choices with Ben Cathro

Oct 17, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  



Same same but different. The racing in Maribor is all but over and once again Ben Cathro hits the track to get us the inside scoop.


Inside the Tape presented by Five Ten





2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Ben solid job with the course breakdown. This is the kind of pre race analysis I want!
  • 2 0
 Ben, Thanks for these! Sorry your not racing this season. Can’t wait to see you getting after it next season!

