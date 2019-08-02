Pinkbike.com
Inside The Tape: Racers Getting LOOSE - Val Di Sole World Cup DH
Aug 2, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
This Inside The Tape is presented by
Five Ten
Regions in Article
Val Di Sole
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019
World Cup DH
Score
Time
+ 5
Ron-C
(44 mins ago)
Inside the vape.
[Reply]
+ 2
discoclint
(30 mins ago)
Nice work Ben. Red bull if you're watching please cam that section.
[Reply]
+ 1
EvinReed
(35 mins ago)
Outside the tape.
[Reply]
