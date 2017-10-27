VIDEOS

Inside The Tape: Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Right Ridge

Oct 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Taking down the viewer's right ridge now - Brett Tippie shows you what the riders are coping with.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeproductions / @nickvanberkel


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
65067 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
63375 views
Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video
62111 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
58568 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
52872 views
Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review
51575 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
50268 views
Risk, Reward and Rampage: Degree of Difficulty - Video
46822 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029377
Mobile Version of Website