VIDEOS

Inside the Tape: RAW Canadian Open DH Practice with Kenny Smith - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


Brett Tippie and Kenny Smith check out this year's rowdy, blown out course for the Canadian Open DH presented by iXS.

Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork the Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
162473 views
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx Whistler 2017
99825 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
79988 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
69231 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
64535 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
62749 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
56816 views
New Intense 29er Carbon DH Bike Spotted - Crankworx Whistler 2017
50398 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 When you start calling them "whoops sections", it just sounds like a lazy excuse to not do some work on the horrendous braking bumps. At least chuck a few microwaves in there, smooth it out a bit
  • + 3
 To be fair, the section before hecklers rock is a man made whoop section
  • + 1
 That track looks vicious!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026600
Mobile Version of Website