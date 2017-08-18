VIDEOS

Inside the Tape: RAW Slopestyle Practice - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  


Brett Tippie gets the inside scoop from Nicholi Rogatkin and Jakub Vencl while all the heavy hitters get their first taste of the 2017 Red Bull Joyride slopestyle course.


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @bretttippie


6 Comments

  • + 2
 Everybody has been saying all week, but I'll say it again. Tippie is doing a great job with these Inside the Tape features. Really interesting to get these perspectives.
  • + 4
 I try to imagine myself riding the course and I shit myself
  • + 1
 so this has happened multiple times?
  • + 1
 Is Semenuk competing? Sorry if he is in this as I can't view it due to being on a flight.
  • + 1
 he is indeed.
  • + 1
 Pure radness

Post a Comment



