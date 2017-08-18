Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Inside the Tape: RAW Slopestyle Practice - Crankworx Whistler 2017
Aug 18, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Brett Tippie gets the inside scoop from Nicholi Rogatkin and Jakub Vencl while all the heavy hitters get their first taste of the 2017 Red Bull Joyride slopestyle course.
MENTIONS
:
@officialcrankworx
/
@bretttippie
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork the Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
158287 views
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx Whistler 2017
90189 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
78602 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
64827 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
61417 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
60329 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
56524 views
New Intense 29er Carbon DH Bike Spotted - Crankworx Whistler 2017
48363 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
Footey72
(6 mins ago)
Everybody has been saying all week, but I'll say it again. Tippie is doing a great job with these Inside the Tape features. Really interesting to get these perspectives.
[Reply]
+ 4
t1000
(46 mins ago)
I try to imagine myself riding the course and I shit myself
[Reply]
+ 1
krazieghost
(3 mins ago)
so this has happened multiple times?
[Reply]
+ 1
cgeuns
(6 mins ago)
Is Semenuk competing? Sorry if he is in this as I can't view it due to being on a flight.
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(3 mins ago)
he is indeed.
[Reply]
+ 1
jimoxbox
(13 mins ago)
Pure radness
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033735
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment