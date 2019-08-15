Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Inside The Tape: Slopestyle's Finest Check Out Joyride 2019 - Crankworx Whistler 2019
Aug 15, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Nicholi Rogatkin, Emil Johansson, Erik Fedko, and Brett Tippie give us the rundown on the 2019 Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle course here at Crankworx Whistler.
Additional footage provided by Red Bull.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Brett Tippie
Emil Johansson
Erik Fedko
Nicholi Rogatkin
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
121692 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
94816 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
88977 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
73048 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
66566 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
60018 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
54501 views
First Look: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Made for Dry, Loose Conditions
51664 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
- 2
supersheep
(31 mins ago)
Says video is not recognized doesn't work
{
"ns": "yt",
"el": "embedded",
"cpn": "cOC6SvG7AaEoYazR",
"docid": "q_iveULYuco",
"ver": 2,
"referrer": "https://www.youtube.com/embed/q_iveULYuco",
"cmt": "0",
"ei": "sK1VXZGDD8-HkwaX8avQDw",
"fs": "0",
"rt": "9.621",
"of": "Dni5ij7wqgOiHjcCjykMNw",
"euri": "https://m.pinkbike.com/news/inside-the-tape-slopestyles-finest-check-out-joyride-2019-crankworx-whistler-2019.html",
"lact": 17,
"cl": "263372958",
"mos": 0,
"state": "80",
"vm": "CAEQARgE",
"volume": 100,
"c": "WEB_EMBEDDED_PLAYER",
"cver": "20190815",
"cplayer": "UNIPLAYER",
"cbr": "Chrome Mobile",
"cbrver": "74.0.3729.157",
"cos": "Android",
"cosver": "8.1.0",
"hl": "en_US",
"cr": "US",
"len": "640",
"fexp": "23744176,23751767,23757412,23788875,23804281,23805410,23818122,23818585,23829116,23832308,23834462,24630102,9449243",
"size": "232:412:2.625",
"inview": "1",
"conn": "7",
"vct": "0.000",
"vd": "NaN",
"vpl": "",
"vbu": "",
"vpa": "1",
"vsk": "0",
"ven": "0",
"vpr": "1",
"vrs": "0",
"vns": "0",
"vec": "null",
"vvol": "1",
"debug_error": {
"errorCode": "fmt.noneavailable",
"errorMessage": "This video format is not supported.",
"Op": "HTML5_NO_AVAILABLE_FORMATS_FALLBACK",
"Rh": "",
"Vz": "buildRej.1;a.0;d.0;f18.1;c18.1;f43.0;c43.1"
},
"ismb": 2110000,
"relative_loudness": "NaN",
"user_qual": "auto",
"debug_videoId": "q_iveULYuco",
"0sz": false,
"op": "",
"yof": false,
"dis": "",
"gpu": "Adreno_(TM)_418",
"cgr": true,
"debug_playbackQuality": "unknown",
"debug_date": "Thu Aug 15 2019 12:08:42 GMT-0700 (Pacific Daylight Time)"
}
[Reply]
+ 3
endlessblockades
(25 mins ago)
@supersheep
: Cool story but the video works for me.
[Reply]
+ 1
emarquar
(25 mins ago)
I think it was still processing in youtube. When I first tried watching it, it was 360p only, and each time I refreshed more resolution options were available.
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(5 mins ago)
Are noobs allowed to ride those courses at some point? Like after the comp?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021295
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
{
"ns": "yt",
"el": "embedded",
"cpn": "cOC6SvG7AaEoYazR",
"docid": "q_iveULYuco",
"ver": 2,
"referrer": "https://www.youtube.com/embed/q_iveULYuco",
"cmt": "0",
"ei": "sK1VXZGDD8-HkwaX8avQDw",
"fs": "0",
"rt": "9.621",
"of": "Dni5ij7wqgOiHjcCjykMNw",
"euri": "https://m.pinkbike.com/news/inside-the-tape-slopestyles-finest-check-out-joyride-2019-crankworx-whistler-2019.html",
"lact": 17,
"cl": "263372958",
"mos": 0,
"state": "80",
"vm": "CAEQARgE",
"volume": 100,
"c": "WEB_EMBEDDED_PLAYER",
"cver": "20190815",
"cplayer": "UNIPLAYER",
"cbr": "Chrome Mobile",
"cbrver": "74.0.3729.157",
"cos": "Android",
"cosver": "8.1.0",
"hl": "en_US",
"cr": "US",
"len": "640",
"fexp": "23744176,23751767,23757412,23788875,23804281,23805410,23818122,23818585,23829116,23832308,23834462,24630102,9449243",
"size": "232:412:2.625",
"inview": "1",
"conn": "7",
"vct": "0.000",
"vd": "NaN",
"vpl": "",
"vbu": "",
"vpa": "1",
"vsk": "0",
"ven": "0",
"vpr": "1",
"vrs": "0",
"vns": "0",
"vec": "null",
"vvol": "1",
"debug_error": {
"errorCode": "fmt.noneavailable",
"errorMessage": "This video format is not supported.",
"Op": "HTML5_NO_AVAILABLE_FORMATS_FALLBACK",
"Rh": "",
"Vz": "buildRej.1;a.0;d.0;f18.1;c18.1;f43.0;c43.1"
},
"ismb": 2110000,
"relative_loudness": "NaN",
"user_qual": "auto",
"debug_videoId": "q_iveULYuco",
"0sz": false,
"op": "",
"yof": false,
"dis": "",
"gpu": "Adreno_(TM)_418",
"cgr": true,
"debug_playbackQuality": "unknown",
"debug_date": "Thu Aug 15 2019 12:08:42 GMT-0700 (Pacific Daylight Time)"
}
Post a Comment