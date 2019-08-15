Inside The Tape: Slopestyle's Finest Check Out Joyride 2019 - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Nicholi Rogatkin, Emil Johansson, Erik Fedko, and Brett Tippie give us the rundown on the 2019 Red Bull Joyride Slopestyle course here at Crankworx Whistler.

Additional footage provided by Red Bull.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Inside The Tape Brett Tippie Emil Johansson Erik Fedko Nicholi Rogatkin


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
121692 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
94816 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
88977 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
73048 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
66566 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
60018 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
54501 views
First Look: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Made for Dry, Loose Conditions
51664 views

4 Comments

  • - 2
 Says video is not recognized doesn't work


{



"ns": "yt",
"el": "embedded",
"cpn": "cOC6SvG7AaEoYazR",
"docid": "q_iveULYuco",
"ver": 2,
"referrer": "https://www.youtube.com/embed/q_iveULYuco",
"cmt": "0",
"ei": "sK1VXZGDD8-HkwaX8avQDw",
"fs": "0",
"rt": "9.621",
"of": "Dni5ij7wqgOiHjcCjykMNw",
"euri": "https://m.pinkbike.com/news/inside-the-tape-slopestyles-finest-check-out-joyride-2019-crankworx-whistler-2019.html",
"lact": 17,
"cl": "263372958",
"mos": 0,
"state": "80",
"vm": "CAEQARgE",
"volume": 100,
"c": "WEB_EMBEDDED_PLAYER",
"cver": "20190815",
"cplayer": "UNIPLAYER",
"cbr": "Chrome Mobile",
"cbrver": "74.0.3729.157",
"cos": "Android",
"cosver": "8.1.0",
"hl": "en_US",
"cr": "US",
"len": "640",
"fexp": "23744176,23751767,23757412,23788875,23804281,23805410,23818122,23818585,23829116,23832308,23834462,24630102,9449243",
"size": "232:412:2.625",
"inview": "1",
"conn": "7",
"vct": "0.000",
"vd": "NaN",
"vpl": "",
"vbu": "",
"vpa": "1",
"vsk": "0",
"ven": "0",
"vpr": "1",
"vrs": "0",
"vns": "0",
"vec": "null",
"vvol": "1",
"debug_error": {
"errorCode": "fmt.noneavailable",
"errorMessage": "This video format is not supported.",
"Op": "HTML5_NO_AVAILABLE_FORMATS_FALLBACK",
"Rh": "",
"Vz": "buildRej.1;a.0;d.0;f18.1;c18.1;f43.0;c43.1"
},
"ismb": 2110000,
"relative_loudness": "NaN",
"user_qual": "auto",
"debug_videoId": "q_iveULYuco",
"0sz": false,
"op": "",
"yof": false,
"dis": "",
"gpu": "Adreno_(TM)_418",
"cgr": true,
"debug_playbackQuality": "unknown",
"debug_date": "Thu Aug 15 2019 12:08:42 GMT-0700 (Pacific Daylight Time)"
}
  • + 3
 @supersheep: Cool story but the video works for me.
  • + 1
 I think it was still processing in youtube. When I first tried watching it, it was 360p only, and each time I refreshed more resolution options were available.
  • + 1
 Are noobs allowed to ride those courses at some point? Like after the comp?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021295
Mobile Version of Website