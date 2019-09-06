Inside The Tape: Smashing Rock Gardens at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 6, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



It's the final World Cup of the season and Ben Cathro is back one more time to break down one of the most technical sections of the Snowshoe World Cup DH course.


This Inside The Tape is presented by Five Ten
.






Posted In:
Videos Inside The Tape Ben Cathro DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 No Hardline for mr Cathro?
  • 1 0
 A+ kiwi accent at the end there.
  • 1 0
 Awwww bro....we don't say pru fro pro...
  • 1 0
 Great work Ben. Can't wait until next season for more of these videos.

