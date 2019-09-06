Pinkbike.com
Inside The Tape: Smashing Rock Gardens at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
Sep 6, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's the final World Cup of the season and Ben Cathro is back one more time to break down one of the most technical sections of the Snowshoe World Cup DH course.
This Inside The Tape is presented by
Five Ten
.
Posted In:
Videos
Inside The Tape
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
ictus
(29 mins ago)
No Hardline for mr Cathro?
[Reply]
1
0
AgrAde
(42 mins ago)
A+ kiwi accent at the end there.
[Reply]
1
0
handynzl
(13 mins ago)
Awwww bro....we don't say pru fro pro...
[Reply]
1
0
markmcm
(0 mins ago)
Great work Ben. Can't wait until next season for more of these videos.
[Reply]
