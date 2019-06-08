Inside The Tape: The Most Important Turn at the Leogang 2019 World Cup DH

VIDEOS

Ben Cathro discovers a course marker issue and tries to find the fastest line at the crucial corner on the Leogang 2019 World Cup DH.

 That pedal strike to face plant at the beginning though. Ouch.

Watching at .5X speed half the stump bails are from their 29" wheels hitting their asses with two results: they get bucked forward from the tire bounce, and their ass acts like a brake dropping the front too soon. That bucking bronco ending to Amaur's winning run at Fort William was tire strike to backside as well. No wonder teams are testing mullet bikes in EWS.
 Couple of awkward tech sections there. Those poles are annoying. I’d like to see them installed well away from obstacles so they don’t get involved with the riders. Moving it to uncover a new faster line over the stump but not far enough so it’s clear of them seems cruel. Probably easier said... It’s not clear how much the pole was responsible for sending riders OTB, or if it’s just a tough stump to hop. Yes, Kaos concussed. Been there... Ben Cathro too.
 Great work Cathro - another quality vid... Loving you and Pinkbike working together.
 Also the poling on that track is brutal, I know they want to tape it tight but riders are genuinely having massive crashes as a result of pole interference.
 Gwin and Minaar. How great is it to be watching this sport at a time where the two greatest riders of all time are going at it for most wins ever... plus all the young contenders!! It's awesome!
 Best Inside-the-tape yet: Rapid fire editing chops overlaid with such a calm narration. Superb!
 Oofaaa! Mega stacks on that stump turn. The riders prejumping looked to carry more momentum out, we shall see.
 @2:01 Watch the enduro skills and the water bottle Wink
 So smooth as well!
 Cathro for course preview!
 The dude on the trail bike was smooth as hell.
 Quality vid! Minaar's acceleration is unbelievable!

