Inside The Tape: The Most Important Turn at the Leogang 2019 World Cup DH
Jun 8, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
This Inside The Tape is presented by
Five Ten
.
Ben Cathro discovers a course marker issue and tries to find the fastest line at the crucial corner on the Leogang 2019 World Cup DH.
12 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
fkrul
(37 mins ago)
That pedal strike to face plant at the beginning though. Ouch.
Watching at .5X speed half the stump bails are from their 29" wheels hitting their asses with two results: they get bucked forward from the tire bounce, and their ass acts like a brake dropping the front too soon. That bucking bronco ending to Amaur's winning run at Fort William was tire strike to backside as well. No wonder teams are testing mullet bikes in EWS.
[Reply]
+ 1
KnowMtB
(44 mins ago)
Couple of awkward tech sections there. Those poles are annoying. I’d like to see them installed well away from obstacles so they don’t get involved with the riders. Moving it to uncover a new faster line over the stump but not far enough so it’s clear of them seems cruel. Probably easier said... It’s not clear how much the pole was responsible for sending riders OTB, or if it’s just a tough stump to hop. Yes, Kaos concussed. Been there... Ben Cathro too.
[Reply]
+ 4
Harlsta
(1 hours ago)
Great work Cathro - another quality vid... Loving you and Pinkbike working together.
[Reply]
+ 3
DH-BK
(1 hours ago)
Also the poling on that track is brutal, I know they want to tape it tight but riders are genuinely having massive crashes as a result of pole interference.
[Reply]
+ 2
kookseverywhere
(1 hours ago)
Gwin and Minaar. How great is it to be watching this sport at a time where the two greatest riders of all time are going at it for most wins ever... plus all the young contenders!! It's awesome!
[Reply]
+ 1
Nanojump
(23 mins ago)
Best Inside-the-tape yet: Rapid fire editing chops overlaid with such a calm narration. Superb!
[Reply]
+ 1
jorgeposada
(29 mins ago)
Oofaaa! Mega stacks on that stump turn. The riders prejumping looked to carry more momentum out, we shall see.
[Reply]
+ 2
martin737
(1 hours ago)
@2:01 Watch the enduro skills and the water bottle
[Reply]
+ 1
kgbdhbiker
(54 mins ago)
So smooth as well!
[Reply]
+ 2
DH-BK
(1 hours ago)
Cathro for course preview!
[Reply]
+ 1
mrbabcock
(3 mins ago)
The dude on the trail bike was smooth as hell.
[Reply]
+ 1
mexicomtb
(51 mins ago)
Quality vid! Minaar's acceleration is unbelievable!
[Reply]
12 Comments
Watching at .5X speed half the stump bails are from their 29" wheels hitting their asses with two results: they get bucked forward from the tire bounce, and their ass acts like a brake dropping the front too soon. That bucking bronco ending to Amaur's winning run at Fort William was tire strike to backside as well. No wonder teams are testing mullet bikes in EWS.
