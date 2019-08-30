Inside The Tape: Wet & Wild at Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Aug 30, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



Ben Cathro doesn't let his lost luggage stop him from dissecting the famous Stevie Smith drop on the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs course.


This Inside The Tape is presented by Five Ten
.






4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Thanks Ben. Despite them losing all your belongings, you still pulled of great coverage as always. Cheers. ????
  • 2 0
 Going by that featured segment, Charlie Harrison should win it...
  • 1 0
 On race day, the lines will likely be totally different because the track is changing so fast.
  • 1 0
 That was super cool of a breakdown! Thanks

