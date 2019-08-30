Pinkbike.com
Inside The Tape: Wet & Wild at Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
Aug 30, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Ben Cathro doesn't let his lost luggage stop him from dissecting the famous Stevie Smith drop on the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs course.
This Inside The Tape is presented by
Five Ten
.
Posted In:
Videos
Inside The Tape
Ben Cathro
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
downhillslayer
(21 mins ago)
Thanks Ben. Despite them losing all your belongings, you still pulled of great coverage as always. Cheers. ????
[Reply]
2
0
booked-for-simulation
(19 mins ago)
Going by that featured segment, Charlie Harrison should win it...
[Reply]
1
0
tacklingdummy
(7 mins ago)
On race day, the lines will likely be totally different because the track is changing so fast.
[Reply]
1
0
Fordx4
(7 mins ago)
That was super cool of a breakdown! Thanks
[Reply]
