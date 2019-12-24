Inside We Are One Composites: Hand Laid in Canada

There’s a saying that goes, "If you want something done right, do it yourself." That is exactly what’s happening in BC with a small yet passionate group of people going by the name of We Are One Composites.
The company’s humble beginnings started with owner Dustin Adams’ decision to leave a job in a similar industry that wasn’t up to his standards. As a result, the "proud-to-be Canadian" brand was born, with Adams laying up carbon fiber strands by hand to provide quality wheel building from his hometown in Kamloops. The vision was set, a business plan drafted, and the product was officially put into motion in early 2017. Since then, We Are One has grown as a company that now offers multiple high-end carbon wheel options and most recently a bar and stem combo.
Dustin’s history on two wheels spans a few decades, with him entering his first race in 1994. The competitive journey began with a local race series in Kamloops, which eventually took him all the way into the top spots on the NORBA circuit in 2002 before a fourth-place at a World Cup. His experiences as a top tier athlete arguably put down a solid foundation and helped form the mindset for his transition into entrepreneurship.
After an earlier failure to lay up carbon wheels at a high standard and consistency in China in a previous partnership, Dustin's hunger for success naturally drove him to the creation of We Are One Composites. In pursuit of the do it yourself
process, Adams left that manufacturer to create his own brand that does everything in-house. This allowed for 100% ownership of the process, proper quality control, and prototype testing which could be done whenever need be, within the same facility, for immediate feedback. It was a huge benefit to the entire operation and a luxury many other companies simply don’t have.
|The biggest differentiator for a company our size vs others is our ability to create, pivot, and produce at a much faster rate with pinpoint accuracy. We behave like a rapid prototyping house, but also have the tools to scale a project into production really fast. This allows us to prove out concepts and to determinations quite quickly – not wasting time on something that isn’t going to become successful.—Dustin Adams
Moving forward, Dustin and his team have secured a much larger workshop up the road as they’ve outgrown the current one in just under three years. The added space will be an asset to their expansion and offer a long list of benefits for the employees, including a pump track.
After each detail is run and approved on the computer, the physical journey for each product begins here in the CNC machine.
Rest assured that all the debris from creating each piece is well recycled.
Different lengths and sizes of carbon strands labeled for each model.
Here strands of carbon are being shaped as part of the inner structure of the rim.
The rim is taking its shape as all the different layers of carbon are hand-laid while the valve hole gets punched out before each overlap. Being hand-laid ensures that every rim is crafted to spec and any imperfections can be caught immediately.
Molds for the "Da Bar" handlebar.
These molds are being pumped with resin and will soon undergo the curing process. The entire process happens within a few hours.
|I set out to design a molding process where we could remove more than 50% of the labor and any environmentally damaging additions to the process that were being used. Our process needed to be able to sell rims that were ready to use right out of the mold. No chance for repairs or patching.—Dustin Adams
The rims get locked into a corresponding jig before the nipple holes get marked out. It may look primitive but is guaranteed to be done right every time.
Details from the drill press.
|We do not paint, sand, fill, patch, or doctor any of our rims. The rims come from the mold to the drilling room for the spoke holes to be drilled, and up to the wheel building shop for assembly. We cut down massively on our environmental impact with no added VOC's or chemicals for painting, and keep the costs of production lower due to the reduction in labor needed post-mold.—Dustin Adams
Fresh sets of wheels getting laced up.
We Are One currently have a partnership with Industry9. They can be ordered to fit with a variety of colors available.
The We Are One Dealer Weekend
As a form of dealer appreciation and wanting to meet with some of the people that make their success possible, the crew at We Are One hosted a weekend of riding, camping, and good times in Kamloops. It began with a shop tour and, to no one's surprise, ended with a sketchy hill climb complete with kegs and other obstacles.
Let the fun begin! First order of business is to set up camp.
Dustin Adams closing out the pack.
What's a party without a feast? Post ride burritos kick off the night's festivities.
The first annual We Are One Weekend wouldn't be complete without a keg in the middle of the hill climb event.
