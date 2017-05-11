USER GENERATED

Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team in Oceania

May 11, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
In the run up to the 3rd round of the Enduro World Series in Madeira, we’d like to give you an insight into the life of the Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team.

We spent almost a month with the team during the first 2 races over on the other side of the world. Discover the scenery of these beautiful countries alongside the day-to-day program of training, racing and especially the laughs along the way. The simple happiness of being together as a team is evident, despite the hard times of injury and waterlogged race stages.



Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
EWS Round 1
ROTORUA - New Zealand

Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team in Oceania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.



Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
ARRIVAL
BRIDPORT - Tasmania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.


Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
THE RECOVERY
BRIDPORT - Tasmania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.


Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
THE DUNES
BRIDPORT - Tasmania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.


Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team in Oceania
FISHING
MUSSELROE BAY - Tasmania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team in Oceania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.


Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
TRAINING
DERBY - Tasmania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.


Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
THE ROAD
North Tasmania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.



Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team in Oceania
EWS ROUND 2
DERBY - Tasmania

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.
Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

Images for COMMENCAL Vallnord enduro Team in Oceania.

MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles


Must Read This Week
Large Bear Chasing Rider Caught on GoPro – Video
253572 views
Does Boost Spacing Really Make a Stronger Wheel?
78634 views
2017 Lourdes DH World Cup - Team Videos
71391 views
Dean Lucas' Intense M16C is Pure Carbon Fiber Excess – Bike Check
64683 views
Bike Cop Hits 60ft Nitro Circus Mega Ramp – Video
62945 views
The Syncronicles II, The Ramp – Video
51243 views
Randoms 2 - Bike Festival Riva, 2017
50707 views
Brandon Semenuk + BMX = A Video You Should Probably Watch
42452 views

5 Comments

  • + 4
 Very nice! Loving the photography in this.
  • + 1
 This is tutotuesdayyy, or maybe not Big Grin
Great pics and great team, they seem to be true mtbikers, always smiling and keeping things fun. Way to go!
  • + 3
 wow, amazing shots, and really nice format
  • + 1
 I spy a coil! Hope it gets tuned for the frame and makes it to market Smile
  • - 1
 Quick - they've seen our 29er dh bike - get something out on PB to distract the unwashed!! Make it full of pics and real long so nobody makes it to the comments section.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.078044
Mobile Version of Website