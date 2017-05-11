Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team in Oceania

In the run up to the 3rd round of the Enduro World Series in Madeira, we’d like to give you an insight into the life of the Commencal Vallnord Enduro Team.



We spent almost a month with the team during the first 2 races over on the other side of the world. Discover the scenery of these beautiful countries alongside the day-to-day program of training, racing and especially the laughs along the way. The simple happiness of being together as a team is evident, despite the hard times of injury and waterlogged race stages.




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































