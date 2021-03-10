Insta360 Launches World’s Smallest Action Camera, the GO 2

Mar 10, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The tiny camera in its multi-purpose charging case.

Insta360’s new GO 2 camera is about the size of a USB stick and weighs 26.5 grams, but it packs in plenty of usability and some significant improvements over its predecessor.

The world’s smallest action camera has a larger sensor, better image quality, and quadruple the storage space compared to the original GO. It also includes a clever charging case with two stowable legs that allow it to double as a tripod.

The GO line is Insta360’s only non-360-degree camera series, with a maximum 120-degree field of view. There are also settings for a narrower 110-degree view and a linear view. Unlike the GO, which was splashproof but not waterproof, the GO 2 is submergible to 13 feet. Its image stabilization is impressive for its size.

The downsides are that the GO2 shoots at a maximum of 1440p, rather than 4K video, and that it has just 28 GB of storage space.

The GO 2 is available now for $299.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cameras


33 Comments

  • 31 0
 At that size you can start putting it in all kinds of interesting places
  • 19 0
 And its the right shape too, for those hard to reach areas.
  • 8 0
 @MountainJnky: can't wait to see the aftermarket "accessories" for it
  • 1 0
 Spare us
  • 11 2
 No thanks I'll be buying a secondhand hero 8 black for less than that.
  • 2 0
 If you're gonna do so, don't, get the 7 Black, crack your lens on the 8 Black and you gonna have a bad time, not even mentioning the bugs
  • 1 0
 i watched matt jones video with this and bought it instantly the features are incredible hopefully turns up soon!
  • 3 1
 I have a go. It’s the best camera for Insta POV clips / fb Touch of the button gives you a minute clip. Perfect for capturing the parts you want Go pros are for youtubers. Who wants to edit. Go out and ride.
  • 1 0
 Love the size. I was really considering the original (I think)—but it had some silly “feature” like 30s max clip times, right? This one seems much improved.
  • 6 1
 Cool but a butt plug for 300 dollars is a bit much
  • 3 0
 Not if it shoots in 4K...
  • 1 1
 @ReformedRoadie: but it doesn’t...
  • 1 0
 I’ve got the go pro7, and was hoping they would go smaller and less screens & stuff that’s just no necessary when surfing, mtb or shooting waves. This will be that device, small light and shoots at a decent rate. 4K isn’t necessary for good footage.
  • 5 0
 How long is the battery?
  • 22 0
 About an inch
  • 3 0
 @speed10: haha, the time it lasts
  • 2 0
 @jmtbf: a Parsec..?
  • 3 0
 @jmtbf: typically about 12 seconds
  • 1 0
 in all seriousness (also because im trying to justify my purchase) battery life is 2 and a half hours for a half hour charge and quite a few more hours in the little airpod-like case you carry it in
  • 3 0
 I can't see a copyright issue with this at all.
  • 4 3
 I just saw Matt Jones' last vlog where he uses one of these. Surprisingly good video quality and stabilization! www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhXn7YBufWM
  • 1 0
 Sign me up!
  • 5 2
 By “vlog”, do you mean, “infomercial”? Insta360 sure are getting their money’s worth from that giant plug.
  • 3 1
 @ninjatarian: I mean, professional riders are a constant advertisement. It's still cool to see it in use because the footage doesn't lie.
  • 1 3
 @leon-forfar: I don’t disagree, but (correct me if I am wrong) he totally failed to disclose any sort of compensation from them despite there also being what appears to be an affiliate link below the video. Go ahead and plug products all you want, but be upfront about getting paid for it, especially since it’s legally required in many countries.
  • 2 0
 @ninjatarian: I guess that's true. He has been pretty upfront about his affiliation with Square Space and seems to be similarly "professional" in tone when talking about this camera. While he may not have said "Insta360 is paying me to promote this", it is pretty obvious he is being compensated. Do we really need people to constantly be saying about everyone who pays them to promote a product? If that were the case, every clip he (or any pro) posted should have a blurb about being compensated by Marin and Redbull and Gusset and blah blah blah with any clip showing whatever it is in use.
  • 3 1
 @ninjatarian: is there a MATT15 code?
  • 4 0
 Looks like a flip phone.
  • 2 1
 Steals air pods... realizes it's some government spy device... smashes it.
  • 1 0
 Call me when go3 is here.
  • 1 0
 I lost my shit when they showed POV duck cam! hahaha
  • 1 0
 go poo
  • 2 3
 Makes taking a picture of my doodle all the more convenient !

