Insta360 Launches World’s Smallest Action Camera, the GO 2

Insta360’s new GO 2 camera is about the size of a USB stick and weighs 26.5 grams, but it packs in plenty of usability and some significant improvements over its predecessor.
The world’s smallest action camera has a larger sensor, better image quality, and quadruple the storage space compared to the original GO. It also includes a clever charging case with two stowable legs that allow it to double as a tripod.
The GO line is Insta360’s only non-360-degree camera series, with a maximum 120-degree field of view. There are also settings for a narrower 110-degree view and a linear view. Unlike the GO, which was splashproof but not waterproof, the GO 2 is submergible to 13 feet. Its image stabilization is impressive for its size.
The downsides are that the GO2 shoots at a maximum of 1440p, rather than 4K video, and that it has just 28 GB of storage space.
The GO 2 is available now
for $299.
