Insync Bikes Pulls Out of Mountain Biking, DH Team to Continue with New Sponsors

Insync Bikes has completely pulled its mountain bike program leaving its race team of Harry Molloy, Veronika Widmann and Chris Cumming and its ambassador Patrick Robinson without a frame sponsor for 2020.
2019 was a strong year for Insync with Widmann finishing the year third in the elite women's rankings having picked up four World Cup podiums along the way. The team was also apparently developing a new bike
to race at the start of this year as they spent all of the 2019 season running re-badged YT Tues frames.
Harry Molloy, Insync Team Manager, told us that they had a five-year deal inked but a new CEO came in and shut down the mountain bike arm of the business. Molloy did assure us that the team is set to continue and he had been hard at work to secure a new frame sponsor.
|I am sorry to announce that our collaboration with Insync Bikes will not carry on for the 2020 season. A few weeks ago a change in management has caused an abrupt halt to the marketing program. With a 5 year plan in motion, a new prototype and a season standing on the elite women World Cup podium, this news was a shock for all of us. We are forever grateful for the support and time we had together. 2020 will see the continuation of the team with exciting new opportunities, announcements will be made in due time.—Harry Molloy, Team Manager and Racer
|I am grateful for the opportunities Insync has given me. It has been a pleasure to represent them around the world from India to Mexico to New Zealand. It was a pleasure to work closely with the design team to build a signature dirt jump bike. I am not sure about the new path Insnyc will take with lots of changes going on in the company but I wish all the best for the Insync family.—Patirck Robinson, Ambassador
