Insync Bikes Pulls Out of Mountain Biking, DH Team to Continue with New Sponsors

Jan 3, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
3rd for Vero Widmann

Insync Bikes has completely pulled its mountain bike program leaving its race team of Harry Molloy, Veronika Widmann and Chris Cumming and its ambassador Patrick Robinson without a frame sponsor for 2020.

2019 was a strong year for Insync with Widmann finishing the year third in the elite women's rankings having picked up four World Cup podiums along the way. The team was also apparently developing a new bike to race at the start of this year as they spent all of the 2019 season running re-badged YT Tues frames.

Harry Molloy, Insync Team Manager, told us that they had a five-year deal inked but a new CEO came in and shut down the mountain bike arm of the business. Molloy did assure us that the team is set to continue and he had been hard at work to secure a new frame sponsor.

bigquotesI am sorry to announce that our collaboration with Insync Bikes will not carry on for the 2020 season. A few weeks ago a change in management has caused an abrupt halt to the marketing program. With a 5 year plan in motion, a new prototype and a season standing on the elite women World Cup podium, this news was a shock for all of us. We are forever grateful for the support and time we had together. 2020 will see the continuation of the team with exciting new opportunities, announcements will be made in due time.Harry Molloy, Team Manager and Racer

bigquotesI am grateful for the opportunities Insync has given me. It has been a pleasure to represent them around the world from India to Mexico to New Zealand. It was a pleasure to work closely with the design team to build a signature dirt jump bike. I am not sure about the new path Insnyc will take with lots of changes going on in the company but I wish all the best for the Insync family.Patirck Robinson, Ambassador


Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Veronika Widmann DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Jared Graves & Specialized Part Ways
48024 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Field Test Bike Do You Want to Try?
40295 views
Fabio Wibmer Announces Departure From Specialized
38962 views
Review: RockShox's SID Ultimate Carbon Fork Delivers Superb Performance
33316 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Says Goodbye to Canyon Bikes
33038 views
Unno Withdraws From World Cup Downhill Racing
31597 views
Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
30922 views
5 Takeaways From the Strava Year in Review
28319 views

11 Comments

  • 9 0
 Bye bye bye
  • 1 0
 Here we go
  • 3 0
 Kind of a shit move by Insync to dump them right now. The team has done great on the stickered up YT bikes and it wasn't too long ago that there was this press release that the team was helping with the development of the new DH bike they'd be riding in 2020. You just can't dump a team at that stage. All the best to the team, all the shit to that new CEO.
  • 4 1
 dOeS aNyOnE RiDe fOr AnYoNe iN 2020 Hope they get a good frame, Widmann's been going strong last season.
  • 3 0
 argh what a shame, hopefully they get a good deal - great results and a cool team of people!
  • 1 0
 I hope they find a frame sponsor soon. If not, I think it would be best for them to just keep using the same frame from last season, which Vero did very well on.
  • 1 0
 Are we going to hear, of any new teams or is it all down hill from hear?
Under current system, if you cant get into top 66, you have no place in World Cup DH
  • 2 0
 Kinda ironic that this is actually the first time I've ever heard of Insync bikes..
  • 1 0
 Maybe they can be picked up by the Backstreet Boys? Heard they are touring again..
  • 2 1
 Atherton frames would be good.......
  • 1 1
 Who?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007933
Mobile Version of Website