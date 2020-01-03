Insync Bikes Pulls Out of Mountain Biking, DH Team to Continue with New Sponsors

I am sorry to announce that our collaboration with Insync Bikes will not carry on for the 2020 season. A few weeks ago a change in management has caused an abrupt halt to the marketing program. With a 5 year plan in motion, a new prototype and a season standing on the elite women World Cup podium, this news was a shock for all of us. We are forever grateful for the support and time we had together. 2020 will see the continuation of the team with exciting new opportunities, announcements will be made in due time. — Harry Molloy, Team Manager and Racer