First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns

Dec 8, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Intend Bandit

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. And no, it wasn't assembled incorrectly. Intend's new Bandit fork uses a dual crown leg on the right side and a single crown leg on the left, but the idea isn't to add torsional rigidity to the inverted design, even if that is one of the byproducts of the rather strange looking layout. Intend's Cornelius Kapfinger, the brains behind this one-man German suspension outfit, says that the longer right leg (with its two crowns) is where you'll find an absolutely massive negative air chamber that makes the Bandit "The most sensitive fork worldwide.''

The Bandit can be had with as much as 190mm of travel and as little as 150mm, with either a 15mm or 20mm thru-axle and Boost or non-Boost spacing, and for both 29" and 27.5" wheels. Kapfinger says that it'll only be available for a limited time for 1,999€ incl VAT.

Details

• Intended use: Enduro, downhill
• Travel: 190mm, 180mm, 170mm, 160mm, 150mm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Spring: Air w/ large negative chamber
• Uses damper, internals from Infinity DH fork
• All-new chassis
• Offset: 44mm
• Weight: 2,390-grams
• MSRP: 1,999€ (incl VAT)
• More info: www.intend-bc.com
Intend Bandit

The Bandit looks strange on the outside, but what's going on inside that right fork leg?

Kapfinger explained that he was inspired by Vorsprung's Secus bolt-on negative air chamber that, ugh, creates a larger negative air chamber to help the fork into its stroke. In other words, the larger the negative chamber, the more active the fork will presumably be. ''But what if you want more,'' Kapfinger says. ''What is currently missing is the suspension fork that contracts almost by itself when you just touch it. As if someone pulled from the inside when touched lightly.''


Intend Bandit Fork
The Bandit on the front of Tom Hoinkis' Crossworx enduro race bike. Quite the looker if you ask me.


Kapfinger wanted to go farther. Way farther. And to do that, he extended the fork leg all the way up to create a massive negative air-spring chamber that provides an equally massive adjustment range.

The longer leg and second half-crown also add rigidity to the headtube area and disc-side of the fork, he said, while also offering a whopping 300mm of bushing support compared to the 190mm found on his 29er enduro fork. With the two bushings so far apart, Kapfinger added a third in the middle for even more support and to limit the chance binding. Damping comes from the same cartridge Intend employs in their Infinity downhill fork.


Intend Bandit Fork
For when two crowns are too many but one isn't enough.


Kapfinger is well aware that the Bandit is a niche product made by a niche manufacturer: ''It is clear, however, that integrating this part normally into the product line makes no sense. It's so special that only the freaks of the freaks will be interested here.'' Yup, I'll take one of these and a Hover shock, thank you very much.

So, are you the kinda freak that's interested in what Intend has cooked up? Or is the Bandit just too strange for you to consider?

27 Comments

  • 12 2
 Ok so just f*ck left turns then Smile
  • 5 0
 I'm hoping Cornelius makes a NASCAR edition with the dual crown portion on the right side.
  • 7 0
 Cannondale called. They want, uh... half of their fork idea back? Wait no, they don't want it back. They said keep it, and good luck.
  • 1 0
 Great name, as the "Bandit" fork name fits well (I guess the Cannondale patent expired?) Perfect for those days when you are not quite sure if you need a double crown fork or a single crown fork? If you lean just a bit to the right, it looks very well balanced...
  • 1 0
 ''What is currently missing is the suspension fork that contracts almost by itself when you just touch it. As if someone pulled from the inside when touched lightly.''

Who hurt you Cornelius?
  • 1 0
 I bet my fox 36 with kashima stanchions, push seals, grip 2 damper and vorsprung smashpot coil conversion is more sensitive than that. For that reason, I am out. April 1st came round fast again.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy this is what you get for asking people to be more crazy with bike design in that recent podcast. Happy now??
  • 3 0
 Very much Smile
  • 3 1
 A Cannondale crashed very hard into a hero fork
  • 3 1
 No sale. I only x-up to the left.
  • 2 0
 Why you gotta be so negative all the time?
  • 2 0
 go home Lefty, youre drunk
  • 2 1
 Cornelius man, I’m no fan of the design on this one but have a shitload of respect for your work.
  • 1 0
 Because all the other inverted forks have been such a huge success in the bike world?
  • 2 0
 I don't care if it works good, it looks cool AF....I want one
  • 1 0
 Same here. Well, I do care if it works good, but Cornelius knows what he's doing.
  • 1 0
 Like Zoolander it can`t turn left on the catwalk. But joking aside it does make some sense.
  • 2 1
 “It’s because you only have one shoe on...”
  • 1 0
 What in the actual intercourse??!
  • 1 0
 If I'm gonna pay that much money, I want two whole crowns.
  • 1 0
 “Damn, ran out of parts. Hmmmmm..wait! Ah ha”
  • 1 0
 What a dorky but lovely thing!
  • 1 0
 Who complains about knock block!
  • 1 0
 April fools jokes are coming late? Early? f*ckin 2020
  • 2 1
 No thanks
  • 1 0
 Periscope up!
  • 1 0
 Sorry I'm an ambiturner

