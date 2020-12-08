First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns

Intend Bandit
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. And no, it wasn't assembled incorrectly. Intend's new Bandit fork uses a dual crown leg on the right side and a single crown leg on the left, but the idea isn't to add torsional rigidity to the inverted design, even if that is one of the byproducts of the rather strange looking layout. Intend's Cornelius Kapfinger, the brains behind this one-man German suspension outfit, says that the longer right leg (with its two crowns) is where you'll find an absolutely massive negative air chamber that makes the Bandit "The most sensitive fork worldwide.
The Bandit can be had with as much as 190mm of travel and as little as 150mm, with either a 15mm or 20mm thru-axle and Boost or non-Boost spacing, and for both 29" and 27.5" wheels. Kapfinger says that it'll only be available for a limited time for 1,999€ incl VAT.Details
• Intended use: Enduro, downhill
• Travel: 190mm, 180mm, 170mm, 160mm, 150mm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Spring: Air w/ large negative chamber
• Uses damper, internals from Infinity DH fork
• All-new chassis
• Offset: 44mm
• Weight: 2,390-grams
• MSRP: 1,999€ (incl VAT)
• More info: www.intend-bc.com
The Bandit looks strange on the outside, but what's going on inside that right fork leg?
Kapfinger explained that he was inspired by Vorsprung's Secus bolt-on negative air chamber
that, ugh, creates a larger negative air chamber to help the fork into its stroke. In other words, the larger the negative chamber, the more active the fork will presumably be. ''But what if you want more,
'' Kapfinger says. ''What is currently missing is the suspension fork that contracts almost by itself when you just touch it. As if someone pulled from the inside when touched lightly.
Kapfinger wanted to go farther. Way farther. And to do that, he extended the fork leg all the way up to create a massive negative air-spring chamber that provides an equally massive adjustment range.
The longer leg and second half-crown also add rigidity to the headtube area and disc-side of the fork, he said, while also offering a whopping 300mm of bushing support compared to the 190mm found on his 29er enduro fork. With the two bushings so far apart, Kapfinger added a third in the middle for even more support and to limit the chance binding. Damping comes from the same cartridge Intend employs in their Infinity downhill fork.
Kapfinger is well aware that the Bandit is a niche product made by a niche manufacturer: ''It is clear, however, that integrating this part normally into the product line makes no sense. It's so special that only the freaks of the freaks will be interested here.
'' Yup, I'll take one of these and a Hover shock, thank you very much.
So, are you the kinda freak that's interested in what Intend has cooked up? Or is the Bandit just too strange for you to consider?
Who hurt you Cornelius?
