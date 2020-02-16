PRESS RELEASE: INTEND BICYCLE COMPONENTS

The changes to the New Age suspension forks include the following points:



• Less mass on the shaft, more mass in the crown

• SKF seals as wipers / oil seals

• New 20to15 axle adapters

• Heavy and light axles with knurled clamping surfaces

• Higher bushings

• New royal flush coating

• CNC-made adjustment knobs

• New cable routing

• No more pre-orders, all forks are in stock

• Intend Edge suitable for e-bikes



Less mass on the shaft, more mass in the crown

Cornelius Kapfinger states that the prejudice that USD forks are not torsionally rigid is a major concern for potential customers. Although this concern is completely unfounded, he will continue to try to counteract the prejudices.



With the Intend Edge New Age, the mass on the shaft is reduced, but the mass in the bridge is increased. The current shaft is no less stable and firm as with all other manufacturers, no lightweight construction was carried out. With the same total weight, however, an increase in the torsional rigidity can now be achieved. In order to achieve this, the Edge New Age moves mass from the shaft into the bridge. If the mass is located in the bridge, it can increase both torsional and directional stiffness, if the mass were in the shaft, it can only increase the latter.



SKF seals for wiper and oil seals



The old seal is seen on the left, the new seal on the right. Cornelius says, "With the increasing number of forks sold, there is also a problem that I did not consider: supplying spare parts independently of me as the manufacturer. As a one-man company, vacation also means incapacity for Intend. However, wear does not adhere to time agreements and with the increasing number of suspension forks, it is necessary that spare parts such as seals can be obtained everywhere.



Therefore, SKF dust wipers in 35mm (without collar) are now installed in the New Age suspension forks. The seals cannot be retrofitted to the "Old Age" suspension forks. The supply of spare parts for the previous dust/oil seals is guaranteed forever (since they are industry-standard parts). There is no functional advantage or disadvantage for new or old suspension forks, only that the new seals are around 20g heavier ”.



New 20 o15 axle adapters

"Unfortunately, the previous 20to15 axis adapters caused problems for some customers. To further simplify handling, the adapters are now screwed with cross screws. This solution cannot be retrofitted to old age forks, but the supply of the previous 20to15 adapters is 100% secure and I believe they also work perfectly."



Heavy and light axles with knurled clamping surfaces

This change is only relevant for extremely hard riders. During extreme driving maneuvers, the axle could in some instances, slightly turn in the dropouts. This has never happened to me in my riding and I have no feedback from customers in this regard either.



It has happened occasionally with my really fast team riders and to avoid this happening in the future, the clamping surfaces are now knurled, which enables a better clamping connection. This innovation can be retrofitted with a new axle if previous customers never had any problems in this regard, but it's also not necessary.



Higher bushings

Cornelius Kapfinger states, “The growth of my company goes hand in hand with an improved supplier structure and I can now have some parts manufactured according to my own specifications. This is what happened with the sliding bushes. A big thank you goes to the employees of the company SR-Suntour who made it possible for me to get into the suspension fork business with high-quality and precisely fitting sliding bushes.



Now I have invested heavily in my own molds and have bushings with increased height manufactured according to my own specification. Unfortunately, they are a few grams heavier, but they also reduce the surface pressure. These sockets have been installed as standard for a few months now."



Royal-Flush Coating

“For around 2 years now I have only been building the beloved and hated gold slide coating. The reason for the change from black coating to natural hard anodizing was the excessive risk of wear of the black coating. The black pipes initially installed were occasionally affected, which was unacceptable to me. And again and again, I discover a slight lightening of the black anodized color on competitor forks and am therefore very happy about my decision. Since the introduction of gold slide coating, the number of wear cases has dropped to 0.



But, improvement is everywhere and so, I found a supplier who subsequently sanded the pipes again and optimized the surface roughness on the new sliding bushes and the Fox Gold lubricating oil using a precisely adjusted polish.



CNC-made adjustment knobs

New cable routing

No more pre-orders, all forks are in stock

Intend Edge suitable for e-bikes

General information:



Wheelsizes: 29“ & 27,5“, not changable after purchase

Weight: 2130g (29“) & 2085g (27,5“)

Standard colors: Black, blue, raw (not anodized). Special colors for 250 Euro additional in red, orange, green, violett

Offset: 44mm (51mm is no longer available)

Brake mounts: 180 und 203mm (both in boost and non-boost), changable after purchase

Steerer length: 243mm

Axle diameter: 110x15(Boost) & 110x20(Boost or non-boost), changable after purchase

Stroke & ATC:

29“: 180mm (591,5mm), 170mm (581,5mm), 160mm (571,5mm), 150mm (561,5mm), 140mm (551,5mm), 130mm (541,5mm), 120mm (531,5mm), 110mm (521,5mm), 100mm (511,5mm), 90mm (501,5mm), 80mm (491,5mm)…

27,5“: 180mm (571,5mm), 170mm (561,5mm), 160mm (551,5mm), 150mm (541,5mm), 140mm (531,5mm), 130mm (521,5mm), 120mm (511,5mm), 110mm (501,5mm), 100mm (491,5mm), 90mm (481,5mm), 80mm (471,5mm)…

(can be reduced with clip spacers in 10mm increments, no change of air shaft necessary)

Adjustments: Airpressure, progression, lowspeed-compression, lowspeed-rebound

Prices: 1949 Euro (29”) & 1899 Euro (27,5”) incl. VAT



For more information:

