Intend Introduces New Hover Monocoque Air Shock

PRESS RELEASE: Intend
The design of the Intend Hover shock has remained unchanged for several years. Details were refined, subtleties optimized, but the basic concept always stayed the same: two cylindrical tubes serving as running surfaces for the pistons, two machined parts, available either in trunnion or metric versions, in all stroke lengths from 45 mm to 75 mm. Negative chamber adjustment via a small dial, combined with a specific inflation procedure. At Intend, the time has now come to start over from scratch. Existing issues—though occurring only in extremely rare cases—were analyzed, while the strengths were consciously recognized and the proven elements intentionally kept as they were.
Every problem was identified — and a solution was found. Some of these issues only affected assembly at Intend, while others occasionally occurred for customers. If a solution is found for every single problem so that it can no longer occur, then no problems should remain. At least, that’s the theory.Monocoque
The term, originally from the automotive industry, fits the design and construction of the new shock perfectly. The previous design, assembled from tubes and machined parts, is now made from a single piece. This not only eliminates assembly steps but also removes potential sources of error. For example, four seals that were previously required to connect the parts no longer exist at all. Moreover, this construction method allows certain design freedoms for the different stroke lengths, since the various installation lengths require different constructions. That’s why the 45 mm stroke version is also called the Hover Monocoque Light, as it is specifically designed to save weight and will likely appeal to lightweight-focused riders.
In every shock the sequence of movement is the same: compression – reversal point – rebound – reversal point – compression – ... and so on. At each reversal point, the pressure side changes internally. Pistons and shims switch the direction of load. Check valves open and close, seals alternate between sliding friction and static friction, and back to sliding friction. Even a single static O-ring can make itself felt at the reversal point. The sum of all these reversal forces is what we call “Umkehrschnackeln.” For someone without technical experience, this might be hard to notice, and other factors come into play on a bike: the derailleur clutch, rear linkage bearings, friction from shift and brake cables. But as a manufacturer of premium products, our goal is naturally to minimize the phenomena coming from the shock as much as possible. The result is a smoother, more composed ride.
To achieve this, the following components were changed.
The surfaces of the two cylindrical sealing areas are high-gloss machined rather than drawn. They are coated with a functional polymer-oxide layer and then polished again. The friction, in combination with the existing Trelleborg seals, is unparalleled.
Previously, the damping piston was mounted to rotate. This design inherently allowed a tiny amount of play in the range of hundredths of a millimeter, sealed with an O-ring. This setup could cause slight hysteresis, which is now eliminated with a fixed, screwed-in piston. The piston is now play-free, and the O-ring has been removed.EvolutionAutomatic Air Chamber Equalization:
The Fine Tune Dial, which previously separated the positive and negative chambers, has been replaced by an automatically equalizing dimple. Now, a short compression is enough to balance the negative chamber, and releasing the air can be done just as safely.IBS:
The "Interchangeable Bridge System" mount, located on the shock’s head with two T25 screws, allows switching between a standard shock mount and a trunnion mount. This potentially saves the customer from having to purchase a new shock when changing frames, as long as the stroke remains within the same range. And don't worry, it doesn't cause stomach issues.
With the IBS mount, the shock can be transformed easily from a 205x65mm Trunnion to a 230x65mm Metric.Lockout:
The lockout now consists not only of the Road Mode, 99.9% closed, but also an additional Gravel Mode. This mode remains active during small bumps and movements to reduce fatigue, yet fully engages during bigger hits or when out of the saddle. The updated lockout lever now points towards the direction of the piggyback, making it much easier to reach.Custom Tune:
One of our strengths so far is that our internally calculated damping-tune concept works flawlessly and almost never requires adjustments. We analyze the rear suspension, leverage and progression, as well as the rider’s weight (ready to ride, including clothing). The customer provides their rear suspension and weight when ordering, and we determine the damping tune. This concept has been proven since the Hover Opt and has not changed.
If a customer is not satisfied with the setup designed by Intend, they have a one-time opportunity within the EU and a reasonable timeframe to have the tune adjusted free of charge. Later adjustments (e.g., after a frame change) are possible for 30€ per instance.
The lockout now has three stages, is easier to reach, and thus improves frame compatibility.Dimensions | Weight
Trunnion 165 / Metric 190 x 45 / 42,5 / 40 / 37,5mm | 298g
Trunnion 185 / Metric 210 x 55 / 52,5 / 50 / 47,5mm | 376g
Trunnion 205 / Metric 210 x 65 / 62,5 / 60 / 57,5mm | 400g
Trunnion 225 / Metric 250 x 75 / 72,5 / 70 / 67,5mm | 425g
Externally adjustable
Lowspeed Compression / Rebound
Air Pressure
Progression (via Volume Spacer)
Lockout: Open | Gravel | Road
Pricing (all prices incl. 19% VAT)
Shock: 1099 € (includes 1x trunnion or standard IBS Mount, 600 psi rated shock pump, volume spacers)
Bushings: 25 € per side
Additional IBS Mount: 39 €Availability
The Hover Monocoque is available as of now, in all listed dimensions / specs.
More information: intend-bc.com/hmc
Are coil shocks too flimsy?
I'd think marginal flex under sideloads would be better than an overly stiff shaft that will bind more instead.
i made a garbage utube video of teardown i can link if you want.
did i also mention it's an incredible shock?
It's a good thing it's only a Monococque and not a Duo cocque, as it would've cost twice as much and then doubled your Imploding Bank Syndrome.
so get out from under that rock Patrick, because you have no F^^king clue what is going on with international trade involving the USA. Did you not wonder why you don't see anyone in the USA with their product as of late. You cant even buy from specific UK companies if you want to import a $1200 Ohlins DJ fork because they have it in stock but not USA Ohlins. You literally have Canadians that wont ship to the USA because of de minimis , does matter how much the item was. 3x $300 or a $3500 monster T. they werent going to do it.
www.bike24.com/p2906175.html?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F Well over $800 buddy. especially with the conversion rate. I know how much itll cost for VAT and customs. many countries will not ship to the USA. case and point.
My products never stopped being available in the USA - you just pay the tariff at the checkout.
Tariffs additional work and confusion are likely the issue for larger ticket items post de minimis $800 removal - the tariffs themselves are rather complicated for certain HS code products that attract secondary tariff in addition - especially as it’s based on country of origin not country shipping from.
So ‘Patrick’ - maybe you should pull that rock out of your butt hole? You fanny.
after installing and riding i have no regrets. tarrifs mentally hurt but hey, a inferior shock physically hurts,
I like my new shock so I'm happy =)
Cheesy vibes in the vid but I'm digging it, good to see some of our best tech boys in the industry still being goofy mountain bikers at heart.
Could be a good addition to the forks to have a quality matching dropper
Is it due to the design that it has to have really high pressure or is the weight limit due to a fragile design?
Epic. Who said Germans didn't have a sense of humor?
And the tradeoff is that now the mount uses threads cut into the shock body even if you do not use trunnion.
It’s an extra feature, why not, now I buy a Trek fuel ex 185x55 tomorrow I buy a stumpjumper, I change the Eylet and the shock works, why not
On any other shock, if you do not use Trunnion, there will be no threads cut directly into your shock body to mount it.