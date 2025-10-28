Powered by Outside

Intend Introduces New Hover Monocoque Air Shock

Oct 28, 2025
by Intend BC  

PRESS RELEASE: Intend

The design of the Intend Hover shock has remained unchanged for several years. Details were refined, subtleties optimized, but the basic concept always stayed the same: two cylindrical tubes serving as running surfaces for the pistons, two machined parts, available either in trunnion or metric versions, in all stroke lengths from 45 mm to 75 mm. Negative chamber adjustment via a small dial, combined with a specific inflation procedure. At Intend, the time has now come to start over from scratch. Existing issues—though occurring only in extremely rare cases—were analyzed, while the strengths were consciously recognized and the proven elements intentionally kept as they were.

Every problem was identified — and a solution was found. Some of these issues only affected assembly at Intend, while others occasionally occurred for customers. If a solution is found for every single problem so that it can no longer occur, then no problems should remain. At least, that’s the theory.

Monocoque

The term, originally from the automotive industry, fits the design and construction of the new shock perfectly. The previous design, assembled from tubes and machined parts, is now made from a single piece. This not only eliminates assembly steps but also removes potential sources of error. For example, four seals that were previously required to connect the parts no longer exist at all. Moreover, this construction method allows certain design freedoms for the different stroke lengths, since the various installation lengths require different constructions. That’s why the 45 mm stroke version is also called the Hover Monocoque Light, as it is specifically designed to save weight and will likely appeal to lightweight-focused riders.

Monocoque (/ˈmɒnəkɒk, -koʊk/ MON-ə-ko(h)k), also called structural skin, is a structural system in which loads are supported by an object's external skin, in a manner similar to an egg shell. The word monocoque is a French term for "single shell".

The Death of the "Umkehrschnackeln"

In every shock the sequence of movement is the same: compression – reversal point – rebound – reversal point – compression – ... and so on. At each reversal point, the pressure side changes internally. Pistons and shims switch the direction of load. Check valves open and close, seals alternate between sliding friction and static friction, and back to sliding friction. Even a single static O-ring can make itself felt at the reversal point. The sum of all these reversal forces is what we call “Umkehrschnackeln.” For someone without technical experience, this might be hard to notice, and other factors come into play on a bike: the derailleur clutch, rear linkage bearings, friction from shift and brake cables. But as a manufacturer of premium products, our goal is naturally to minimize the phenomena coming from the shock as much as possible. The result is a smoother, more composed ride.

To achieve this, the following components were changed.

The surfaces of the two cylindrical sealing areas are high-gloss machined rather than drawn. They are coated with a functional polymer-oxide layer and then polished again. The friction, in combination with the existing Trelleborg seals, is unparalleled.

Previously, the damping piston was mounted to rotate. This design inherently allowed a tiny amount of play in the range of hundredths of a millimeter, sealed with an O-ring. This setup could cause slight hysteresis, which is now eliminated with a fixed, screwed-in piston. The piston is now play-free, and the O-ring has been removed.

Evolution

Automatic Air Chamber Equalization: The Fine Tune Dial, which previously separated the positive and negative chambers, has been replaced by an automatically equalizing dimple. Now, a short compression is enough to balance the negative chamber, and releasing the air can be done just as safely.

IBS: The "Interchangeable Bridge System" mount, located on the shock’s head with two T25 screws, allows switching between a standard shock mount and a trunnion mount. This potentially saves the customer from having to purchase a new shock when changing frames, as long as the stroke remains within the same range. And don't worry, it doesn't cause stomach issues.

With the IBS mount, the shock can be transformed easily from a 205x65mm Trunnion to a 230x65mm Metric.

Lockout: The lockout now consists not only of the Road Mode, 99.9% closed, but also an additional Gravel Mode. This mode remains active during small bumps and movements to reduce fatigue, yet fully engages during bigger hits or when out of the saddle. The updated lockout lever now points towards the direction of the piggyback, making it much easier to reach.

Custom Tune: One of our strengths so far is that our internally calculated damping-tune concept works flawlessly and almost never requires adjustments. We analyze the rear suspension, leverage and progression, as well as the rider’s weight (ready to ride, including clothing). The customer provides their rear suspension and weight when ordering, and we determine the damping tune. This concept has been proven since the Hover Opt and has not changed.

If a customer is not satisfied with the setup designed by Intend, they have a one-time opportunity within the EU and a reasonable timeframe to have the tune adjusted free of charge. Later adjustments (e.g., after a frame change) are possible for 30€ per instance.

The lockout now has three stages, is easier to reach, and thus improves frame compatibility.

Dimensions | Weight

Trunnion 165 / Metric 190 x 45 / 42,5 / 40 / 37,5mm | 298g
Trunnion 185 / Metric 210 x 55 / 52,5 / 50 / 47,5mm | 376g
Trunnion 205 / Metric 210 x 65 / 62,5 / 60 / 57,5mm | 400g
Trunnion 225 / Metric 250 x 75 / 72,5 / 70 / 67,5mm | 425g

Externally adjustable

Lowspeed Compression / Rebound
Air Pressure
Progression (via Volume Spacer)
Lockout: Open | Gravel | Road

Pricing (all prices incl. 19% VAT)

Shock: 1099 € (includes 1x trunnion or standard IBS Mount, 600 psi rated shock pump, volume spacers)
Bushings: 25 € per side
Additional IBS Mount: 39 €

Availability

The Hover Monocoque is available as of now, in all listed dimensions / specs.

More information: intend-bc.com/hmc

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shocks Intend Intend Hover


Author Info:
INTENDBC avatar

Member since Nov 9, 2023
5 articles
Report
88 Comments
  • 470
 Shock looks like it skipped leg day. I really want one!
  • 70
 Cornelius has a video explaining why the shaft has a small diameter (hint: it's not hollow). Good watch: www.instagram.com/reel/C9xrJu7sXbu
  • 892
flag ayatollah-of-sausagerollah (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bigtuna00: AI overview says

It is easier to bend a
solid rod than a hollow tube of the same outer diameter and material. However, a hollow tube is easier to bend than a solid rod if they have the same weight because the hollow shape distributes the material further from the center, increasing its resistance to bending and making it stronger for its weight.
Solid rod vs. h
  • 485
 @ayatollah-of-sausagerollah: And again AI is just wrong.
  • 332
 @ayatollah-of-sausagerollah: This is exactly backwards. A hollow tube will be stiffer than a solid rod of the same mass. With a solid rod and hollow tube of the same diameter, the solid rod will be stiffer, and also has more mass.

Good discussion of this here. physics.stackexchange.com/questions/12913/hollow-tube-stronger-than-solid-bar-of-same-outside-diameter-o-d
  • 546
 @ayatollah-of-sausagerollah: Hey. If we want junk from a chatbot, we're all capable getting that ourselves. You don't need to bring it to us.
  • 90
 @ayatollah-of-sausagerollah: To be clear I wasn't claiming that a small solid shaft is better or worse. I was only trying to (poorly) point out that the small shaft doesn't contain all the same stuff that other shocks have inside. If you watch the video you will see the reason the shaft is small has nothing to do with strength nor weight, the primary driver was to reduce friction and reduce the pressure differential between the positive and negative chambers.
  • 10
 @bigtuna00: is this solid shaft as stiff as the thick hollow shaft on a Fox or RS air shock?
  • 30
 @BenPea: Should it really be that stiff at all?
Are coil shocks too flimsy?
I'd think marginal flex under sideloads would be better than an overly stiff shaft that will bind more instead.
  • 232
flag ayatollah-of-sausagerollah (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bigtuna00: I'm not a technical person so googled it for further info that's what the Goole.AI bot came back with, As for the cock end who then decided to go all offended boo hoo I feel for you
  • 20
 @Losvar: I ask because some frame designs are asymmetrical, which creates unequal loads on each side. For e.g. the previous gen Stumpy/Levo for which some coil shocks are not recommended (thin shaft too weak, leading to shock failures on these bikes)
  • 13
 Looks like most riders on an ebike.
  • 10
 @BenPea: No clue. As I said, that wasn't the reason it was built the way it is (according to the creator). You could certainly email Cornelius and ask, he's generally very helpful.
  • 72
 @pmhobson: Theres no need for chatbots, just ask my wife. She told me a small shaft is neither better nor stiffer.
  • 10
 @BenPea: ah I missed this reply. So if you watch the video I linked, Cornelius states they had zero failures and they do support clevis bikes.
  • 10
 @bigtuna00: gotcha, thanks
  • 20
 @bigtuna00: @bigtuna00: i have one last month or so, amazing shock. i took it apart. its mostly hollow. below is true, hollow is harder to bend than solid. common with pedal spindles, crank spindles where you think it should be solid.
i made a garbage utube video of teardown i can link if you want.
  • 20
 @bigtuna00: @bigtuna00: you can clearly see in video, but its not drilled through of course, or you'd need a seal. it'l hollow where it matters.
did i also mention it's an incredible shock?
  • 350
 I clicked for Nicolai's welds
  • 367
 One look at that price tag gave me IBS.
  • 149
 Don’t worry, they still won’t ship to the USA due to tariffs. Intend BC made an IG post on this topic due to the De minimis repeal.
  • 160
 nyhc00:
It's a good thing it's only a Monococque and not a Duo cocque, as it would've cost twice as much and then doubled your Imploding Bank Syndrome.
  • 220
 Intend currently ships to the US and has done so since October 1. It was DHL that banned commercial shipping from Germany to the US, not Intend. Anyway it's moot since US shipping is available again.
  • 181
 I BUY SYNDROME
  • 61
 @kroozctrl: This shock is over the old $800 de minimis threshold anyway, as are most Intend products.
  • 213
flag kroozctrl FL (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @justanontherusernameyou must have missed the post, I said Intend BC made the statement not me smart one. they weren't shipping to the USA prior to de minimis when de minimis got repeal many, and I mean many countries out right stopped shipping to the USA. go google it if you don't believe me. you can even see a post on pinkbike on this statement.

so get out from under that rock Patrick, because you have no F^^king clue what is going on with international trade involving the USA. Did you not wonder why you don't see anyone in the USA with their product as of late. You cant even buy from specific UK companies if you want to import a $1200 Ohlins DJ fork because they have it in stock but not USA Ohlins. You literally have Canadians that wont ship to the USA because of de minimis , does matter how much the item was. 3x $300 or a $3500 monster T. they werent going to do it.

www.bike24.com/p2906175.html?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F Well over $800 buddy. especially with the conversion rate. I know how much itll cost for VAT and customs. many countries will not ship to the USA. case and point.
  • 100
 @kroozctrl: I own a business that produces a product in house in the UK and I ship daily to the USA and spent a month working to get ready to send via Royal Mail post de minimis removal - so let’s just say I have a little experience here.

My products never stopped being available in the USA - you just pay the tariff at the checkout.

Tariffs additional work and confusion are likely the issue for larger ticket items post de minimis $800 removal - the tariffs themselves are rather complicated for certain HS code products that attract secondary tariff in addition - especially as it’s based on country of origin not country shipping from.

So ‘Patrick’ - maybe you should pull that rock out of your butt hole? You fanny.
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: I was gonna say, I literally just got brake components from HEL in the UK and it was only 25 bucks to ship via DHL. There was a momentary lapse in shipping from some companies that I saw but it really wasn't for long..
  • 30
 @kroozctrl : i bought this last month, tarriff charges were $106 to california if that helps.
after installing and riding i have no regrets. tarrifs mentally hurt but hey, a inferior shock physically hurts,
  • 10
 @collinmcballin: tariffs LOOOOLLLL
  • 20
 @lukemech: yeah but it's nice not paying 19% vats. life is life, everyone is after your income. whether gas prices, tax, vats blah blah blah.
I like my new shock so I'm happy =)
  • 10
 @collinmcballin: oh worth it, his stuff is absolutely beautiful, and if you are going to spend money, there's nothing better than hand made high end bike parts
  • 232
 In terms of price, it's not too bad for a boutique air shock. On the other hand, no one in Vancouver can service it.
  • 292
 You can do that yourself.
  • 221
 This shock, as well as all other intend suspension is very easy to service yourself, and you dont need any special tools. They are kind of made with self-service in mind.
  • 40
 @lennartkung: i saw colins video, super easy (www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzE1XcL8AMc). the issue I have is to get a rebuild package of seals orings etc. Andre/Cornelius.. would these be available to buy ? @INTENDBC
  • 30
 @Lagr1980: Big Grin
  • 220
 Umkehrschnackeln
  • 171
 I beg your pardon
  • 110
 gesundheit!
  • 160
 I’m pretty sure the word monocoque doesn’t come from the automotive industry but the aircraft industry and some French geezers way back in the 1900s
  • 210
flag Adamrideshisbike FL (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Then a couple of bicycle mechanics came over the pond and blew their minds.
  • 90
 Aren't all male persons somehow monocoque? So the origin of the word could also come from the medical field.
  • 10
 @zeitfuerplanb: one can be a metaphorical dog with two dicks, aka a bicoque, or if you're feeling like hitting an ocean, go for a multicoque solution
  • 150
 need a new bike for that shock, asap
  • 120
 Anyone watched to the end of the vid? Teaser for the Intend dropper post.

Cheesy vibes in the vid but I'm digging it, good to see some of our best tech boys in the industry still being goofy mountain bikers at heart.
  • 10
 cornelius said in freiburg that it has adjustable progression by putting more oil in the air chamber. i tried it in the parking lot and the dropper is infact progressive. also you can remove the cable from the lever without removing the post. and the travelizer fits in the color scheem of course
  • 20
 @schihim: what do you mean “progressive”
  • 10
 @nicoenduro: like a fork with many tokens. cornelius said that this should eliminate the hard impact when putting it down fast
  • 10
 @schihim: oh I see, that’s probably a feature I won’t like 🧐 I don’t want any extra effort pushing it down in long rides, but I’m curious to see the features and all
Could be a good addition to the forks to have a quality matching dropper
  • 111
 For such a small company they come up with such a large amount of cool shit. Combine this cool shit with the capacity of a company like Hope and prices could tumble too - outsourcing CNC in Germany cant be cheap at all.
  • 131
 MonoWHAT?!
  • 180
 🐓
  • 111
 Coque from the French Shell but I suppose lump of aluminium sounds less sexy
  • 70
 I got your monocoque right here.
  • 40
 @nicoenduro:
:~
  • 10
 Franco-Spanish monkey rooster.
  • 90
 Every Coil shock has this layout with the thin shaft. It ist just less visible with the Coil Spring over it.
  • 51
 Is someone else find it weird that max rider weight with gear is 105kg but max pressure is 500psi.
Is it due to the design that it has to have really high pressure or is the weight limit due to a fragile design?
  • 40
 i run 380psi with 1 spacer on my Claymore. i weight 165 geared up if that helps...shock is UBER sensitive
  • 63
 For a long time I thought these shocks were like cheap things used in display bikes, not real intended for riding performance hardware. They look so flimsy.
  • 10
 Looks can be deceiving: www.instagram.com/reel/C9xrJu7sXbu
  • 110
 @bigtuna00: 'Hello, I'm Cornelius and I'm going to explain why we have a small rod'.
Epic. Who said Germans didn't have a sense of humor?
  • 50
 I like the swappable mount idea.
  • 22
 I don‘t. How realistic is a scenario, where you actually swap a shock to a new frame with a different layout and in all likelihood different stroke?

And the tradeoff is that now the mount uses threads cut into the shock body even if you do not use trunnion.
  • 10
 @FuzzyL: both mounts are bolted on so it’s a non issue whichever mount you use

It’s an extra feature, why not, now I buy a Trek fuel ex 185x55 tomorrow I buy a stumpjumper, I change the Eylet and the shock works, why not
  • 21
 @nicoenduro: On the Intend shock, there is no difference which mount you use, that is correct.

On any other shock, if you do not use Trunnion, there will be no threads cut directly into your shock body to mount it.
  • 30
 what on earth is with the sound editing in this video, its like a borrower talking over lift music.
  • 20
 Finally! A shock where machining a new mount for backdating to Imperial 7.875" is less of an engineering impossibility.
  • 20
 very curious about the old coil vs air debate on this one
  • 55
 I'm into thin stankshins.
Below threshold threads are hidden







