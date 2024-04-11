Intend Announces New Blackline Fork Models

I'm pleased to see how the suspension forks have been gaining popularity over the years. The functionality is now better appreciated, and I want to assure you that with the OPTimized upgrade, we have reached a new level. In collaboration with all Intend employees seal types, damping settings, and volumes have been reconsidered, resulting in - of course, not a revolution - but a noticeable evolution towards improvement. — Cornelius Kapfinger, Founder