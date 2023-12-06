Intend Release Limited Edition 'Moto' Fork & Shock Set





They then began to develop an upside-down enduro fork with this design. This idea promises to cut friction in high-load situations by maximising the distance between the bushings as the fork compresses.

It seems that Intend want to be thought of as the crème de la crème of mountain bike suspension. When they saw that their rivals from across the Atlantic - Push Industries - had unveiled an upside-down fork at Sea Otter last spring , it got them worried. Based on the images, Intend thought Push were working on a fork with sliding bushing technology - something that is common in high-end motocross suspension but so far not seen in commercial MTB forks. "If that is the case," they thought,"it would be our responsibility at Intend to upgrade technically."They then began to develop an upside-down enduro fork with this design. This idea promises to cut friction in high-load situations by maximising the distance between the bushings as the fork compresses. Intend MOTO Details

• Matching fork & shock kit

• Fork uses moto-style sliding bushings, carbon stanchion guards & dual-compound seals

• Fork travel: 180mm, 170mm, 160mm, ...

• Shock: 55-75 mm stroke, Metric & Trunion

• Adjustment: Low-speed compression &rebound (fork and shock), custom valving

• Air spring with tunable progression (fork and shock)

• Claimed fork weight: 2,475 g

• Claimed shock weight: 450-550 g

• Price: 3999€, inc. 19% VAT

• intend-bc.com

Why sliding bushings?



In most MTB forks (whether upside down or conventional), there are two bushings that are fixed inside the outer legs. Their job is to allow the inner tubes (stanchions) to slide through with minimal friction yet minimal play. The distance between the two bushings in each leg is called the bushing overlap. When the fork experiences lateral forces due to braking or landing to flat, the bushings become side-loaded, and this increases friction between the stanchions and the bushings. Just try pushing directly downwards on the grips of a bike without applying the brake (so the force is not parallel to the stanchions) and you'll feel how much friction this side-loading can add. The more overlap, the less the fork will be affected by side-loading and so the lower the friction in dynamic situations.



But traditionally, there's a limit to how much bushing overlap a fork can have, because both bushings must be far enough away from the closed end of the outer leg that the stanchion tube can slide out the other side to the distance of full travel and still leave room for oil and air inside the outer leg at bottom-out.



Why don't all forks have sliding bushings?

Construction and details

Intend has finally released the fruit of this one-upmanship. The fork is based on the Intend Flash fork and integrates the sliding bushing tech and a few other features. The moto look is completed with carbon stanchion guards and a colour scheme inspired by motocross suspension from KYB and SHOWA. It's sold as a suspension set alongside Intend's Hover Gamechanger rear shock with a matching colourway. Only ten such sets will be sold, each costing a cool €3999, although Intend did add "let's see what the future brings."Intend see this offering as "An engineer's dream come true. Unrestricted by costs, efforts, ease of assembly and serviceability."Oh, and Push never did produce a fork with sliding bushings - not yet, anyway - so this is one of the few MTB forks you can buy with the technology.With sliding or dynamic bushings, one bushing is connected to the outer tube just behind the seal head (as per usual), while the other is fixed to the end of the stanchion tube and moves with it. So, as the fork compresses, the distance between the two bushings increases and is generally greater than can be achieved with fixed bushings.Intend offers three reasons: "manufacturability, ease of maintenance and cost". It's easy to see how maintenance is harder - having a bushing on the end of the stanchion means the seal head must be removed before the stanchions can be slid out (as shown in the video above). As for manufacturability and cost, Intend spell that out too: "Normal bushings in bicycle suspension forks are made from a soft aluminum alloy with a reasonably flexible PTFE sliding layer that can be adjusted to the tolerances of the housing and tube through simple compression (also called calibrating), motocross sliding bushings are made of a bronze backing and a rigid PTFE layer. These cannot be calibrated and must fit precisely. If they don't fit, it either jams or has too much play. Those issues are not as critical for a 200kg motocross machine as they are for a 15 kg mountain bike."Then there's the fact that you have to make two sliding surfaces instead of one - the inside of the outer tube as well as the outside of the inner tube. It may also be a clue that the claimed weight of this fork is 125 g more than the regular Flash enduro fork on which it's based.The fork is a collaborative effort with dual-compound wiper seals from SKF, carbon stanchion guards from Rulezman suspension, sliding bushings from S-Tech and custom-manufactured upper tubes from Intend's Austrian turning shop.The fork is available with 180, 170 or 160 mm travel, and the shock is available in most sizes: 250 Metric / 225 Trunnion by 75mm stroke, 230 Metric /205 Trunnion by 65mm stroke, 210 Metric / 185 Trunnion –by 55mm stroke (all strokes can be reduced by 2.5, 5 or 7.5 mm).The shock is fitted with a shim stack to suit the intended bike, but apart from the hard-anodised external parts that change the look of the shock, it's no different functionally to the standard Intend Hover shock. The fork can be re-valved for especially light or heavy riders too.Both units are supplied in a moto-style hard case with a shock pump for 3999€, inc. VAT. For comparison, the regular Flash fork and Hover Gamechanger shock go for 1949€ + 1079€ = 3028 €.