Intend Releases its 'Regular' Blackline Ebonite Fork - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Everything is upside down for Intend as it has released its first 'regular' fork after building its reputation on inverted designs. We've seen this fork teased over the past few weeks on custom European builds and we can now announce full details of the 140-180mm travel Ebonite Blackline fork.


The first question out of anyone's mouth will surely be, 'why has Intend gone regular?' Well, as Cornelius Kapfinger, the engineer behind Intend, puts it in the press release, "An upside-down fork is not for everyone. The performance may be fantastic, but the design might not tick everyone's boxes." Or, put a bit more saltily, "The characteristic steering qualities [of an inverted fork] may save lots of strength and the braking stiffness may be on the highest level, but it is hard to beat a myth like lateral stiffness without a huge marketing budget or large OE-sales."

Details

Wheelsize 29“ only
Spring Air
Travel 140 – 180mm (internally adjustable via c-clips)
Axle 110x15
Max disc diameter 223mm
Offset 44mm
Stanchion diameter 35mm
External adjustments Lowspeed Compression, Lowspeed rebound
Spring adjustments Air pressure, automatic pressure adjustment between positive and negative air sping. Progression adjustable via volume spacer with 3 different setups
Weight 2280g
Price €1,659
More info intend-bc.com

Put simply, a regular fork is what most riders are used to and if you can't beat them, join them. Instead of moping about some riders not liking his designs, Cornelius set out to design a regular fork with all the performance characteristics of his inverted designs.

The result is the Blackline Ebonite fork. The key details here are 140-180mmm travel, which is internally adjustable via c-clips, 35mm stanchions and 29" wheels only. Cornelius says it's best to think of this fork as straddling the gap between the Fox 36 & 38 or the RockShox Lyrik & Zeb. He recommends it for everything from trail to freeride with or without electrical assistance.


The steerer tube of the Ebonite is made with double-wall thickness, 6mm at the crown and 3mm at the top 1 1/8" section to increase stiffness.

The air spring technology is the same as on the Intend models Flash and Edge with the positive and negative chamber filled simultaneously via a mutual valve. A volume spacer can be used to adjust the fork's progression by placing it in 3 different positions and changing the size of the positive chamber. As with all Intend forks, the Ebonite doesn’t use the usual x-ring as a seal but a pneumatic seal instead. Cornelius claims this unique feature reduces the friction within the air spring significantly and gives Intend forks a coil-like feel.

3 different progression tunes are possible via volume spacer.

The damping can be tuned via external low-speed compression and low-speed rebound adjusters and Cornelius has worked with the Ibis Fidlock Racing Team on the basic setup of the fork that should allow almost any rider to find their perfect tune.

The Ibis Fidlock Racing Team worked with Cornelius to establish the base tune of the fork. The silver edition is for sponsored riders only, it's black or bust for the rest of us.

Cornelius was aiming for maximum compatibility when it came to seals and lubrication so Fox Gold Oil is used for the lubrication of the casting, Motorex 2,5W for the damper and, last but not least, the dust seals are D35 SKF Seals just like the ones that are used in all RockShox forks all over the planet.

The fork undergoing, and passing, FBPE testing.

Some parts of the fork are now engineered in Aisa, which helps bring the cost down.

The fork is only available in black and only for 29" wheels at the moment. Cornelius says you can still run it for a 27.5" bike but you should reduce the travel by 10mm from what you were running to keep the ride height within 10mm. The fork weighs 2,280 grams, which is 120 grams lighter than the Flash but the regular design does increase the unsprung mass. The fork is also €2-300 cheaper than Intend's inverted forks at €1,659.

More info, here.



30 Comments

  • 18 0
 Missed a trick - Should have called it “Double Inverted”
  • 1 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUZxSf_P2r0&feature=youtu.be&t=53
  • 11 1
 Imo that's by far the coolest looking fork currently available. The reduced, simplifed shapes, precise edges, sublte machining marks and black anodizing plus the champagne colored stanchions really give it a raw, industrial, purposeful kind of beauty.
  • 4 0
 I would pay even more for a model with Cornelius Kapfinger sticker.. the coolest name in the whole bike industry
  • 2 0
 Yes a kind of neo retro look make it clean for sure.
  • 11 0
 Need a head-to-head of this vs the EXT Era!
  • 10 3
 Probably would have been easier just to make fork guards for the USD forks....
  • 5 0
 It'd be interesting to know how he's attaching the arch to the lowers, and how that compares in stiffness or strength to more traditional one-piece castings
  • 3 0
 The arch gets screws from the backside.
You can see it here at 6:09 (german video from the intend engineer)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL4HDZm6mZ4&feature=emb_title
  • 1 0
 I thought the same, wondering if it will creak. Love the look though
  • 3 0
 @davemays: Shouldn't creak. He said the screws are torqued to the max and get loctite for never ever coming loose. The fork achieved all the standards in fatigue and max load testing for a gravity fork
  • 1 0
 I think it's the 4 parts under the arch on the picture with parts everywhere. maybe bolts, maybe rivets, maybe maybelline.
  • 4 0
 So nothing particularly interesting regarding damping or spring. Just a nicely machined fork.
  • 3 0
 Looks good in raw finish....
  • 3 0
 At this point im surprised we havnt seen carbon lowers in mtb
  • 3 0
 Suntour has it on their top of the line XC forks.
  • 1 0
 Oh, but we have... www.bikeradar.com/reviews/components/forks/suspension-forks/pace-rc41-xcam-review

DT swiss continued them for a while after they purchased from Pace. Quite recent history.
  • 1 0
 German-A has some carbon forks aswell. www.german-a.de
  • 1 0
 I was running Pace RC37 MX back in ‘98. You should check them out, they were actually pretty decent. The main problem with carbon lowers is the way it deals with heat build up (not very well) they looked cool though :-)
  • 1 0
 I was looking forward to the Maverick DUC Carbon uppers. Sniff. Sob.
  • 1 0
 More than a passing resemblance to the White Bros Fluid... www.bikeradar.com/reviews/components/forks/suspension-forks/white-brothers-fluid-fork-review
  • 2 0
 Reminds me of the old Totem, I like it.
  • 1 0
 Are all those parts glued against themselve or pressed? Especially steerer against crown....
  • 2 0
 More photos of that Nicolai please!
  • 2 0
 Looks like it’s out of down hill domination on the ps1
  • 1 0
 The machining looks really good on Intend parts
  • 1 0
 I thought they didn't Intend to bring a right side up fork?
  • 1 0
 I like how they put the "Europe" beside Germany ... :/
  • 1 0
 Great name. Appreciate the name people
  • 1 0
 No 27.5? Adios.

