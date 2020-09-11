Intend Releases its 'Regular' Blackline Ebonite Fork - Across the Pond Beaver

Details



Wheelsize 29“ only

Spring Air

Travel 140 – 180mm (internally adjustable via c-clips)

Axle 110x15

Max disc diameter 223mm

Offset 44mm

Stanchion diameter 35mm

External adjustments Lowspeed Compression, Lowspeed rebound

Spring adjustments Air pressure, automatic pressure adjustment between positive and negative air sping. Progression adjustable via volume spacer with 3 different setups

Weight 2280g

Price €1,659

More info intend-bc.com

The steerer tube of the Ebonite is made with double-wall thickness, 6mm at the crown and 3mm at the top 1 1/8" section to increase stiffness.

3 different progression tunes are possible via volume spacer.

The Ibis Fidlock Racing Team worked with Cornelius to establish the base tune of the fork. The silver edition is for sponsored riders only, it's black or bust for the rest of us.

The fork undergoing, and passing, FBPE testing.

Some parts of the fork are now engineered in Aisa, which helps bring the cost down.