Intend Releases Stanchion Guards

Mar 31, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Press Release: Intend Bicycle Components

As a response to recent reports of crashes and damage to the sensitive anodized stanchions of Intend forks, Intend BC has developed stanchion guards for the ultimate stanchion protection. According to Intend, chips and scratches on fork stanchions can not only damage fork seals, but can cause serious safety issues for riders.


Exposed fork stanchions are particularly vulnerable to damage, and there are various repair kits that use epoxy resin and sandpaper to repair such blemishes, but Intend worked with Italian suspension service company Rulezman to develop a lightweight, retrofitted, and good-looking carbon stanchion guard.


A stanchion guard kit comes with two guards that use high-strength 3M tape to fix the guards to the fork crown.

The kit weigh 70g including all bolts and is available for all Intend Blackline Ebonite forks.

Intend


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 It's April Fool's day in Australia today: so lick a dick.
  • 1 0
 But why did they manufacture so many just for an April fools joke!? Pure commitment!
  • 1 0
 How high is the strength of that tape!?!?
  • 1 0
 Very hot!
  • 1 0
 It’s about time!

