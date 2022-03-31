Intend Releases Stanchion Guards

Press Release: Intend Bicycle Components

As a response to recent reports of crashes and damage to the sensitive anodized stanchions of Intend forks, Intend BC has developed stanchion guards for the ultimate stanchion protection. According to Intend, chips and scratches on fork stanchions can not only damage fork seals, but can cause serious safety issues for riders.Exposed fork stanchions are particularly vulnerable to damage, and there are various repair kits that use epoxy resin and sandpaper to repair such blemishes, but Intend worked with Italian suspension service company Rulezman to develop a lightweight, retrofitted, and good-looking carbon stanchion guard.A stanchion guard kit comes with two guards that use high-strength 3M tape to fix the guards to the fork crown.The kit weigh 70g including all bolts and is available for all Intend Blackline Ebonite forks.