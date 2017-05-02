PINKBIKE TECH

Intend Suspension – Bike Festival Riva, 2017

May 2, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Intend single crown USD fork



Remember Cornelius Kapfinger? Easily the man with the best name in the entire mountain bike industry. Well, he has finished working at Trickstuff and is now focusing more on building his own suspension forks and stems.

He currently has a single crown upside down fork and a dual crown downhill version. He also has an insanely lightweight stem and intends on creating some more products in the future. The forks are built to order and have a three month lead time, price starting at €1600


Intend Edge Details:

• Adjustable travel, max. 176mm
• Open bath cartridge
• Tapered wall thickness
• Air spring
• Made to order, three months lead time
• 1,900g
• Made in Germany
• €1,600 (approx. $1,743 USD)
Intend on Facebook

A single crown upside down fork is going to be insanely flexy? Well, in a lab test the mono crown Intend Edge proved to be more torsionally stiff than a dual crown Manitou Dorado, although less than most other conventional forks on test, including a Fox 36, RockShox Lyrik, Formula, Ohlins etc. But, and this is a big one, front to rear stiffness the Edge was much more than all of the competition. The argument comes down to this—do you want your fork to flex back and forth under load and bind through the travel, or be stiff in corners and when trying to track the ground? Remember when Nico Vouilloz was seen riding a Fox 40 with the crown cut off to get more torsional flex?


Intend single crown USD fork
Carbon guards to protect the gold stanchions.


The Edge is also said to be the lightest fork in class, at 1,945 grams, although that comes at a price, literally, at €1,600.

The travel is adjustable from 0mm to 176mm in 2mm increments, simply by adding or subtracting Igus bushings into the air spring. Why would you use a bushing for this? Kapfinger says they were simply the cheapest plastic discs he could find, and are fairly light.


Intend Suspension
One white Igus bushing can be seen on the air spring assembly. You can also see into the open bath cartridge on the clear demonstration leg.


The open bath oil damper is "impossible to explode," and the compression shims can be changed by the user. Simply flip the fork upside down, open the cap and switch the shims, when the fork is righted to the correct way, the oil will self-regulate itself.


Intend Suspension


Trickstuff s Direttissima has been updated with a tool-free reach adjust.

Intend Infinity Details:

• Adjustable travel, max. 206mm
• Open bath cartridge
• Tapered wall thickness
• Air spring
• Made to order, three months lead time
• 1,900g
• Made in Germany
• €2,300 (approx. $2,506 USD)
Intend on Facebook


The Infinity fork is just a longer dual crown version of the Edge, with up to 206mm travel. The steerer tube-less design has to work with a certain headtube length, there is some space to change to move but swapping from a bike with an 80mm headtube length to a 140mm isn't going to happen. A long bolt threads in from the lower crown to the upper crown to preload the headset. Both forks also used vegetable-based fluid instead of oil based products.

Intend intend to send us a fork for testing this summer, expect a full review later this year.


Intend Suspension
Who needs a steerer tube anyway?
Intend Suspension
Direct mount stem drillings.


Intend Suspension
20mm 4DH4Lyfe. Luckily, using a one-piece bolt-on brake mount means Boost or non-Boost hubs can be used without having to buy an entirely new fork.


Intend Grace En stem
The Intend stem has four bolts, is 35mm long and works with 31.8mm handlebars.


Intend also makes this crazy light stem. 35mm long, with a 31.8mm diameter. The Grace EN weighs in at 77 grams including the Ti bolts. Due to the two bolt bar clamp, you need the 'wooden spoon' tool (included) to lever open the clamp slightly, the outer edges of the stem are chamfered to 30º to help the bar slide in. Yours from a limited run of 25 units for €139.


Intend Grace En stem


  • + 17
 1900g for the DH fork? That's 4.2lbs... Is that a typo cause otherwise, damn. Eek
  • + 2
 That's what I was thinking. That is a pound and a half less than the lightest dual crown forks on the market . . (Fox 40 = 5.7, Boxxer WC = 5.8 )
  • + 3
 The single crown is the same weight, surely its a copy and paste thing? Not sure how much a steerer weighs....trying to get my head around that.
  • + 2
 @russthedog: I think you are right.
  • + 1
 Both forks are listed at 1900 grams so I assume that is the Edge's weight?

Although without a steer tube I bet that dual crown is pretty light as well.
  • + 4
 Googling around a bit there's a picture of the dual crown Intend Infinity fork on a scale at 2330gr or 5.1 lbs.
  • + 2
 @LTTO: If true that is still 1/2 a pound lighter than the 40. Impressive.
  • + 7
 No steerer actually makes sense- the bearing surfaces are at the top & bottom of the headset only, the rest isn't doing anything. No more star nut, ever. Worth it right there.
  • + 4
 I'd like to try it compared to my DVO Emerald. Idk why they tested it against the Dorado and not the Emerald as well. The Emerald with the CTA helps a lot, instead of leaving the stanchions free of an arch. Be interesting to see when they compare them.
  • + 1
 Why do most large manufacturers stay away from open bath (emulsion dampers) yet a number of folks swear by them?
  • + 1
 open baths are easy serviced at home, sealed units require service kits and bit more knowhow.
  • + 7
 "Intend intend to send us a fork"

I'm so glad the author didn't pass up that chance at wordplay. Bravo.
  • + 7
 I dont care how it performs.
It looks wicked!!!
And i cant afford itSmile
  • + 3
 Of course it's specific they made in Germany. Also it's funny how some of the most expensive forks on the market are open bath like old marzocchi's my 55 evo ti's are still awesome at five years old
  • + 1
 Because Marzocchis are filled with litre of oil sloshing around. Reliability wise - top scores but Good luck with getting consistent low speed compression from a Marzo.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Old marzocchies are filled with oil, new ones aren't much different to anyone else
  • + 1
 I know I'm the not the only one who will second that, the open bath marzocchis had their issues but they still might have been the best forks I've ridden when it comes to bailing you out of some serious, heavy-duty miscalculations. I have one on my backup bike, can't compete obviously as an all-around fork with what is out these days, but they had their moments.
  • + 2
 My 888 rc3 evo is still the most buttery fork I've ever laid my formerly-aching hands on. It may not be the fastest or lightest thing out there, but I still hold it up as the ultimate "Cadillac" of suspension forks. Plush, smooth and built to last. Perfect if you're not concerned about racing the clock.
  • + 1
 I have Shiver SC. No I am not installing it back again. I take Reba anytime, anyday.
  • + 1
 @rory: Funny you make the Cadillac reference, I was going to make a similar comparison about how certain classic cars just have that sweet handling, but then figured I'd already written too much. My pops has been driving the same mazda miata limited ed since '97 (I know, who the hell buys a limited miata?), in terms of new-age stuff the car has one of the shortest wheelbases/"reaches" and it's honestly kind of amazing how fun that thing is to drive but more importantly how well it handles. Was reading the chris porter interview article and while I'm sure he is mostly right, there is just something to be said about certain products being complete realizations vs. half-way engineered, and in doing so they defy conventional wisdom. Few and far between, but they're real alright and certain marzos were among them.
  • + 4
 Hell yeah my friend! You made it to pinkbike! I'm so proud of you! keep it up, and you'll kick big name(lame) brands in the bottom (hahahhah you cant block this) Smile )
  • + 2
 Well if you ever had a chance to ride his forks produced at/with Trickstuff - they were pretty awesome. Pretty wicked stuff there by Cornelius.
If you got the money - I'm pretty sure it will be worth it - and quality top notch.
  • + 1
 "do you want your fork to flex back and forth under load and bind through the travel, or be stiff in corners and when trying to track the ground? Remember when Nico Vouilloz was seen riding a Fox 40 with the crown cut off to get more torsional flex?"

Not sure about this one. I figure I'd want the front wheel to point in a predictable direction more so than have a predictable amount of friction as it moves through travel. Then again I probably can't tell the difference if its binding or not so I must rely on you, the all knowing internet comment section, to set me straight!

Also, how did Nico's experiment work out? Seen riding and still riding are not the same...
  • + 4
 Too stiff means you will get deflected more and actually less likely to in the direction you want! Same goes for wheels and frame as well
  • + 1
 Think of it like suspension for rocks that deflect you to the side: if a fork is stiff, it will transfer that energy to your mass, altering your direction of travel. If the fork can absorb that energy by flexing slightly, then returning, your mass will continue along the same axis. To a point, obviously. This is what moto guys are talking about when they speak about "tracking." Essentially, a fork "tracks" better if it doesn't get knocked out of line as easy. Which requires some lateral flex.

Suspension in general is about absorbing impacts to keep your mass moving in the same direction. This is just applying that concept to impacts on a lateral plane instead of a vertical one.
  • + 3
 I think I'll accept the burden of an extra ounce or two and stay away from a stem that looks like it would crush like a beercan.
  • + 1
 Same here. Looking forward to the arrival of a Hope DH stem to replace the XC Version on my trailbike. Hope-fully this will get me rid of squeeking and heavy flexing under load from putting power to the pedal. On the other hand i guess the 70g burden will cost like 2 minutes total on Strava over the next 5 years. Shame!
  • + 1
 There's something about an upside down fork that just looks right, back in the day I rode a coda moto 120 that was borderline shit in every other way but was amazing off the top and super stiff. Shame it weighed as much as two other forks and needed rebuilding after every ride haha
  • + 3
 I ordered myself a X-fusion Revel X. no one rides it and no reviews in the last months but I´ll give it a go
  • + 1
 Last I heard they shipped out a few but then decided to not go ahead with the project, made me very sad.
  • + 4
 I miss my Maverick SC32 and DUC 32
  • + 1
 "Remember when Nico Vouilloz was seen riding a Fox 40 with the crown cut off to get more torsional flex? "
I don't but i'd like to!
  • + 1
 And we were just talking about inverted forks on the Enduro Thread the other day.....
  • + 0
 Hmmm... So it looks a bit different but it's more expensive and technologically inferior to the current market... Where have I heard that before? Oh right, the gearbox..
  • + 2
 176mm - That seems very specific ! Awesome though
  • + 6
 I was in the market for 175mm so I'll give these a miss.
  • + 2
 Another new bike product i'll have to FORK out for Smile
I'll get my coat
  • + 1
 "intend intend to send us a fork for testing over the summer" ..... Classic
  • + 2
 Shiver? History goes round
  • + 2
 Looks awesome, now all you need to do is put Ohlins internals in it!
  • + 1
 If you intend to buy one, your bank account might edge down significantly.
  • + 5
 I'd rather put my money here than plastic wheels. Just saying... You can always get Auron if you don't feel spendy, nice to see someone pushing the envelope.
  • + 1
 But will they do purple ano?
  • + 0
 $1,743 USD... absolutely NOTHING you say can justify this ridiculous price. Nothing.
  • + 1
 That 176mm travel fork is attached to xc wiener rubber.
  • + 1
 Dh fork looks 29er ready
  • - 3
 Make gold legs for show and then have to cover them in. Black plastic - so stupid. If that's the level of design leave them alone. Lost me already even if they are protos.
  • + 1
 Black plastic? What do you mean?
  • + 1
 I dont think the gold stantions are for show, its just the coating they use to aid lubrication. Foz and Marzocchi (even b4 the merge) use gold (ish in the case of marzocchi) coatings. Rock Shox found another good coating that fit the purpose of keeping the stantions supple but it happens to be black. I'm sure there IS an element of colour choice to some degree but its not just simply for show. I take it by "black plastic" you mean the carbon protectors? Inverted forks by nature need to have protective guards and seeing as a design aim of Intend with this fork is lightness, what better material to use than CF?
