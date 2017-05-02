Intend Suspension – Bike Festival Riva, 2017









? Easily the man with the best name in the entire mountain bike industry. Well, he has finished working at Trickstuff and is now focusing more on building his own suspension forks and stems.



He currently has a single crown upside down fork and a dual crown downhill version. He also has an insanely lightweight stem and intends on creating some more products in the future. The forks are built to order and have a three month lead time, price starting at €1600

Intend Edge Details:



• Adjustable travel, max. 176mm

• Open bath cartridge

• Tapered wall thickness

• Air spring

• Made to order, three months lead time

• 1,900g

• Made in Germany

• €1,600 (approx. $1,743 USD)

A single crown upside down fork is going to be insanely flexy? Well, in a lab test the mono crown Intend Edge proved to be more torsionally stiff than a dual crown Manitou Dorado, although less than most other conventional forks on test, including a Fox 36, RockShox Lyrik, Formula, Ohlins etc. But, and this is a big one, front to rear stiffness the Edge was much more than all of the competition. The argument comes down to this—do you want your fork to flex back and forth under load and bind through the travel, or be stiff in corners and when trying to track the ground? Remember when Nico Vouilloz was seen riding a Fox 40 with the crown cut off to get more torsional flex?







Carbon guards to protect the gold stanchions.





The Edge is also said to be the lightest fork in class, at 1,945 grams, although that comes at a price, literally, at €1,600.



The travel is adjustable from 0mm to 176mm in 2mm increments, simply by adding or subtracting Igus bushings into the air spring. Why would you use a bushing for this? Kapfinger says they were simply the cheapest plastic discs he could find, and are fairly light.







One white Igus bushing can be seen on the air spring assembly. You can also see into the open bath cartridge on the clear demonstration leg.





The open bath oil damper is "impossible to explode," and the compression shims can be changed by the user. Simply flip the fork upside down, open the cap and switch the shims, when the fork is righted to the correct way, the oil will self-regulate itself.















Intend Infinity Details:



• Adjustable travel, max. 206mm

• Open bath cartridge

• Tapered wall thickness

• Air spring

• Made to order, three months lead time

• 1,900g

• Made in Germany

• €2,300 (approx. $2,506 USD)

The Infinity fork is just a longer dual crown version of the Edge, with up to 206mm travel. The steerer tube-less design has to work with a certain headtube length, there is some space to change to move but swapping from a bike with an 80mm headtube length to a 140mm isn't going to happen. A long bolt threads in from the lower crown to the upper crown to preload the headset. Both forks also used vegetable-based fluid instead of oil based products.



Intend intend to send us a fork for testing this summer, expect a full review later this year.







Who needs a steerer tube anyway?







20mm 4DH4Lyfe. Luckily, using a one-piece bolt-on brake mount means Boost or non-Boost hubs can be used without having to buy an entirely new fork.







The Intend stem has four bolts, is 35mm long and works with 31.8mm handlebars.





Intend also makes this crazy light stem. 35mm long, with a 31.8mm diameter. The Grace EN weighs in at 77 grams including the Ti bolts. Due to the two bolt bar clamp, you need the 'wooden spoon' tool (included) to lever open the clamp slightly, the outer edges of the stem are chamfered to 30º to help the bar slide in. Yours from a limited run of 25 units for €139.











