Intend Announces 'Green Age' Fork Updates

PRESS RELEASE: Intend Bicycle Components
The Green Age update summarizes a variety of updated parts used in 2022 fork models. Why Green Age? In order for us to tell apart old models from new models easier we wanted them to stand out so we instantly know what internals we're dealing with when building up or servicing a fork.
So what's new? Dynamic internals seals: Made out of the best material called FKM, which spends more sensitivity, less friction and less permeability of the seal. Shim-stack
: For 1.5 years we have invested a lot in trying out different configurations of shimstacks and ideas. Our goal was to find the sweet spot for comfort riders and racers. With this new tuning, we are able to provide both a soft setup and a firm setup with our external adjuster. The special shimstack configuration allows us to have sensitive damping in all positions of the external adjuster, so no matter if you ride it firm or soft, you will always benefit from sensitive, supple damping.
Damping piston: The Green Age damping pistons have better oil flow, less hysteresis, which gives you a more consistent damping over the descent. Dust wipers:
The green SKF are the top-notch of existing dust wipers. They are more expensive than the usual D35 OEM SKF seals but they are worth it. They keep the dust out as good as possible while having the lowest friction possible. Price upgrade? Prices are not affected by the Green Age update.Bonded Crown Technology
Our new bonded crown technology will be present on all Hero and Edge forks. It's basically a milled out version of the crown we use on our heavy-duty freeride fork Flash. This obviously reduces some weight while keeping most of the stiffness this sturdy crown has to offer. Since we will be introducing the Samurai soon which will be replacing the Hero in the lesser-travel sector, the hero will also be equipped with this crown in the future, giving it even more descending capacity than it already has. Because of its hollow nature, the shaft doesn't sit in the crown directly, but in a shell, in which it is pressed into the shaft, giving the shaft 100% contact area for optimal distribution of forces.
The BCT Crown has been certified as E-Gravity-ready at EFBE Prüftechnik in Germany. This was one year ago and since then, the fork from the test bench is still ridden on our own bikes to have a long term experience.
What is the benefit? BCT increased the stiffness, lowers the weight and is bombproof. And: it looks very nice. Prices? Prices of the forks are not affected by the Introduction of the BCT.Linearizer
With the " Linearizer" we are introducing an optional retrofit upgrade for most of our forks. It will convert the regular air spring which consists of one positive and one negative chamber to a 3-chamber system. The device can be easily installed (no special tools required) on the lower side of the airspring, replacing the existing cap. In comparison to the regular spring curve, our Linearizer will add a bit of mid-stroke support and optimized ramp-up, which is achieved by a pneumatic bottom-out control (PBO).
By changing the pressure ratio of the two air chambers you can characterize the spring curve to your needs.
Price & Availability? The Linearizer is now available in our webshop. If you want to purchase a fork with the Linearizer already installed, just buy the Linearizer in the same order as the fork. Price will be 91,60 € excl. VAT. There is no price advantage if you buy it installed in your fork or not, to be fair to all previous fork customers and have the same price for all customers. We want to treat former customers equal to new customers.
Installation & Compatibility? USD: Flash since 2022, Edge, Hero, Bandit, Infinity. It does not fit in older Flash forks, Ebonite forks, and some forks from end of 2021. You will find a compatibility check and setup manual on the product page: https://www.intend-bc.com/products/linearizer/
Is the Linearizer for me? First of all: The Linearizer doesn’t necessarily make your fork better. It really depends on your riding style and preferences. The regular air spring comes with 2 volume spacer options which should give most riders sufficient ramp-up. Also our spring curve is already pretty linear and the added mid-stroke support is marginal. Generally you could say that the regular 2-chamber system is more comfortable, while the Linearizer air spring will add a bit of firmness, which usually makes sense in really gnarly and big- compression terrain, or race conditions.Defender
For anyone who has been wondering about the 5mm allen key cap at the bottom of their steerer tube: Wonder no more! We are happy to introduce our new USD mudguard. It's easily attached by utilizing the referenced cap. Not much more to say at this point, it's a mudguard, it catches mud.
Compatibility? The Defender is compatible with all USD which have a 5mm allen cap on the bottom of the steerer tube -> Hero, Edge, Flash, Bandit.
Availability? The mudguard is available in our online shop. Instructions? Follow the guide on the product page: https://www.intend-bc.com/products/defender/
Price? Price will be 20.17 € excl. Vat
A coil spring .
Hysteresis can be eliminated with full open bath low pressure damping .
What you get is a fork that weighs an extra pound or more that performs flawless for years .
It's been done .