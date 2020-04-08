Intend's Updated Grace Stems are a High-End Alternative - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 8, 2020
by Mike Levy  
Grace FR blue 35mm


There are components on your bike that, as long as they're strong enough and in the ballpark when it comes to weight, have essentially no effect on how your bike performs. Tires and wheels, suspension, and your drivetrain are all big factors, but your stem? Not so much. Besides getting the right length and clamp diameter, most of us only have to decide if we want a black stem or a black stem. I usually choose the black one. But if your tastes are more cultured than mine (hard to believe, I know), you might go for something a little more high-class. Enter Intend's range of freshly redesigned Grace stems.

Intend is a small, one-man operation out of Germany better known for its lineup of inverted suspension forks, as well as the wild-looking Hover shock that we showed you last year. That man is Cornelius Kapfinger, an engineer who's dead-set on doing his own thing his way.


Grace FR black 31 8mm iso
The Grace stem saves weight by not using a removable faceplate, giving it a super clean appearance.
Intend Extensions handlebarsleeve 35 31 8mm
Intend also manufacture their own 31.8 to 35mm shims.


The Grace stem is a one-piece design that forgoes a removable faceplate and the four bolts that would require. Instead, two bolts hold the handlebar that must be slid through the clamp, thereby losing the weight of those two extra bolts and the material that a faceplate requires. This isn't a new idea, of course, but Kapfinger says that it wasn't ideal in the past because many of us were using high-rise handlebars with bends that wouldn't fit through the stem's clamp. "In times of thick handlebar diameters and lower handlebars due to the large 29" wheels, this design is becoming increasingly interesting again,'' he explains.

Handlebars with up to 20 to 25mm of rise will slide through the clamp, although he does concede that thicker bars, like those from Renthal and Hope, will only work with up to 10mm of rise.


Grace DH black 35mm
The DH stem's 60mm reach is intended to keep your bike's reach consistent, despite the 25mm height.


A non-removable faceplate saves some grams, as does only needing two bolts instead of four, and it also makes for a super clean appearance. Other details include a chamfer on the edge of the handlebar clamp so that it plays nice with carbon fiber, and fancy grade-5 titanium bolts all around. There are six different versions, including a direct-mount DH stem with an odd-sounding 60mm length that's designed to compensate for the added rise. Oh, and it weighs just 113-grams.

Kapfinger has designed models for downhill, freeride, enduro, cross-country, trail, and there's even cyclo-cross version.


Grace complete lineup
Intend offers six versions of the Grace stem, from downhill (far left) to cross-country (right).


Weights start as low as just 79-grams for the 77mm long XC stem with a 31.8mm clamp, while the 35mm FR and 50mm EN versions come in at a hardly believable 80-grams and 88-grams. The stems are manufactured in Germany, as is their titanium hardware, and prices go from €149 to €189. Color options include blue, raw, and black.




Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pond Beaver 2020 Stems Intend


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
118654 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Eurobike Cancels Media Days and Floats Later Date]
97264 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
94950 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
83965 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
68521 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
53409 views
Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower
45854 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020
42218 views

42 Comments

  • 21 3
 No one over the age of 40 will buy one of these. If you lived through non-face plate stems once you are never going back.
  • 8 1
 But with 35mm stem it's not the same anymore. You can even keep your grips on the bar, it will fit thru the stem.
  • 1 0
 Had a Syncros long ago...
  • 1 0
 I'm 45 and it's a No for me. I'll stick with my Chromag and the few extra grams.
  • 3 0
 @fartymarty: I'm 40 and I would do one, even though I remember when the Club Roost "Downhill bars" came out and we had to remove the stem bolts and use a big screwdriver to lever the bar clamp open enough to get them through. My mate had some deep matt blue Azonic World Force Riser bars and he scratched the shit out of them on the first day!

Now I use a 15mm rise bar, I would be all over this stem.
  • 3 0
 I’m almost 50 and I want one. And I’ve been riding 25 years.
  • 1 0
 @fartymarty: Oh dear, I just noticed the price. I'll keep looking out for a Syncros Hixon takeoff.
  • 1 1
 I'm only 35, yet I too know the flimsy-ness of anything without 4, yes 4, face bolts. Good call!
  • 1 0
 @faul: Yes but you'll still be taking of a set of brakes, shifter, and dropper. Depending on which type of controls you have you may have to take off grips as well. Just sayin'.
  • 2 0
 @faul: Excellent, for my single-speed coaster-brake bike.
  • 1 0
 @SJP: There ya go! I stand corrected.
  • 1 0
 I'm over 40, been riding since 1990, and I love my 77Designz one-piece stem. Set it and forget it. Besides, with lock-on grips, taking off a lever and grip is hardly worth not getting a cool stem over. Nothing like it was with foam grips, aquanet, and lever clamp bands with an internal screw.
  • 1 0
 After the bike is built, how often do you end up taking the bars off the stem?
  • 13 1
 "There are components on your bike that, as long as they're strong enough and in the ballpark when it comes to weight, have essentially no effect on how your bike performs. "

Bullshit. The pure sexiness of this stem will make the bike very.....hard....to ride.....
  • 3 0
 For most people, it should read “there are bikes out there that have essentially no effect on how the rider performs”.
  • 14 1
 Damn, this blows the A35 out of the water in terms of sexiness! Love it.
  • 2 0
 I bet you can't run many riser bar configurations....
  • 7 1
 Cornelius Kapfinger is a rad name
  • 1 0
 You know the saying...'you can Kap your finger but never finger your Kap'....
  • 5 0
 From $160 to $200(Euro conversion to USD) for a stem. What a time to be alive!!!
  • 5 0
 www.enve.com/en/products/m7-mountain-stem-35mm

GET ON MY LEVEL
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: OH GOD! MY LIFE IS COMPLETE!
  • 4 0
 Hm. Its a shame its not available in 9 rowdy colors.
  • 13 0
 9 Rowdy Colurs:

1) Black
2) Ano Black
3) Brushed Ano Black
4) Racer Boi Black
5) Weekend Warrior Black
6) Ain't for Joey Black
7) Dark Black
Cool Midnight Madness
9) Pitch Black
  • 1 1
 Indeed. Purple aka 3D violet looks so good. For ten minutes then you wonder wtf was I thinking.
  • 2 0
 PB, please review his new Edge single crown fork. Dying to know if the knurled clamped 20mm axle cures the flex issues that are inherent to USD fork designs.
  • 1 0
 That’s way too skeletal for my liking. I’ve had issues with stems keeping my headset in adjustment because there wasn’t enough material and the bolts were too dinky to torque up enough to hold in place.
  • 1 1
 Around 2014 there was a run of Race Face Turbine stems that were recalled because the face plate was cracking/splitting. I owned one of those stems, wasn't aware of the recall, and it cracked on me during a small rocky technical descent. I was lucky I noticed the loud "ping" sound as it cracked and split and I stopped right away. I will never buy a stem with a face plate that thin again. I'll take the small weight penalty for peace of mind.
  • 3 0
 That is one damned good looking stem.
  • 1 0
 so with those looking for severe weight savings, I think the Scoot/syncros integrated design is going to be more successful.
  • 1 0
 Big drawback of the synchros option is the inability to change bar roll. And you need a new combo if you want to change stem length, bar rise or width.
I’m not even sure the Hixon is any lighter than the Intend/Beast stem/bar combination.
  • 1 0
 Pass through 2 bolt stem?

Shims?

I know the world is kind of a mess right now, but come on, its not 1992!!
  • 1 0
 Hmmm...is this the future?
  • 6 0
 No, because the choice of handlebars that fit through there is limited.
  • 2 0
 Headsets are awesome too
  • 1 0
 Why does that DH stem look like something Joe Exotic would ride?
  • 1 0
 $200...at least it comes with plastic shims?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a 77Designz...
  • 1 0
 But will they twist on the steer tube?
  • 1 1
 Cornelius Kapfinger sounds like a bond villain!
  • 1 0
 I was thinking Harry Potter bad guy.
  • 1 0
 Beautiful!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012706
Mobile Version of Website