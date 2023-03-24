Intend's New Trinity Brake System Hides High-Tech Features

Intend BC manufactures quality, boutique components like inverted single-crown forks and freewheeling crank systems in Freiburg, Germany. Their latest creation is the Trinity Brake System, which is a machined 4-piston caliper that features high-tech functions with two models, one for trail/enduro riding and another for downhill racing with cooling fins. The brakes run on mineral oil, use black titanium bolts, and feature a free-spinning master cylinder hose connection.
One of the major design features of the Trinity brakes is their minimal dead stroke that uses a 46:1 leverage ratio. The lever itself pivots on four bearings and has a massive range of reach. A single pinch bolt attaches the lever to the bar and has space to accommodate SRAM’s MatchMaker connector for other controls. The hose entry is protected behind the pivot and a trick connection allows for 360 degrees of rotation to best avoid damage.
The two-piece caliper is CNC’d from 7075 aluminum, housing four 17mm pistons and contains a banjo fitting with an adjustable angle. Cleverly, Intend offsets the depth at which the seals on each side of the caliper sit, rather than using a bigger piston in the front than the rear in order to create a consistent brake pressure and even pad wear. In total, the Trinity enduro system weighs 244g while the DH version is just 13g more, including the lever and 85mm hose.
Then there’s also the “Painless” technology developed for easy fitment, bleeding, and piston alignment. Intend BC founder, Cornelius Kapfinger, explains in full detail with this in-depth look at the brake architecture
. As for the Refrigerator cooling fins, they mount around the forward piston, so rattling noises shouldn’t be an issue. The fin itself protrudes towards the front of the pad where the generated heat is highest.
The price ranges from €798 – €903 (excluding VAT/UST) per pair, depending on which brake mount and pad options you choose from. The bleed kit, oil, spare seals, piston spacer, and standard “White Magic” SRAM-size pads are included in that base price. The “Refrigerator” option with cooling fins and Intend’s brake mounts can be purchased for €37 and €14 per caliper. Rotors will have to be purchased separately.
A first production run has already sold out from Intend-bc.com
, but a second batch of fifty sets is said to be on its way and ready for sale in two to three months.
31 Comments
If they made them in chrome/raw though....ask me again!
I rather think they're priced based on what trickstuff brakes go for.
youtu.be/_79juE8JBa0
The run through of them is worth the watch too.
I did a winter ride on some Saints that developed "minimal dead stroke" and almost died a few times.
If you don't like the soft feel of the lever afterwards you can find a plug (thank you Amazon!) for next to nothing which after bleeding the lever and installing the plug returns a firmer feel to the lever similar to the rear.