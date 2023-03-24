Intend's New Trinity Brake System Hides High-Tech Features

Mar 24, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Intend BC manufactures quality, boutique components like inverted single-crown forks and freewheeling crank systems in Freiburg, Germany. Their latest creation is the Trinity Brake System, which is a machined 4-piston caliper that features high-tech functions with two models, one for trail/enduro riding and another for downhill racing with cooling fins. The brakes run on mineral oil, use black titanium bolts, and feature a free-spinning master cylinder hose connection.

One of the major design features of the Trinity brakes is their minimal dead stroke that uses a 46:1 leverage ratio. The lever itself pivots on four bearings and has a massive range of reach. A single pinch bolt attaches the lever to the bar and has space to accommodate SRAM’s MatchMaker connector for other controls. The hose entry is protected behind the pivot and a trick connection allows for 360 degrees of rotation to best avoid damage.

Intend Trinity Brakes
Intend Trinity Brakes

The two-piece caliper is CNC’d from 7075 aluminum, housing four 17mm pistons and contains a banjo fitting with an adjustable angle. Cleverly, Intend offsets the depth at which the seals on each side of the caliper sit, rather than using a bigger piston in the front than the rear in order to create a consistent brake pressure and even pad wear. In total, the Trinity enduro system weighs 244g while the DH version is just 13g more, including the lever and 85mm hose.

Then there’s also the “Painless” technology developed for easy fitment, bleeding, and piston alignment. Intend BC founder, Cornelius Kapfinger, explains in full detail with this in-depth look at the brake architecture. As for the Refrigerator cooling fins, they mount around the forward piston, so rattling noises shouldn’t be an issue. The fin itself protrudes towards the front of the pad where the generated heat is highest.


The price ranges from €798 – €903 (excluding VAT/UST) per pair, depending on which brake mount and pad options you choose from. The bleed kit, oil, spare seals, piston spacer, and standard “White Magic” SRAM-size pads are included in that base price. The “Refrigerator” option with cooling fins and Intend’s brake mounts can be purchased for €37 and €14 per caliper. Rotors will have to be purchased separately.

A first production run has already sold out from Intend-bc.com, but a second batch of fifty sets is said to be on its way and ready for sale in two to three months.

Intend Trinity Brakes


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Brakes Intend Intend Trinity


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
207534 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
103665 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
92021 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
90019 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
86835 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
68080 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
67416 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
66355 views

31 Comments

  • 17 2
 Honestly, 900$ seems to be a pretty fair price for these. They seem to be really well designed, and considering the time it takes to make a batch of 50, there are considerable man hours in each one. Idd never get it, but I think its really nice to see innovation.
  • 2 0
 I don't get the pricing tbh. These seem to be a load more expensive compared to other brake options than intends forks are to the regular fork options.

If they made them in chrome/raw though....ask me again!
  • 2 0
 @The-Spirit-of-Jazz: Like most things in the cycling world: economies of scale
  • 2 0
 @dorkmire: that would apply to their forks too. I get that its boutique/small.

I rather think they're priced based on what trickstuff brakes go for.
  • 1 0
 for some reason it commented twice, and i dont know how do delete so i just edited it
  • 15 6
 What kind of riding are these Intended for?
  • 14 3
 As long as is written in article: "In total, the Trinity enduro system weighs 244g while the DH version is just 13g more, including the lever and 85mm hose.", I suppose it's for road bikes...
  • 16 0
 Horseback
  • 9 0
 reverse cowgirl
  • 2 2
 For people with bmx backgrounds
  • 1 0
 @slickwilly1: I've already got a set on order for mu cozy coupe.
  • 6 1
 I'm not sure if your pun usage had its Intended affect
  • 7 0
 These are so sweet! Ready for another batch of em to come out.

youtu.be/_79juE8JBa0

The run through of them is worth the watch too.
  • 1 0
 The sealable hose barb and no compression fitting is an awesome ideal for internal routing! Replacing bearings the other week would have been nice to take off the rear triangle without having to cut the hose to remove it
  • 2 0
 They seem very thought-out. With the Intend and Trickstuff components he designed being top level, I'm sure these brakes will be great as well. Not in my budget, but sold out anyway
  • 1 0
 that moment when 60 bucks Shimano pads do not feel as something ridiculous anymore Big Grin . Love my Shimano XT but just cannot get over the fact that 2 pairs of brake pads for my car are cheaper and that is OEM, not some eBay junk.
  • 1 0
 Try getting the non-finned pads. Much cheaper and I haven't noticed a difference in performance in real world use
  • 3 0
 Ok, at this rate, how long before we see a bike with a 20k + OEM price tag?
  • 4 0
 TAKE MY MONEY
  • 3 0
 they can't because sold out
  • 2 0
 They should call him Cornelius Goldfinger because he has a midas touch. Wow!
  • 1 0
 Is minimal dead stroke really a good thing?
I did a winter ride on some Saints that developed "minimal dead stroke" and almost died a few times.
  • 1 0
 Minimal Dead Stroke combined with good modulation is a great thing. I rode with Trickstuff for a bit and that is a good way to describe them...
  • 2 0
 I could possibly postpone servicing my car...
  • 1 0
 Looking very similar to piccola HDs at the master cylinder. Probably a great brake!
  • 1 0
 lol looks like a custom made reverse shigura Magura lever, Shimano caliper
  • 3 6
 So it still has a front brake hose that will stick out like a sore thumb and not look neato? Come on bike industry, do better.
  • 9 0
 I just cut that ugly part off, braking performance suffers a tad, but visually it is an improvement.
If you don't like the soft feel of the lever afterwards you can find a plug (thank you Amazon!) for next to nothing which after bleeding the lever and installing the plug returns a firmer feel to the lever similar to the rear.
  • 1 0
 What i did was "wrap" my front brake hose in the color theme of my bike. It looks cool, adds drip, and is an easy soultion.
  • 5 0
 @tkrug: Awesome hack! Now if I could just find a way to hide my ugly, dirty pedals my bike will be so bitchin.
  • 3 0
 @DBone95: I recommend taking off the pedals and seat and riding directly on the seat post for a much cleaner look.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045998
Mobile Version of Website