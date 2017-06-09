Intense 29 vs. Intense 27.5 - Leogang DH World Cup

Intense's new 29er DH



As the team's technical director and lead mechanic, Chappy has more than his fair share of insight on the project. He's been involved with the design from the start and personally piloted some of the early in-house test rigs.



What sets the two bikes apart? What's the deal with 29? Here's Chappy's take.



Ross Bell caught up with Intense's, Chappy Fiene, with an eye to digging a bit deeper into the development ofprototype, which is currently seeing action beneath both Jack Moir and Dean Lucas.As the team's technical director and lead mechanic, Chappy has more than his fair share of insight on the project. He's been involved with the design from the start and personally piloted some of the early in-house test rigs.What sets the two bikes apart? What's the deal with 29? Here's Chappy's take. Chappy Fiene in his element. Chappy Fiene in his element.



How involved were you on the development of the bike? How involved were you on the development of the bike?





Did you use the standard M16 as your base or was this a completely fresh, ground-up kind of re-design? Did you use the standard M16 as your base or was this a completely fresh, ground-up kind of re-design? I’ve been working with Jeff [Steber] on this from the get-go on this program. We started this pretty much in early Fall of last year and we are multiple prototypes in. We are at a point now where we are pretty happy with the bike. The boys seem comfortable on it at this point. There are still a few details to work on, and we’ll see where that takes us, but we’re pretty content where we’re at now.

Well, we learned a lot from the M16 and every time you do a new rendition of a bike, you always progress. On this bike, though, it’s fully based around the 29er. It’s a whole new link design with different geometry…as you can see, it’s totally different as far as aesthetics go. We’re pretty happy with it. Previously, back in 2007, we had the 2951, which was really the first 29er downhill bike. The reason we didn’t go any further with that was that there just wasn't any viable options for wheels and tires at the time. As for forks, we could run Dorados at the time—that was the only option. But now we have everything we need to make a full-on, legitimate and viable downhill bike on the 29 platform.







Did you have much rider influence in the design? Did you have much rider influence in the design?



For sure. The very first prototype we created was mainly done with in-house testing—I rode it, Jeff rode it…we did a lot of data anlalysis, just figuring out hard points and what will work and what won’t work and how far we could go one way with the kinematics and not the other… So, we did that for the first few months and then at that point we decided to move forward with it and we built two more prototypes in January, at the time that team camp was going on. We did some testing with all the boys and found the 29er to be consistently faster for them on almost all the tracks... That’s when we realized this was something we should continue to pursue. And that takes us to today.

Jack Moir and Dean Lucas (half of the Intense squad) are on the 29er. Chaffey has a feeling the other half of the team may be migrating over in the future. Here's Moir's rig. Jack Moir and Dean Lucas (half of the Intense squad) are on the 29er. Chaffey has a feeling the other half of the team may be migrating over in the future. Here's Moir's rig.





How's the geometry differ between the M16 and the 29er? How's the geometry differ between the M16 and the 29er?

The Large 29 prototype is just a tiny bit shorter in reach than the XL 27.5 M16…so the bikes are definitely getting longer. The seattube angle is a bit steeper on this bike, so the actual top tube length is a little bit shorter than on the M16 in theory, but since we’ve also stretched out the reach, now that number is just about as long. So it’s definitely a longer front center, but with the redesign of the link we are able to maintain a reasonable chainstay length, which keeps the bike really maneuverable and doesn’t turn the thing into a semi-truck.



Do you have any numbers for the frame at this point? Do you have any numbers for the frame at this point?



The Large 29 prototype is just a tiny bit shorter in reach than the XL 27.5 M16…so the bikes are definitely getting longer. The seattube angle is a bit steeper on this bike, so the actual top tube length is a little bit shorter than on the M16 in theory, but since we’ve also stretched out the reach, now that number is just about as long. So it’s definitely a longer front center, but with the redesign of the link we are able to maintain a reasonable chainstay length, which keeps the bike really maneuverable and doesn’t turn the thing into a semi-truck.We can’t give the numbers quite yet because we’re still playing around with the details and trying different rear ends and things.

Room to spare. Room to spare. ...and a tighter fit, at this stage in the prototype process, at least. ...and a tighter fit, at this stage in the prototype process, at least.





In terms of the travel, did you have to drop the travel a bit on the 29er? In terms of the travel, did you have to drop the travel a bit on the 29er?



We’re at 180 right now with the fork, which seems to be doing really good. At the rear, we’re 200. With that combination, I think we’ve found a really good balance. I mean last weekend we got our set up really dialed in. Balance is very important.



In terms of the linkage, it’s definitely a different design… In terms of the linkage, it’s definitely a different design…



Absolutely. It’s still two counter-rotating links, but now, instead of the pivot point being separate and above the bottom bracket, it’s now a part of the bottom bracket so the forward pivot of the lower link actually pivots around the bottom bracket shell and that enables us to get the whole linkage assembly forward almost an inch. So it really pushes things forward, gives us the room to still have the kinematics and the feel and the progression that we are looking for in our suspension design.

The M16's backside... The M16's backside... ...and the 29er version. ...and the 29er version.



So, the suspension feel is pretty similar to that of the M16? So, the suspension feel is pretty similar to that of the M16?



It’s a little bit different than the M16. The 29er is a little bit more linear, starts off a little softer… It’s what I’d call “progressively linear”, it’s just a really nice curve that works well with both coil and air shock options. We can go air or coil, depending on the track, and it’s still a well handling, balanced bike. We’re trying to make sure that whatever we create is going to work well with any manufacturer’s component spec, so the average, local guy, if he wants to change the spec on the bike, is free to do so.

The new design is aimed to work well with both coil and air-sprung shocks. The new design is aimed to work well with both coil and air-sprung shocks.



How hard has it been to source the 29er forks, rims and tires and that sort of thing? How hard has it been to source the 29er forks, rims and tires and that sort of thing?



That’s not something every team in the pits has had the luxury of. That’s not something every team in the pits has had the luxury of.



You know, it hasn’t been too hard at this point really. I mean, we have great partners with SRAM and Enve and RockShox, and we’ve been talking about it with them for a little while now, so everybody hit the green light at the same time and it was just butter.True. We’re super lucky and thankful that we have the partnerships that we do.

Intense was early (like 10 years early) to this 29er DH party, but the lack of 29er fork, wheel and tire options nipped things in the bud. While a number of teams at Leogang are scrambling for 29er kit, there's undeniably a hell of a lot more product to choose from these days. Intense was early (like 10 years early) to this 29er DH party, but the lack of 29er fork, wheel and tire options nipped things in the bud. While a number of teams at Leogang are scrambling for 29er kit, there's undeniably a hell of a lot more product to choose from these days.



In terms of the tire options, what are you running? The Minions and the Shorty’s? In terms of the tire options, what are you running? The Minions and the Shorty’s?



How about cockpit? Have you been able to transfer the set up from the M16? How about cockpit? Have you been able to transfer the set up from the M16?



Correct. We have the Minion pair—the DHF and the DHRII, and we have the Shorty as well. Those are our current 29er, full-DH casing options at this point.Correct. Jack always has had his front end pretty high on his 27.5-wheeled bike, so on this bike it looks more reasonable because the front end is higher, of course, because of the greater wheelsize. We were able to drop the crowns and everything down and still maintain the same actual bar-to-ground height that’s on the M16. The difference now is that there aren’t 25 millimeters worth of spacers underneath the top crown. We didn’t have to modify things to work for Jack. But that’s the thing about 29ers, they just better fit the taller guys because they’re more in proportion to taller riders.

The current M16. The current M16. ...and the challenger. How will things shake out in the future? It's still anyone's guess. Race results will, ultimately, guide the way. ...and the challenger. How will things shake out in the future? It's still anyone's guess. Race results will, ultimately, guide the way.