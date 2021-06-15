Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers

Intense has just introduced the 951 Series aimed at new riders. They are offering two 29” models with the 120mm travel 951 XC and the 140mm travel 951 Trail.
The 951 XC is based around the same frame and carbon construction as their Sniper T XC bike, while the 951 Trail is based on the same frame and carbon construction as the Primer trail bike. Both feature a pared down and simplified component package.
While the frames and carbon construction may be the same, both bikes in the 951 Series retail for $3,699, over $2,000 less than the least expensive Intense Sniper T and Primer Expert models. The 951 Series bikes also have slightly differently branding, featuring the 951 number more prominently than the Intense logo, and are available though a separate intense951.com
website instead of the usual intensecycles.com
.
|They are Intense through and through featuring foundational build kits. Confidence inspiring, the 951 Series is aimed at those that are new to mountain biking or just looking for a quality frame with a great trail ready component build.
—Intense Cycles
The 951 Series is named after the Southern California area code where Intense was founded and the county that it is still based in today. Intense says their hope with the 951 Series bikes is to "encourage more riders to get outside, enjoy nature and the benefits that mountain biking can bring."
The 951 XC has a 120mm Fox Rhythm 34 Float, a 120mm Fox performance Float DPS rear shock, TRP Slate T4 Brakes, a SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, an Intense Recon dropper post and Kenda Regolith tires.
The 951 Trail has a 150mm Fox Rhythm 36 Float fork, a 140mm Fox Performance Float DPX2 rear shock, TRP Slate T4 brakes, SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, an Intense Recon Dropper, and Kenda Regolith tires.
You can pre-order the bikes now and deliveries begin early August. More information about the Intense 951 Series can be found at: intense951.com
951 Trail Details:
• Wheels: 29"
• Frame: Carbon
• Travel: 140mm (rear) / 150mm (fork)
• Headtube angle: 65.7°
• Reach: 450mm (medium)
• Seat tube angle: 75°
• Weight: 31 lbs 10oz (claimed, with tubes)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Colour: Grey
• $3,699 USD
• Learn more at intense951.com
951 XC Details:
• Wheels: 29"
• Frame: Carbon
• Travel: 120mm
• Headtube angle: 66.4°
• Reach: 433mm (medium)
• Seat tube angle: 72.8°
• Weight: 28 lbs 4oz (claimed, with tubes)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Colour: Silver
• $3,699 USD
• Learn more at intense951.com
My very first mountain bike was around £100 from a friends dad. 2010 ish
My first ‘proper bike’ was a Cannondale Jekyll @ £1800 (previous years model bought in 2014) and that was pricey - but very well equipped.
Having been out the hobby a few years it was crazy to see the prices of newer bikes with only basic hardtails under £1000. I decided to buy mainly used parts or shop around for good deals.
My current hardtail build is c. £1000 with used & new parts which I reckon would be upwards of £2.5k new. Steel hardcore hardtail
My enduro build is roughly £1200 again with new and used parts which I would think would be closer to 3k new. Mondraker Dune XR
Not sure what the moral of my story is.. just seems completely out of touch that manufactures sell beginner bikes at over 3k. PBike don’t help with their labelling of so called beginner bikes as well.
Tracer is 4 going on 5 years old.
Newish primer and carbine have really slack seat angles (would never buy)
DH bike looks pretty sick, but not interested in DH bikes when you can get 180mm super enduro bikes that pedal well.
So basically this is just the Foundation build with a different name.
That “we are here to help you learn” branding sound like an aggressive tactic
I’d go so far as to call it really intense marketing...
