Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers

Jun 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Intense 951 Series

Intense has just introduced the 951 Series aimed at new riders. They are offering two 29” models with the 120mm travel 951 XC and the 140mm travel 951 Trail.

The 951 XC is based around the same frame and carbon construction as their Sniper T XC bike, while the 951 Trail is based on the same frame and carbon construction as the Primer trail bike. Both feature a pared down and simplified component package.

While the frames and carbon construction may be the same, both bikes in the 951 Series retail for $3,699, over $2,000 less than the least expensive Intense Sniper T and Primer Expert models. The 951 Series bikes also have slightly differently branding, featuring the 951 number more prominently than the Intense logo, and are available though a separate intense951.com website instead of the usual intensecycles.com.

bigquotesThey are Intense through and through featuring foundational build kits. Confidence inspiring, the 951 Series is aimed at those that are new to mountain biking or just looking for a quality frame with a great trail ready component build.     Intense Cycles

The 951 Series is named after the Southern California area code where Intense was founded and the county that it is still based in today. Intense says their hope with the 951 Series bikes is to "encourage more riders to get outside, enjoy nature and the benefits that mountain biking can bring."

The 951 XC has a 120mm Fox Rhythm 34 Float, a 120mm Fox performance Float DPS rear shock, TRP Slate T4 Brakes, a SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, an Intense Recon dropper post and Kenda Regolith tires.

The 951 Trail has a 150mm Fox Rhythm 36 Float fork, a 140mm Fox Performance Float DPX2 rear shock, TRP Slate T4 brakes, SRAM NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, an Intense Recon Dropper, and Kenda Regolith tires.

You can pre-order the bikes now and deliveries begin early August. More information about the Intense 951 Series can be found at: intense951.com


Intense 951 Series

Intense 951 Series
951 Trail Details:

• Wheels: 29"
• Frame: Carbon
• Travel: 140mm (rear) / 150mm (fork)
• Headtube angle: 65.7°
• Reach: 450mm (medium)
• Seat tube angle: 75°
• Weight: 31 lbs 10oz (claimed, with tubes)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Colour: Grey
• $3,699 USD
• Learn more at intense951.com

Intense 951 Series
Intense 951 Series

Intense 951 Series

Intense 951 Series
951 XC Details:

• Wheels: 29"
• Frame: Carbon
• Travel: 120mm
• Headtube angle: 66.4°
• Reach: 433mm (medium)
• Seat tube angle: 72.8°
• Weight: 28 lbs 4oz (claimed, with tubes)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Colour: Silver
• $3,699 USD
• Learn more at intense951.com

Intense 951 Series
Intense 951 Series

Intense 951 Series


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Intense


20 Comments

  • 20 1
 Ah yes, new riders who are willing to drop 3.7k on a bike. I'm definitely familiar with this large demographic of mountain bikers.
  • 2 0
 I’m sure there’s many experienced riders who wouldn’t want to spend even that much. If I was spending 3k+ I certainly wouldn’t want it labelled as a beginner bike. Saracen seemed to have been able to create a whole range of bikes recently and I think they’re all under £3.7k (don’t quote me) kitted out properly and aren’t labelled as beginner only type thing
  • 8 0
 Most baffling branding move of the year award goes to…
  • 2 0
 I don’t usually comment. But I’d like to see a poll of genuinely how much new riders can afford / willing to pay for a bike.

My very first mountain bike was around £100 from a friends dad. 2010 ish

My first ‘proper bike’ was a Cannondale Jekyll @ £1800 (previous years model bought in 2014) and that was pricey - but very well equipped.

Having been out the hobby a few years it was crazy to see the prices of newer bikes with only basic hardtails under £1000. I decided to buy mainly used parts or shop around for good deals.

My current hardtail build is c. £1000 with used & new parts which I reckon would be upwards of £2.5k new. Steel hardcore hardtail

My enduro build is roughly £1200 again with new and used parts which I would think would be closer to 3k new. Mondraker Dune XR

Not sure what the moral of my story is.. just seems completely out of touch that manufactures sell beginner bikes at over 3k. PBike don’t help with their labelling of so called beginner bikes as well.
  • 3 0
 Why would you spec both the XC and trail bike with the same tires? Burlier tires are one of the top fundamental differences between the two categories.
  • 1 0
 Intense need to pull something out the bag pretty dam quickly.
Tracer is 4 going on 5 years old.
Newish primer and carbine have really slack seat angles (would never buy)
DH bike looks pretty sick, but not interested in DH bikes when you can get 180mm super enduro bikes that pedal well.
  • 3 0
 I guess Intense decided they wanted to move a metric ton of bikes this year.
  • 4 0
 Intense should just throw in the towel.
  • 2 0
 For new mountain bikers. A carbon frame. And almost $4k. Riiiiiiiight…
So basically this is just the Foundation build with a different name.
  • 2 0
 I should clarify this comes from an Intense fan. I was excited. I wanted to like this. But I see virtually zero reason. They’re not bringing their alloy bikes back (yet?). They’re not really offering something new or improved, from what I can tell. It’s just…
Very confused Cry
  • 1 0
 @mtbikeaddict: same here. My first thought and hope was they were reincarnating the 951 dh bike as an alloy park/enduro thing. I am wrong.
  • 1 0
 Wonder why they went all lumpy-bumpy on the trail-bike aesthetics. The XC frame looks hot.... Gimme that look with more travel!
  • 1 0
 Wow
That “we are here to help you learn” branding sound like an aggressive tactic
I’d go so far as to call it really intense marketing...
  • 1 0
 Why is the conversation about affordable mountain bikes always centred around new mountain bikers? Do us existing mountain bikers not deserve good value too?
  • 2 0
 Got excited thinking this might be an alloy range. Meh
  • 2 0
 Glad someone's catering to the newly-qualified dentists
  • 2 0
 How long have they been sniffing glue over at Intense?
  • 1 0
 Won't somebody think of the poor Pinkbike Online Deals section?!
  • 1 2
 Santa Cruz redesigned entire fullsusp. line because they didn't want to look similar to Intense anymore.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, that's exactly why the V10 has had the same basic layout for a decade now and the M29 looks different to the V10 and the M16....no wait....

Post a Comment



