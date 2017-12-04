INDUSTRY INSIDER

Intense Announces Lower Retail Prices and Hybrid Direct-to-Customer Sales

Dec 4, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Intense Tracer 2017 review
Intense's Tracer Factory Build debuted at over $10000. Rider Direct could strike $2500 from the figure.

At seven o'clock Monday morning the MSRP of every new bike that Intense sells will drop 25 percent. That means a $7000 Pro-Build Tracer will cost $5000. Customers in the USA will have the option of either buying their Intense directly from the factory, or from their local Intense dealers for the same money. Intense will support direct-sales customers from its headquarters in Temecula, California, and also support its existing dealers by linking on-line buyers to them with a prepaid service contract.

With a few exceptions, outside the US, Intense will sell direct to customers only. Intense has been busy setting up warehouses and customer support centers in the regions where it sells abroad to ensure prompt delivery, as well as warranty and setup-assistance in a familiar language and time zone.

Rider direct

Introducing Rider Direct

Intense calls it Rider Direct, and it's a big change in the brand's business model, which has been staunchly devoted to bike-shop sales since its inception. There are a number of factors which motivated Intense to make that decision, but they all boil down to one simple message: Intense just made it much simpler and less expensive to buy one of their bikes.

No secret that Canyon, YT, and Commencal have demonstrated that consumer direct is a powerful tool for mid-sized brands in Europe. Their success has forced every player, large or small, to consider adopting some sort of internet-based sales strategy.

The obvious motivation is a chance to "cut out the middle man" and pocket two slices of the pie that would normally go to their distributor and retailer, but if consumer direct were that simple, everyone would already be on the program. As intense discovered, there's more to the picture than meets the eye.
rider direct
German consumer-direct YT altered the industry forever when they delivered on their promise to sell affordable high-end mountain bikes.

Well before the decision was made to adopt Rider Direct, Intense scrutinized the best and worst of YT and Canyon. They also experimented with Intense's key markets outside the USA (the UK, Europe, Australia, and Canada), instigating test programs to compare the conventional distributor/dealer/customer supply chain with dealer-direct and customer-direct alternatives. What they concluded was that internet sales have permanently altered customer buying habits. And, perhaps more important, that the distributor/dealer supply chain was broken.
rider direct
2018 Intense Carbine


Fixing What's Broken

Mountain biking is a fair weather sport (except in the UK), so our buy/sell season is a short one. Currently, bike distributors and retail shops must purchase and warehouse a substantial inventory to ensure they will have the correct size, color and model for a customer who may never walk into the store. The situation is made worse as bike brands release next-season models in the early summer months, which blunts the value of inventory as retail sales peak.

Savvy bike buyers (and sellers) know this cycle well, so they lay in wait for wholesalers and retailers to close out their stock around August at embarrassingly low prices. It's a vicious cycle that devalues the MSRP of a bicycle (and profit margins) before the first one reaches the dealer's floor.

Bike brands like Intense already own and warehouse their bikes in every size and color. Why waste the time and expense to warehouse them twice more when they could ship them directly to their customer's doorstep? In the USA, where Intense will introduce a hybrid model, dealers can minimize their investment by displaying a small number of showroom models and depend upon Intense to restock them in short notice. Intense says they anticipate shipping orders in two to four days.

Intense says their pilot programs indicated that they could use the savings generated by the Rider Direct Hybrid model to substantially lower their MSRPs and still maintain a fair profit for themselves and for their dealers. For customers, it's a form of free-market price protection. Whether you buy from an Intense dealer, or factory direct, you'll pay a price that reflects the average between the old-school inflated MSRP that high-end brands ask for (but rarely get), and the end-of-season close-out prices that the vultures offer when next year's models arrive. With far less inventory in the supply chain, the close-out situation should be minimized.

bigquotesThe future of retail bicycle dealers will shift towards customer support, and aftermarket sales. When we sell direct to a customer, we link them to the shop with a service contract. So either way, they have an opportunity to establish a long-term relationship.Andrew Herrick, Intense CEO

Will Intense Dealers Accept the Changes?

Intense CEO Andrew Herrick was realistic about the switch to Rider Direct in the USA. He admits that Intense stands to lose a number of retailers, but he believes that dealers who do give it a chance will benefit financially. He says that the sport is maturing and when that happens in a technical, high-end market, profit margins begin to drop. Comparing mountain bikes to the motorcycle industry, Herrick states that the margins on new motorcycles are between 20 and 15 percent - which is where he expects enthusiast-level mountain bikes to level off:

"That doesn't necessarily mean that bike dealers can't make a profit," says Herrick. "If they are careful with inventory, they will. The future of retail bicycle dealers will shift towards customer support and aftermarket sales. When we sell direct to a customer, we link them to the shop with a service contract. So either way, they have an opportunity to establish a long-term relationship"

bigquotesThere are people who don't even grocery shop. My wife goes on Amazon, places the order and they bring it over to our house.Jason Guthrie, Intense Dealer

Jason Guthrie - Chainline Bikes: I had the opportunity to speak frankly with Intense dealer Jason Guthrie, owner of Chainline Bikes in San Diego, California. He thought Rider Direct was going to be helpful:

"I’m pretty sure this will help the shops a ton," says Guthrie. "It gives us another tool to be competitive. It’s one thing to have a high-end bike, but to have one that is more attainable is something special. With on-line stores buying close outs and selling them for less than I could buy one, we can now sell an Intense for a realistic price and not be affected by end-of-year discounts."

Chainline Bikes caters almost exclusively to high-end buyers, who often pay a premium for customized paint and accessories. When asked whether dropping prices and going customer direct would adversely affect Intense, Guthrie was also positive:

"There are people who don't even grocery shop. My wife goes on Amazon, places the order and they bring it over to our house," laughed Guthrie. "The service contract, that's a great option. It covers things, like converting to tubeless, and offers a chance to introduce on-line customers to our shop. I don’t think that Intense’s reputation for being a boutique brand will go away, because of the passion they have for their brand and their core following. As long as they keep their shops involved, as long as price is not the main force driving them."

rider direct
Team mechanic and test rider Chappy Feine. When on-line buyers seek advice, they'll be speaking with the people who build and ride Intense.

bigquotesWith high-end boutique bikes, you don't see them selling as much. People are looking for value builds. I think the industry has pushed a little too hard.James Matty, Intense Dealer

James Matty - Squatch Bikes and Brews: Across the country in Brevard, North Carolina, I also spoke with James Matty, owner of Squatch Bikes and Brews. I asked Matty if and how Intense's direct sales hybrid was going to affect the way his shop does business in the future. Matty seemed positive about the change, but he takes a wait-and-see attitude:

"For us, I think that having better inventory control and product readily available for customers is going to be better for overall volume of sales," says Matty. "I see it being better for local bike shops. People who bought on line before will continue to do so, but now Intense will be directing them to us. As far as the price of the bikes? People are looking for bang for their buck. With high-end boutique bikes, you don't see them selling as much. People are looking for value builds. I think the industry has pushed a little too hard."

To reduce its MSRPs, Intense is lowering its own profit margins, as well as the margins it offers to dealers that elect to stay on the program. Matty seemed okay with that. Intense's Andrew Herrick calls the concept of lowering profit margins, while increasing the volume of sales "the modern, transactional model." It's one of the pillars supporting the brand's move to direct sales. Matty maintains, however, that the transactional model was developed for much larger companies that primarily sell widgets at low price tags and at volumes that dwarf the cycling industry's.

"With this model [Rider Direct hybrid], I see it somewhere in between." predicts Matty. "As long as a bike shop does a little homework and watches their dollars, they will see their profits go up. Ratios will balance out, we will see more people mountain biking, and an increase in sales of smaller items and service. Low margins are like so many industries today. You have to look at your ratios and percentages. If I can sell three instead of one. If at the end of the year, my profits are higher. Why wouldn't I like that?"

Matty views initial success of Rider Direct with positive skepticism. I asked him about that, and how the changes were going to affect Intense's relationship with its core customers:

"I think, out of the gate, they are going to suffer internally." says Matty. "They are going to have a learning curve to figure out what the inventory should be like. When you are running a boutique manufacturing plant like they are, as long as they are maintaining quality and servicing their customers well - as long as they have that human touch like the bike shops - and they're hitting on price - I think those things are hard to beat. All that the on-line shops have to offer is low numbers."

bigquotesRetail pricing at the boutique level is totally fictitious. Dropping the MSRP 20 percent just brings the prices to a realistic level - what customers are really paying for them.Doug Wolkon, Intense Dealer

Doug Wolkon - North of the Border Bikes: Back to Southern California. Doug Wolkon, owner of North of the Border Bike Shop, has a different take on Rider Direct. Doug's shop sits at the trailhead of one of San Diego's most popular trail networks, so his sales are split almost evenly between high-end bikes like Intense, and entry-level models purchased by newbies. Wolkon believes that there are other compelling reasons that Intense is reducing its pricing:

"Retail pricing at the boutique level is totally fictitious," says Wolkon. "Dropping the MSRP 20 percent just brings the prices to a realistic level - what customers are really paying for them. I'd rather sell less bikes at a higher margin. When things are hard to get, everyone wants one. After everyone has one, nobody wants one anymore. There's too many brands out there, and everyone is trying to grasp so much of the market. I think that there's just not enough market."

rider direct
Rider Direct offers bike buyers a chance to order the color, size and model they want, regardless of whether or not their local dealer has one in stock.

bigquotes...We have never been afraid of doing things differently. This time, instead of bringing out a new bike, we are bringing out a better way to do business.Jeff Steber, Intense Founder

What Rider Direct Means for Intense Buyers

When we met to discuss the big changes in store, Intense founder Jeff Steber said: "We have always been a rider-driven company, and we have never been afraid of doing things differently. This time, instead of bringing out a new bike, we are bringing out a better way to do business. It's still about the rider. Prices of high end bikes have gotten out of hand. We've found a way to drop our prices, so now people who maybe could never dream of owning a high-end bike can afford something like our new Tracer."

No cheap bikes: First and foremost, Intense is well aware that performance and pride of ownership are inseparable among its core customers. They will offer their entire 2018 range as advertised and without downgrading anything to reach their new set pricing. Andrew Herrick states that soon, every high-end bike maker will have to make a similar adjustment in their prices.

bigquotesEvery customer who purchases an Intense will be contacted in person, walked through their service contracts and introduced to a local dealer, whether that dealer sells Intense or not.Andrew Herrick, Intense CEO

rider direct
Key to the success of direct sales is delivering the bike tuned, test ridden and 90-percent assembled.

To maintain its core customers and rider-driven mission statement, Intense plans to wow them with personalized service. A completely reconstructed website directs customer requests to real Intense employees who speak their language in their time zones.

Ready to ride - almost: Bikes will be shipped to the customer 90-percent assembled, along with a gift box packed with instructions, user manuals, accessories, and a high-quality tool set that includes everything the owner needs to finish, adjust and tune the bike. Most riders will be able to get their bikes up and running in a half hour. If the new owner doesn't feel up to the task, Intense's free service contract should cover the cost to have it done by his or her local bike shop.

Rider direct
Your new Intense will arrive with instructions, parts manuals, necessary accessories and a sweet tool kit.


Get the bike you want: Regardless of whether you are an on-line shopper or you choose to buy from a retailer, you won't have to search around for your dream bike. Intense will be shipping your bike directly from its warehouse, so you'll be able get the size, model, and color you want, instead of settling for the closest match that your retailer has in stock - or being diverted to another brand of bike altogether. If intense is sold out, you'll be communicating with the factory, so you'll get the straight story the first time around.

Join the family: Perhaps the best aspect of Rider Direct is that owners and potential customers will be interacting with the people who make, design, assemble, ship and ride Intense bicycles. Who could better answer your questions? The power of internet sales is that, for the first time in the mass market, an individual who is making a purchase can communicate directly with a person who helped make the product. It seems that Intense is prepared to take full advantage of that opportunity and hopefully customers will too. The bicycle industry will surely be watching.




Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
77715 views
YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways - Updated December 3rd
58183 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
53933 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
52405 views
Fail Of The Month - November
49647 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
47694 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
42706 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
42416 views

53 Comments

  • + 43
 I think it’s great. Prices have obviously been unrealistic for a long time. It’s a step in the right direction. Thank you YT, Commencal etc.
  • + 4
 This might be the year where we see a thinning of the heard. Inflated margins have made the second hand bike market king and the LBS nearly extinct.
  • - 3
 You missed Canyon Smile
  • + 6
 Thank capitalism!
  • - 5
flag poah (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Funny that those company's have dubious customer service records
  • + 2
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: Thank Taiwan.
  • + 2
 @poah: *companies
  • + 1
 Yep, these companies really kicked the hell out of these so-called premium brands.
  • + 16
 So they are just going to be selling them for the same price as the Pinkbike Online deals?
  • + 13
 You forgot to mention the other positive: At last, PBers will stop bitching about Intense bikes on sale in the monthly online deals section.
  • + 5
 Just so everyone knows, Specialized just announced they are going to be raising their prices on their bikes, as they felt they were too low compared to the competition. Meanwhile, YT just restructured to be able to drop their prices lower and keep stock higher.
  • + 2
 Sarcasm? The big S dropped prices on a lot of 2018 models I’m assuming due to increased price competition. I don’t see them being able to creep back up without losing sales.
  • + 1
 @WasatchEnduro: I'll have to verify, but I was told by my sales staff that they were going to be bumping prices up. Maybe a post Xmas or 2019 thing, idk.
  • + 6
 Can anyone with a degree on mathematics (I am just an engineer) explain me how a 25% off on a $7000 bike results in a $2000 discount?
  • + 4
 I've noticed sometimes people like to make you think that $5001 and $5999 are both $5000.
  • + 2
 They rounded, obviously math says its 1750 off.
  • + 1
 obviously they made an error because they used the wrong sig figs...
  • + 2
 Engineers....always trying to be precise!
  • + 1
 The numbers came from the top at Intense. In reality, 25% is an average. The price changes are all model specific.
  • + 3
 I like being able to go to a bike shop for a part or for repairs I’m not comfortable doing myself but this is inevitable, eventually all companies will sell direct, it’s cheaper for the company and cheaper for the consumer, and let’s be honest, inflation and wages don’t rise at the same rate and are only getting further and further apart. Maybe in the future bike shops will have to adapt to the car mechanics model of mainly repairs/Maintenace and stocking mostly frequently needed parts.
  • + 2
 Bike shops that offer demos still have an advantage. I bought a consumer-direct bike through a shop because I could demo it first. I really don't see the point of buying at an LBS if you can't demo first, it seems like their only advantage. The new mobile-van type shops could potentially be a great way to provide demos as well.
  • + 2
 hmm interesting, but i had 3 intense m9 and now intense m16 ( i hate that 27,5 bike, maybe thats why i dont have now 2017 intense) and one thing i know, the customer service was very very bad at intense. when i had replacing on my m9 it took almost 16 weeks to do that. so iam skeptical about this new approach because had bad experience.
  • + 2
 Sounds like some private equity money came up with an idea to "disrupt" the bike industry and has pumped a bunch of money in to Intense hoping to make a killing. Hope it works out for them. It could just as likely end up that in five years the Intense brand has as much cachet in marketplace as Mongoose, Raleigh and Schwinn.

They are right about how the single biggest thing against Santa Cruz, Ibis, Specialized, Trek, etc is that when you by a new one, even if you got a "deal" from the shop, deep down you know you got hosed. That's why the direct models are growing so fast.
  • + 6
 Oh, that's Intense.
  • + 2
 Tell me more about this "Intense Free Service Contract". I've worked in a number of bike shops, and none of them happily hand out free labor to a customer who bought their bike on the internet.
  • + 1
 Is anyone paying the real MSRP in shops (except for Spe) ?
At any bike shop you can get a 10% discount if you talk for more than 10min. But my guess is the official prices were just 10% higher because they know that everyone gets discounts.

So yeah Intense is trying the premium approach with support, service contract and stuff. Is there a sort of engagement on parts availability, response time... ?
  • + 1
 Is this in effect in Canada too? You can only get an intense at MEC now (which is our version of REI), where the bikes are always discounted off msrp to begin within. Mec's are only in major cities. Although, they ship Canada wide and will literally return or warranty anything. So maybe it'll work?
  • + 1
 I think the new Carbine is 7000$ Canadian and comes with a Yari, hmmmmm, I can't imagine why people weren't buying there bikes. I guess boutique status doesn't go as far as they'd hoped. (they are very nice bikes though, no question)
  • + 1
 Rider Direct in the US sounds pretty good. As an Intense dealer in the UK, we were not offered any opportunity of continuing on as an Intense dealer, Saddleback told us that it's purely direct - 'as YT/Canyon do it'.
  • + 3
 Glad I didn't purchase mine this morning at 6:59. That would have sucked...
  • + 5
 Smart move!
  • + 1
 I like this a lot as their prices were WAY out of line in my opinion. I do feel bad for folks who recently purchased an Intense though
  • + 2
 Kind of interesting (scary). Sounds like pre-restructuring prior to filing for bankruptcy.
  • + 2
 True. No new models, lower prices and service contract with a local shop that doesn't sell Intense....sounds like you might be right.
  • - 1
 First they ditched all thiere in house welders. Now a restructuring of selling the bikes. Intense realises they have to change with the times. The tool kit looks sweet. Unfortunatly all modern plastic bikes look the same and the market is now saturated with carbon clone bikes. I hope all the bike companies start dropping prices to compeat.
  • + 1
 That is a good news for single person with no kids and making decent money ,NOT ME .
  • + 2
 Deal of the Month list just got a lot shorter
  • + 1
 They had to make a change. Nobody was buying Intense bikes anymore in my area.
  • + 2
 It's a start, at least. Thankfully.
  • + 2
 This pricing better be reflected at mec.
  • + 2
 This is intense. Who's next?
  • + 1
 Late capitalism is a big pile of shit.
  • + 0
 Just tell your local bike shop to go fuck themselves too while you cut them out of the picture.
  • + 1
 hmmm. interesting. another company doing it.
  • + 1
 People still view Intense as boutique?
  • + 1
 Their bikes are garbage if you ask me.
  • + 0
 Fixing what's broken....I was hoping to see they were dumping VPP.
  • + 0
 Expensive brand goes part direct but still lbs price ?
  • - 2
 Wow, a whole 25% off! I like the 80% off on Jenson way more!
  • + 3
 yea in size small and xsmall only.
  • + 1
 This post implies they won't be selling through online retailers at a discount anymore.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.084888
Mobile Version of Website