Intense Announces New Factory Racing Team for 2024

After teasing a four-rider team last week
, Intense has revealed its plans for the 2024 season with a new look for its factory racing team.
For 2024, the Intense Factory Racing team features Joe Breeden, Louise Ferguson, Oscar Griffiths and Ryder Lawrence as its list of riders looking to ride the downhill World Cup series on the new M1
.
Another switch-up from the previous Intense team under Aaron Gwin is the list of brands sponsoring and supporting the team. This upcoming season the team will be kitted out with products from Continental, TLD, e*thirteen, Saddleback, J-Tech Suspension, Öhlins, OneUp Components, HT, Smanie, Peaty's, Works Components and TRP.
Under the new program, Joe Breeden will lead the project with Olly Morris running things from a management and performance perspective. Joe has brought on his long-term mechanic Jon Stout as the Head Mechanic for the whole team. Randy Lawrence, a member of the 1995 Intense team, is the mechanic for his son Ryder and KC Till is supporting Louise Ferguson. The team has brought on Callum Philpott to capture all the action throughout the season.
|When I found out that the IFR team was finishing under the ownership of Aaron Gwin, I saw the opportunity to take on a new responsibility. I wanted to put a team in place that not only fitted my racing needs but also gave a platform for other riders to perform at their best, and provide the most value possible to the brands that are supporting us. The vision for the team is to offer an environment for personal growth, a place where we develop people and craft riders, providing a platform for champions to form.— Joe Breeden
|This year’s team reminds me of why I started Intense, and it feels like history is coming full circle after 30 years. The relaunch of the M1 combined with the introduction of a fresh, new IFR program combines old traditions with new possibilities. Joe has ridden Intense since his early days as a Junior. Ryder and Oscar are both very promising Juniors. Add to that the team’s exciting return to the Women’s Elite field with the super-talented Louise Ferguson. With such a great group, on a completely re-designed race rig, it’s bound to be a nail-biter of a season!— Jeff Steber, Intense Founder and CEO
The team has now set its sights on the first round of the World Cup at Fort William in May and you can follow along as they prepare for the opening round on Instagram here
.