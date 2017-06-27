PRESS RELEASES

Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look

Jun 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Intense Carbine Elite


Intense clearly hasn't been taking a breather since shifting their focus to new carbon frames, with the 2018 Carbine shown below being yet another new addition to their ever-growing catalog. The fresh Carbine is all-new front to back, and the 155mm-travel, 29'' wheeled machine has been designed for all-mountain riding and enduro racing, a category of bikes that seems to be getting more and more competitive each and every day. The press release details from Intense are below, but the gist is that it features revised geometry, an updated leverage curve compared to the previous iteration, and a single travel setting via the 'JS Trail' dual-link suspension layout.

Intense is offering the Carbine in five variations, starting at $3,999 USD for the 'Foundation Build' model that's assembled around the standard frame with an aluminum link. At the top of the hill is the $10,399 USD 'Factory Build' that sports a 12-speed Eagle drivetrain and a Lyrik RCT3 fork bolted to the lightweight SL frame that includes a carbon link. And, in a first for Intense, the new bike will be available as a frame-only option in two flavors: the $3,399 USD SL model that weighs less thanks to a revised carbon layup and carbon link, and the less expensive standard frame that goes for $3,099 USD that has an aluminum link.

A lot is expected of a contemporary all-mountain bike these days because riders are doing a lot with them. Some people buy bikes in the this category for all around use on terrain that's no overly demanding, while others are looking at this travel bracket for an all-out enduro race bike. You'll be able to read a review of where and how the new Carbine performs on that spectrum soon, but for now you can find all the details and photos from the press release below, as well as first impressions from RC's time on the Carbine in Sedona, Arizona. - Mike Levy



Carbine Details


Intense Carbine Factory
2018 Intense Carbine
  The Carbine Factory retails for $10,399 USD. Not much room to upgrade with this one, then.


Intense Carbine Elite
2018 Intense Carbine
  At $7,999 USD, the Elite model sits one step down from the top.


Intense Carbine Pro
2018 Intense Carbine
  Next up in the catalog is the Pro, which retails for $6,999 USD.


Intense Carbine Expert
2018 Intense Carbine
  The Expert sells for $4,999 USD.


Intense Carbine Foundation
2018 Intense Carbine
  It starts with the $3,999 USD Foundation build.


2018 Intense Carbine

2018 Intense Carbine

2018 Intense Carbine





RC's First Impressions

I rode the new 29-inch-wheel Carbine this Spring at the Sedona, Arizona, launch. It was the top-drawer Factory build based around a 12-speed SRAM XX1 Eagle component group, and I was happy to be on a 29er – that was a given. Sedona is a perfect match for big wheels because, without them, there is less hope of maintaining momentum over the endless chatter of slick rock and rubble that makes up the trail network there. What I was more curious about, was how the Carbine’s new Cero-Design rear suspension was going to climb, and if its longer, slacker chassis would mesh happily with the fast-break grade changes and do-or-die decision making that I would face on Sedona’s tougher lines.


Sedona


Fearing a repeat performance of the 2017 Tracer 275’s sullen climbing feel (its Cero-designed suspension kinematics ripped the downs, but resisted strong climbing efforts) I immediately put the new Carbine to work on back-to-back climbs. The first - a relatively smooth, fast-paced leg sapper, punctuated by short, technical steeps - was a lot more pleasant than I had imagined. You’ll want to engage the climb switch to keep the pedals feeling fresh, but it rolls uphill in an encouraging manner. I also found that the Carbine’s longer front center and stretched wheelbase kept the chassis from dropping into holes and getting hung up on ledges.


Sedona
Sedona


Climb number two was tighter and doubled down on the technical side of the gauge. Steering felt a bit slow, but not heavy at the handlebar, but I had trouble guiding the long-feeling chassis up, around, and over stepped corners, or anything that required precise steering in tight quarters. The tradeoff for its nerdy manners in the tight stuff, however, was how easily the Carbine leaped and clawed its way up big, vertical step-ups (which are a Sedona signature move). I rolled up a handful of boulders that had been my undoing on a number of different makes.

Climb all you want, the real reason that the Carbine was redesigned was to give it the strength and the resolve to tackle meaty downs. In that capacity, the 2017 Carbine made Sedona’s step-downs, vertical rock rolls, and Hail Mary gravity lines seem like they were a lot bigger last year. Evidently, the Carbine’s designers have been swept up by Enduro racing’s influence. That’s the word that kept popping into my head as I explored tougher lines on once familiar trails.


Sedona


Since the Carbine was first launched, Intense has struggled to define its existence. The previous Carbines were too dainty to play rough, but a little too dull to dance at cross-country trailbike clubs. This one has the muscles to handle technical descents, and just enough pep to maintain pace everywhere else. If you are searching for the old Carbine, but with a more aggressive chassis and an appetite for technical climbs, Intense’s Primer is the better option. If you are a downhill-dominant fancier of enduro, you should enjoy the new Carbine - RC

30 Comments

  • + 17
 See one trail-all-mountain-enduro-super-deluxe-triple-threat-flipchip-overpriced-climbslikeagazelledescendslikeahoneybadger-self-repairing-superduro-slack-and-low bike; seen em all.
  • + 2
 I agree - I have overhyped bike review burn out. How about a decent tech article sandwiched between all these advertorials and "first ride reviews" .
  • + 3
 I don't know how you missed the part that it said 'kryptonite, bacon, sea breeze'n'cheese' It's still not good enough for me, you can 'bet your baguette' on that
  • + 1
 @headshot: yeah for sure, with the slopestyle going down I was really hoping for a slopestyle bike check epic.
  • + 1
 I'd like to see pinkbike do some "project bike" type articles. Longer-term reads where an older frame is put together with old stuff laying around, or even do a build project out of their own but and sell ads. Something similar to what my kid brother and I watched 15 years ago on the old powerblock Saturday mornings. New tech is great, but an article that says a few year old tech is still pretty good let's see what we can do with it would be really interesting to read.
  • + 2
 @VwHarman: haha pinkbike journalist vs the second hand market!
  • + 8
 Some one will be buying the donuts for the office when the others realise they ordered the 'Intense' stickers for the side of the downtube 4 times too large.
  • + 8
 I've always enjoyed Intense bikes for their subtle and innocuous colorways.
  • + 1
 And yet 'mericans keep laughing about euro style colors.
  • + 1
 @Whipperman: hahahahahaha! So true.
  • + 4
 On a serious note, I am seriously disappointed with the geometry. It seems Intense have deviated away from increasing the reach AND keeping the ett reasonable by having a nice steep actual seat sube. Not only does a steeper actual seat tube benefit riders with their height in their legs, but it means designers can increase reach without making thr eTT too long. Plus not having your ass over the cassette is way better for climbing The Large has a massive eTT but its a shorter wheelbase than most XLs in this class. Personally speaking the only bikes in this class which 'work' for long legged rider are the mega 290 and the enduro 2017 Wreckoning, Slash, Carbine and soon to be announced Hightower LT have all gone slack seated on our asses. If this had been a long travel Primer it would have been a winner!
  • + 2
 Pinkbike has removed my carriage returns. That says the only bikes that work are mega 290 and enduro. Its the wreckoning,slash,carbine and hightower which are all to slack seated.
  • + 1
 Right. They make a decent length chainstays, then screw up seat tube angle and reach numbers. I guess they were scared of passing that 1255mm wheelbase red line. Slash, Evil and Santa Cruz STA's are ridiculously slack for decent climbing (in XL that is).
  • + 2
 Wow that top tube is massive. On the large 655mm is 2 inches bigger that a few years ago i would have to ride a medium or i woudl not be able to manual (sorry not as talented as a lot of you guys) . The seat angle is so slack with the seat post up i woudl be chewing my hamstrings up. Shame as i test rode the tracer 275 and it was pretty dam good. this seem a little too far out for me but i guess i cant really comments until its tested or i get to ride one. Oh and dont start me on the colors.
  • + 3
 2016. bikes - discounted
mid 2017. - now
2018. bikes - revealed
2019. bikes - raced by team riders
2020. bikes being developed by engineers

You buy a new bike and it already feels old. Smile
  • + 1
 Honestly, the foundation build is more than enough - in the sense that it does the job more than well (ok, the brakes could be replaced). But yes, I would have to agree with @Theeeeo that we have "seem em all". It's a bit hard to get surprised nowadays with all these monsters around. I, personally, found the new Orbeas sexier.
  • + 3
 What are the positives of regressive-progressive ratio? I thought that's history..
  • + 4
 That paint job is Intense!
  • + 1
 The cheap (if you can call it that) looks like the best one of the lot.

The others are retina burning $10k attention whore's.
  • + 3
 Now that is one sexy bike, obscenely priced, but still sexy.
  • + 2
 Like a high class escort!
  • + 1
 My thoughts exactly!!! Just wait a coulpe of months i'm sure they'll find their way to get there...
  • + 3
 Why these colours?
  • + 1
 The orange one is nice though.
  • + 1
 Bad timing for Intense, with the new Rallon's presentation yesterday this new carbine seems already outdated
  • + 1
 Nice Hightower! Oh, wait....
  • + 1
 So OTT...and not just the price!
  • + 2
 Is today new bike day?
  • + 0
 Looks like a trigger fish!
  • + 1
 Is it on sale yet ?

