Intense Cycles Pauses Online Sales & Distribution in Europe to Stabilize North American Business

Intense Cycles is pausing all of its online sales and distribution operations in Europe as it focuses resources on stabilizing its core business in North America.
In a statement posted on the Intense Cycles website, the company said it had to make "difficult decisions" to "ensure the long-term strength and future of Intense Cycles." Effective immediately, Intense Cycles will no longer offer online sales or distribution across Europe as the decision was made as part of a "broader strategy to focus our resources and stabilize our core business in North America."
|First and foremost, we want to thank you for being a valued part of the Intense family here in Europe. Your passion for riding and support of our brand has meant the world to us. As the global cycling industry faces continued economic challenges, we’ve had to make some difficult decisions to ensure the long-term strength and future of Intense Cycles. We want to share an important update about how this affects our operations in Europe.
Effective immediately, Intense Cycles will be pausing all online sales and distribution operations in Europe. This means we will no longer be selling bikes for the time being. This decision wasn’t made lightly, it’s part of a broader strategy to focus our resources and stabilize our core business in North America.—Intense Cycles
While the company is pausing its online sales and distribution across Europe, it said that warranty and spare parts will still be available to owners in the affected area. For any warranty claims or spare part orders, these will be shipped directly from the company's US warehouse. The announcement from Intense said: "Our global support team is here to help you with any questions or service needs through our website or customer service email."
Intense says this change is a "temporary shift" in how it will operate in the region, with hopes to return to the region once it is "stronger and better positioned to serve riders."
Nobody can look at what has happened and pretend otherwise. 50% flash sale then most deliveries cancelled with no refund! Warranties cancelled! They are probably using the money they stole from their customers to pay for the Pinkbike ads. Shows their morally corrupt priorities.
I will never buy anything DJI on a bike. Truly a shitty company.
This is more common than people realize.
Norco has been doing single SKU rear ends (or two, one for cs, one for ss) and size specific chainstays for over a decade at this point
But shouldn't we be rooting for these companies?
I was just thinking about the Intense Tracer I loaded onto our bike rack the other day. It's so damned light.
I bought it used from the PinkBike buy/sell in 2021 for my oldest son. He rode it for everything, and raced it in NICA for a couple years. Now his younger brother's just moved up to it and has been riding it for a couple months.
It's survived XC training rides, NICA races, backyard hucks to flat, teaching two teenage boys how to get off the ground, trips to Bellingham, Moab, and Squamish, rides at Tiger Mtn, Raging River, and bike park days at Silver and Schweitzer.
A few weeks ago a rocker pivot bolt came out on a ride, and a few days later Intense sent a replacement.
Intense has made a lot of great bikes. They've sponsored some great riders. They've tried some weird stuff, some of it's worked, some of it hasn't. I've never heard of them being shitty to customers.
I hope they keep it up.
pinkbike comment section is such a horrid place sometimes
Perhaps to cover smaller runs they could make bikes from a lightweight metal and weld them.......
I don't see selling out of MEC much different from any bike shop, they just have a few locations compared to the typical one-off LBS. If you ever saw the MEC-branded bikes (I think they were Ghost) this was a great move by the retailer. Costco is also different in that they don't really compete on price. They do sell on volume but it's typically one-off runs, i.e. they will buy ALL of your stock but just for a single season or run. I do get that they were likely not set up for these delivery channels, but don't see it as a branding issue as much as operations and likely financial setup.
Aside - I'd probably consider a Kirkland bicycle!
It probably would have been better to make them all Kirkland Signature Trail Bikes.
Even today, Costco’s website calls these bikes “intense 951”
It wasn’t until the post-COVID era—when the whole industry started heavily discounting inventory—that they began to look less competitive. But they did release updated versions with improved spec, like the 951 XC equipped with a SID fork and shock. That build came in at 27.5 pounds (before pedals) and was even listed on Costco’s website for under $2,500. They literally cut 4 pounds off the model moving from the rhythm forks and performance DPS shocks to the Rockshox variants as well as add UDH/Transmission compatibility in 2024.
Inflation is your prize ….. NWO
Also sad is how people are really happy about a bike brand struggling. Do those people feel better by putting people who struggle down? (SerVeS tHeM, RIght, tHey sHOuld havE hIrEd Me, I'd have DoNe MucH BeTter wiTh ThE bRAnD.) There are real people who have put lots of love and energy in their work behind all those companies. What gives? Intense might have done things wrong or it might have done things right, but they seem to have always been pretty decent to their customers and have made decent and reliable bikes. Give them some support and props!
Intense is likely just another victim of poor bike sales.
Recessions are always seen in middle-income discretionary categories first - more and more companies are going to be struggling in the near term.
Hell, to that point, I'm not broke in the slightest and I own almost 5 year old bike. Stuff hasn't changed enough for me to warrant spending 8k on a discounted top level spec enduro.
Obviously 5 month old tariffs didn’t create the situation currently in the bike (and many other markets), but it is more than plausible that they are triggering a tipping point for companies already on shaky ground.
Last 10-15 years we have so much choice, and have every bike brand big and small trying to compete on global markets, which is great for us consumers but damn it must be a tough business.
Glory days.