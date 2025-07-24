Powered by Outside

Intense Cycles Pauses Online Sales & Distribution in Europe to Stabilize North American Business

Jul 24, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Intense Cycles is pausing all of its online sales and distribution operations in Europe as it focuses resources on stabilizing its core business in North America.

In a statement posted on the Intense Cycles website, the company said it had to make "difficult decisions" to "ensure the long-term strength and future of Intense Cycles." Effective immediately, Intense Cycles will no longer offer online sales or distribution across Europe as the decision was made as part of a "broader strategy to focus our resources and stabilize our core business in North America."

bigquotesFirst and foremost, we want to thank you for being a valued part of the Intense family here in Europe. Your passion for riding and support of our brand has meant the world to us. As the global cycling industry faces continued economic challenges, we’ve had to make some difficult decisions to ensure the long-term strength and future of Intense Cycles. We want to share an important update about how this affects our operations in Europe.

Effective immediately, Intense Cycles will be pausing all online sales and distribution operations in Europe. This means we will no longer be selling bikes for the time being. This decision wasn’t made lightly, it’s part of a broader strategy to focus our resources and stabilize our core business in North America.Intense Cycles

While the company is pausing its online sales and distribution across Europe, it said that warranty and spare parts will still be available to owners in the affected area. For any warranty claims or spare part orders, these will be shipped directly from the company's US warehouse. The announcement from Intense said: "Our global support team is here to help you with any questions or service needs through our website or customer service email."

Intense says this change is a "temporary shift" in how it will operate in the region, with hopes to return to the region once it is "stronger and better positioned to serve riders."

Industry News Press Releases Intense


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
206 Comments
  • 30982
 Trumporary shi(f)t
  • 79265
flag kobold (Jul 24, 2025 at 11:11) (Below Threshold)
 Bullshit. And for the first time they didnt blame "tarrifs" that havent even happened.
  • 77200
flag TwoNGlenn (Jul 24, 2025 at 11:36) (Below Threshold)
 @kobold: you’re not gonna sway the bolsheviks in this comment section.
  • 54133
flag josephls7Y5q FL (Jul 24, 2025 at 11:56) (Below Threshold)
 Seems like all of the failed companies are using tariffs as an excuse. For example, Stellantis. Add Intense Cycles to that list.
  • 25115
flag BDKR FL (Jul 24, 2025 at 12:06) (Below Threshold)
 @TwoNGlenn: Exactly.
  • 9045
 @josephls7Y5q: Whatever is going on, the tariffs are only accelerating the move towards the inevitable. But can't talk too much about that around here without being down-voted into oblivion.
  • 4014
 Here come the running-dog lackeys...
  • 754
flag BDKR FL (Jul 24, 2025 at 12:28) (Below Threshold)
 Derision is the last country of the beaten. ;-)
  • 346
 @josephls7Y5q: There were a lot of businesses that used the pandemic as an excuse to fold. Most were already operating in the red and were surviving on credit.
  • 1010
 @josephls7Y5q: You just said the quiet part out loud!
  • 5127
 @josephls7Y5q: it’s almost like some things are true when people say they are and that that the big orange nonce has f*cked a lot of people over (literally)
  • 8729
 It's almost like economic / financial cycles and realities have no bearing on what people say here on Pinkbike. It's as simple as one party vs another right?

Currency life cycles in modern times is approximately 50 years. They all end in hyper-inflation. Things like pandemics, wars, and policy changes (tariffs) only act as accelerators in currency regimes that are already dying. The US alone was 26 Trillion in debt in 2020! There's no coming back from that!

Where we are today has everything to do with what the arseh0l3s as leaders (Republican and Democrat both) have done since Charles De Gaulle sailed a ship into New York in '71. Clinton, Bush 1 and 2, and Obama all REALLY accelerated wealth transfer.

But who knows that or is willing to acknowledge it?

The honest will go and dig. The liars will gainsay (talk 5h1t) and down-vote.
  • 129
 @BDKR: bingo.
  • 600
 1. they didn't even mention the new tariffs.
2. Most European countries (to the Americans: Europe is not a single country Wink ) haven't introduced any new tariffs on bicycles — the new U.S. tariff policy mainly targets imports.
3. Intense has little relevance in Europe, partly because:
  3.1 The whole "US-made, heritage, brand" narrative of Intense doesn't resonate in Europe.
  3.2 Intense lacks both a strong dealer network and service coverage in Europe.
  3.3 There's hardly any emotional connection to Intense in Europe.

So: all the right moves. In times of crisis, focus on your strengths (the U.S. market) and get ready for everything else.
  • 166
 @ATXZJ: Small difference being the pandemic was thrust upon the world thru no choice of our own [origin discussions not withstanding] & the tariffs are being thrust upon us by one singular idiot choosing to torpedo the US (& world) economy for lack of understanding of pretty much anything but his own self-serving needs. Just wanted to clarify thingsSmile
  • 65
 @manco: @manco: which economies have sunk from said torpedo? For clarity.
  • 30
 More likey the accumulated effects of global economic slow down caused by many things including the instability created by dumps tarriffs but not limited too. People all over the world struggling to afford basic things, guess top end mountain bike companies are gonna feel that pimch tas well.
  • 73
 @Alloypenguin: People all over the WESTERN world (the one foolishly hanging on to the post Bretton Woods regime) are struggling because the currency is toilet paper. The issues we see now were inevitable! And of course they were when central controllers of issuance strive (or strove for sometime) for a 2% annual rate of inflation AND Western governments are high AF on deficit spending and taxation.

Sound familiar?

Lenin: 'The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.'

We are Wiemar, but nobody knows it yet.

And of course the collectivist hordes will be round to down-vote this.
  • 21
 @BDKR: it's amazing how few understand the federal reserve is a private institution.
  • 91
 @TwoNGlenn: Gonna be a lot more "bolsheviks" when the federal budget cuts, from Sesame Street, to medicare, to disaster relieve start to hit red states...and they realize they were all part of the grift.
  • 26
flag BDKR FL (Jul 25, 2025 at 13:00) (Below Threshold)
 @ReformedRoadie: And therein lies the issue. Everyone thinks the government should be providing something. We've grown so ignorant that we think they can but fail to realize it's impossible.

If given all they power they feel they need to "take care" of everyone, they'll eventually put policy in place to reduce the number of people they need to take care of.
  • 113
 @BDKR: what are you talking about? In your mind, what is the purpose of a government?
Is it communism or a nanny state that regulates clean air and safe food for it's citizens?
Do you realize other 1st world countries provide opportunities for education that doesn't come with crushing debt, or you can go and ride your mountain bike and not worry that a shot at Friday Fails doesn't also come with a bill (even with healthcare you're getting a deductible for anything serious)?
  • 61
 You are why trump won. Keep it up
  • 20
 I haven't mean tarrifs, more like uncertainty for investors
  • 20
 @BDKR: Personally I don't want government to do anything other than keep the peace and make it possible for me and the rest of us to get on with making a living in a country that is safe for everyone. Very few of the people in my country would consider themselves bolsheviks ( Big Grin ) We just don't see ourselves as the absolute center of the universe to the detrement of every other living thing. Well, mostly. Some of us anyway.
  • 33
 @ReformedRoadie: As a near anarchist, the role of government should be close to nothing!

1) Those "other 1st world" countries, just like the USA are just as busy turning into 3rd world countries.
2) Those "other 1st world' countries provide education indeed but trade crushing debt for crushing taxation.
3) The expense / need for taxation is the direct result of the monetary system these systems support and insist upon.

Let's focus on number 3 for a moment. In the 60's, a person could work as a manager in a car parts store and still afford to take care of a family (woman not working) and buy a house. That said, what's changed since the '60's that government can't / won't fix?

Meanwhile, the average age of first time home buyers now in the US is around 50!!!!!

Government hasn't fixed 5h1t, that it's broken BTW, EVER.

What has the government done?
* The crime of '73 (1873)
* The "temporary" close of the gold window 1971
* Clinton getting rid of Glass-Steagell
* Bush 2 and The Fed supporting the predatory loan tactics that led to the GFC
* Obama bailing out the banks which led to more wealth transfer to bank owners / higher ups
* The Fed (under Obama) doing Quantitative Easing and holding the interest rate too low for too long.
* The Fed (under Trump) backstopping banks to deal with the Repo crisis.

As a result of the above, and more, the dollar has lost nearly 100% of it's value. Why TF else would an Apple Fritter that I used to pay 35 cents for in the mid '80s be nearly 4 dollars now? It didn't get bigger and still tastes the same. But fixing those cavities now costs 30 times more!

I understand very well what I'm talking about. And I KNOW that expecting crap from those in power is foolish. There are over 100 million murdered souls (by their own governments) from the last century that will speak to what I'm saying.
  • 22
 @Alloypenguin: Civility and respect are the lubricants of civilization. Civil and respectful people seldom need government to keep the peace.

But we've allowed ourselves to become brutish.

“It is ordained in the eternal constitution of things, that men of intemperate minds cannot be free. Their passions forge their fetters.”
― Edmund Burke
  • 10
 @BDKR: VFG!
  • 10
 @TwoNGlenn: really? that's readily available on chatgpt.
  • 10
 @BDKR: Funny how the people who ‘have it all figured it all out’ usually stop looking.
  • 10
 @manco: really. I figured you’d name a country to get the ball rolling.
  • 10
 @manco: Who knows....

Maybe if we could get everyone to watch sleeper shreddits and ride bikes then maybe .....
  • 1811
 All 5 customers in Europe are sad to hear the news...
  • 1360
 Tomorrow would be a good day to drop the new Intense Ebike for Europe only.
  • 322
 A page out of YT's playbook, I like it
  • 71
 Perfect way to announce a DJI powered Ebike
  • 11
 I can't even see an e-bike section on their site anymore.
  • 2216
 @bigdood: At least Intense isn’t intentionally scamming their customers like YT did. Also safe to assume any old YT has no warranty anymore. Intense is restructuring the responsible way.
  • 1224
flag suspended-flesh FL (Jul 24, 2025 at 17:29) (Below Threshold)
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Keep on making baseless assumptions and spurious assertions because you hate YT's marketing imagery.........
  • 279
 @suspended-flesh: Quit pretending you work for damage control in the YT public relations department. You’re a cheap shill for an obviously morally and financially bankrupt company.
Nobody can look at what has happened and pretend otherwise. 50% flash sale then most deliveries cancelled with no refund! Warranties cancelled! They are probably using the money they stole from their customers to pay for the Pinkbike ads. Shows their morally corrupt priorities.
  • 94
 @Caddz: *Vomit*
I will never buy anything DJI on a bike. Truly a shitty company.
  • 20
 @Kartd301: I noticed that too...........
  • 310
flag bonfire (Jul 25, 2025 at 6:17) (Below Threshold)
 @DoubleCrownAddict: How anyone buys an intense is beyond me, they’ve restructured, changed their model, changed their strategy, they make a terrible bike. Nothing about their business is responsible.
  • 90
 @bonfire: "make a terrible bike".....LOL. Obviously, you have not ridden one.
  • 40
 @bonfire: He doesn’t care about Intense, he just *REALLY* doesn’t like YT. As for Intense — I can’t speak for their long term reliability, but I’ve demoed a few of their bikes, and they are nice rides.
  • 33
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Smile Stay strong justice warrior.
  • 1102
 these guys change strategy and messaging every few months for 20 years plus now. There is no reason they could not have been in the same league as Santa Cruz but mismangement for 20 years take a toll.
  • 202
 My two top picks were SC V10 vs Intense M1. I'm not sure how Intense is getting away charging those prices for an aluminum frame that doesn't include a tuned shock to that frame like SC. I guess they weren't getting away with it as you don't even see one M1 for every 10-20 V10s at the local trails/bike parks. Intense has a 5 year frame warranty vs SC's lifetime (bearings included) for a much higher quality frame packed with more features. Going with the V10 was the clear and logical choice. Intense also cheaped out on the chainstay by making only 1 length for all sizes, cheaper to produce.
  • 81
 Gwinn saw the writing on the wall.
  • 111
 @fullsend604: FWIW many companies only make one length of chainstay and then make the adjustments in the front triangle.
  • 61
 @RevedOut: I think even Palm saw it. LOL.
  • 12
 @j-t-g: right so those companies you mentioned only make various sizes for the front triangle whereas the others make various sizes in both front and rear triangles so the former is cheaper to produce, especially if carbon due to requiring different size mould for every length. The downside is that the XL 490mm reach M1 with a 445mm chainstay is not going to feel the same as the SM 430mm reach with the same 445mm chainstay. Wished they had spent a little more in R&D to make the chainstay adjustable. The V10's CS not only grows with size but it allows you to make adjustments in the front (reach) and rear (CS), the M1 could've been so much better but I feel that Intense missed the mark especially for that price. Had the M1 been hand made in USA like the Frameworks then I could understand the pricing.
  • 31
 On vpp u have same triangles, u sshould different linkage
  • 60
 @fullsend604: the same chainstay mould doesn't mean the same rear centre length. You can vary the mounting point create a longer back end on bigger frames while using the same rear stay moulds to keep cost down.

This is more common than people realize.
  • 10
 @fullsend604: that's a really long way to say you don't understand how frame manufacturing works.


Norco has been doing single SKU rear ends (or two, one for cs, one for ss) and size specific chainstays for over a decade at this point
  • 885
 Running a business is hard and the bike industry sucks right now. Do we need to make fun of companies and people doing their best? Bunch of teenagers in here.
  • 541
 It’s worse than teenagers. Teenagers aren’t this bitter.
  • 205
 Not just any teenagers, teenagers with business degrees and decades of business management and consumer sales experience... who know the in-and-outs of challenging supply chains, retail models and geopolitical issues!
  • 42
 this problem has been a problem since 2017 when they decided to pull outcome, bike shops and go direct. The company took a massive downturn. It has never recovered. They used to make reallly bikes that were built in the USA and they had a really awesome following. I know they tried using cero designs to make some of their newer bikes like the M29 and the last generation tracer and those came out pretty good. But they never recovered from going by direct and offering not great quality frames.
  • 410
 Yeah. It makes sense to complain when companies do consumer-unfriendly things like YT's "we're keeping your money and not sending your bike" policy.

But shouldn't we be rooting for these companies?

I was just thinking about the Intense Tracer I loaded onto our bike rack the other day. It's so damned light.

I bought it used from the PinkBike buy/sell in 2021 for my oldest son. He rode it for everything, and raced it in NICA for a couple years. Now his younger brother's just moved up to it and has been riding it for a couple months.

It's survived XC training rides, NICA races, backyard hucks to flat, teaching two teenage boys how to get off the ground, trips to Bellingham, Moab, and Squamish, rides at Tiger Mtn, Raging River, and bike park days at Silver and Schweitzer.

A few weeks ago a rocker pivot bolt came out on a ride, and a few days later Intense sent a replacement.

Intense has made a lot of great bikes. They've sponsored some great riders. They've tried some weird stuff, some of it's worked, some of it hasn't. I've never heard of them being shitty to customers.

I hope they keep it up.
  • 50
 @atourgates: still loving my 2018 Primer Bandit. I’m a big Clydesdale and the bike has held up and continues to deliver.
  • 72
 @dendens: don't forget all their experience in international broadcasting, filmography, design and engineering etc

pinkbike comment section is such a horrid place sometimes
  • 35
 Thing is, Intense had a strategy to differentiate itself—made in US frames, but they threw that in the garbage so they could follow the pack and do low-cost-country carbon fiber. Now they’re just one of about 15 excess bike brands that no one would miss if they disappear.
  • 72
 @Steadite: But you're wrong. Many people would miss Intense if it disappears. And it would suck pretty bad for all of their employees. Don't be stupid.
  • 723
 It is like every 3rd year intense trying stabilize sales in US using new strategies
  • 615
flag smegman (Jul 24, 2025 at 12:51) (Below Threshold)
 So it's not even Trump's fault?....Tell me, simple curiosity... thanx
  • 185
 @smegman: Certainly not entirely, but tariffs are helping absolutely no one.
  • 713
 At least they didn‘t pull the YT move
  • 1157
flag suspended-flesh FL (Jul 24, 2025 at 12:16) (Below Threshold)
 At least YT told the truth.
  • 440
 Their website hasn't worked properly for a while now, it keeps redirecting to spare parts when you try to look at the bikes, so that's already done a great job of not selling bikes in Europe.
  • 383
 Bike industry does not need 100+ frame manufacturers.
  • 350
 Especially when they're all made at 6 different factories.
  • 10
 I think this is the real issue. Selling low numbers of expensive bicycles in multiple sizes just doesn’t work well. There will end up being a lot less companies, selling more units each. I like the choices like everyone else but it’s a crowded market that’s squeezing out their own customers due to the costs.
  • 30
 @Tinshield: also double the tooling cost ($200k ea) and skus with the increased popularity of eMTBs, and spread it over volume that isn’t increasing, or for a lot of brands decreasing.. More SKUs, more investment, smaller qtys of bikes sold. It’s a recipe for trouble.
  • 60
 @fireroadflyer: it's almost like moulding bikes from carbon doesn't work for small manufacturers.

Perhaps to cover smaller runs they could make bikes from a lightweight metal and weld them.......
  • 40
 When I started riding 10 years ago it always blew my mind how many frame manufacturers there were. Comparing the bike industry to something like gaming makes the bike industry look like unsustainable madness. I think this stuff would have happened even without covid. Hope the employees affected can still find a job in bikes.
  • 20
 @succulentsausage: Yes, I don't think this model is sustainable at all. Covid seemed to just accelerate the inevitable.
  • 40
 Most of which are “brands” that are nothing more than a huge marketing department sourcing frames and components from low-cost-countries and trying to mark it up 300%.
  • 305
 Mongoose, Ironhorse, GT....All used to be nice Core brands whom decided to go the high volume market road and ultimately paid for it. I owned a M9 & a Tracer and loved them but when I saw Intense decided to pull out of small bike shop to focus sales at MEC (Which failed with good reasons) I also lost interest into the brand. Maybe they should reflect on what they did wrong in the past and realize by diluting the brand name going to MEC & Costco route has been affecting they other spectrum with the core riders and shops. I wish them well but it's déjà vue!!
  • 2210
 Intense? Diluting the brand by selling at costco? No, that's not intense its uh.... 951! Yeah, 951. Easy mistake to make!
  • 153
 @j-t-g: I mean, I get the joke you're attempting to make but it literally says "intense 951" on the down tube... 951 is the model name, they made no attempt to obfuscate the brand association...
  • 130
 i agree, but i think ironhorse went down because of embezzlement from the top people.
  • 21
 I guess that means more Intense offering on Pike Bike Deals of the Month. Wink
  • 100
 The reality is that when you position yourself to go toe to toe with massive, mature companies like Trek, Specialized, etc., it's very hard to compete on cost and marketing, which are the major differentiators in a high-volume market. You're never going to be as operationally efficient or have the dealer network or the spare parts supply. So you just sign up for putting downward pressure on your margins that you cannot sustain.
  • 41
 I agree that they might not be set up for this distribution like Ghost and Polygon seem to be, but don't confuse MEC or even Costco with your typical department store. Neither is Walmart or Canadian Tire.
I don't see selling out of MEC much different from any bike shop, they just have a few locations compared to the typical one-off LBS. If you ever saw the MEC-branded bikes (I think they were Ghost) this was a great move by the retailer. Costco is also different in that they don't really compete on price. They do sell on volume but it's typically one-off runs, i.e. they will buy ALL of your stock but just for a single season or run. I do get that they were likely not set up for these delivery channels, but don't see it as a branding issue as much as operations and likely financial setup.

Aside - I'd probably consider a Kirkland bicycle!
  • 31
 @alemery1: True history
  • 50
 @plyawn: pair the Kirkland bike with some Kirkland pants!

m.youtube.com/watch?v=76RVpr_EoV8
  • 60
 @aphollis: In fairness, they did expand 951 to be a "series" and not just a model name, but they do all say intense somewhere.

It probably would have been better to make them all Kirkland Signature Trail Bikes.
  • 10
 @j-t-g: I agree they should have come up with a completely different name. I bought the intense gravel bike when it was on sale at Costco over a year ago. I thought it was strange that the three intense bikes sold at Costco (gravel, trail and enduro) all had the same “951” model name. It wasn’t until about a year later that I read here on pinkbike that 951 was supposed to be the brand name, not the model name.

Even today, Costco’s website calls these bikes “intense 951”

www.costco.com/intense-951-trail-bike.product.4000136517.html
  • 20
 @alemery1: This.
  • 32
 I lost interest in the brand" you talk like a robot.
  • 41
 @boopiejones: dragging the name through the mud. The 951 was a beautiful bike. I've just seen a stunning one on eBay for a very attractive price and I may be about to do something silly.
  • 115
flag nnowak FL (Jul 24, 2025 at 13:26) (Below Threshold)
 A good friend bough a 951 for his kid to use for NICA racing. Looked like a really good deal at the time, but later turned out to have a lot of component issues due to cost cutting. HG driver on no-name wheels, bottom end SRAM NX, Fox Rythm fork. Decent frame, but almost everything bolted to it was a throwaway part.
  • 200
 @nnowak: Similar level components as any other bike brand at that price point, so not unique to Intense.
  • 10
 @nnowak: When they were first released, there really wasn’t another bike on the market with comparable specs anywhere near that price point. In a stabilized market, they were a fantastic deal.
It wasn’t until the post-COVID era—when the whole industry started heavily discounting inventory—that they began to look less competitive. But they did release updated versions with improved spec, like the 951 XC equipped with a SID fork and shock. That build came in at 27.5 pounds (before pedals) and was even listed on Costco’s website for under $2,500. They literally cut 4 pounds off the model moving from the rhythm forks and performance DPS shocks to the Rockshox variants as well as add UDH/Transmission compatibility in 2024.
  • 40
 @nnowak: well your friend chose to buy it so this isn't really an intense problem.
  • 30
 @RWRides: I’m an AI bot and I’m coming for you…Seriously tho, I want whatever you’re smoking
  • 210
 It’s pretty simple: Intense needs to dig itself out of the hole it’s dug for itself the last few years.
  • 180
 Anyone assuming this is solely Intense problem doesn't know the full scope of mired shit the industry is in. Not that Intense isn't partially responsible. Sadly, I think this is going to be a common theme in Pinkbike articles moving forward. These companies are getting all their Q2 number from the accounting department so shits about to get real real.
  • 247
 It’s pretty simple people can’t afford the necessities in life like food and housing, etc. they definitely can’t afford the extras !

Inflation is your prize ….. NWO
  • 616
flag kobold (Jul 24, 2025 at 11:12) (Below Threshold)
 Thanks Trump.... oh wait
  • 2413
 @kobold: Well, he is the one who signed off enormous tax breaks across 2017-19 along with borrowing increases knowing it would drive inflation in the US and squeeze the lower and middle class for the next decade... and here you are 8 years later.
  • 2011
 @Fix-the-Spade: Bold of you to assume he or any one of his crones actually know anything. The moron couldn't even make money out of a casino, which is practically legal theft.
  • 128
 @Fix-the-Spade: So it wasn't the tsunami of money printed during the covid lock-downs and the war in Ukraine that drove the inflation that sky-rocketed during that same period and which made life unaffordable for many. No, it was tax cuts in 2017. I think this is one of the dumbest TDS-driven things I've read in a while. Is it not possible to hate Trump without turning into a cultish fool?
  • 130
 I wish them all the best. Intense bikes are awesome. I've been on the fence with the Rallon vs the Tracer. Hopefully the pause is a short temporary and they can bounce back. It's a tough market and the current global economy is not easy to thrive in. Unless your company is the top 1%, I imagine the hustle is extreme.
  • 80
 Love my tracer 279
  • 152
 I don’t know anyone interested in buying an Intense bike. The brand never comes up in my ride group’s frequent “next bike” discussions. Their brand positioning has been terrible.
  • 140
 they must have sold like at least 20 or 30 bikes in europe. thats gonna hurt
  • 141
 intense in late 90s was like HOLY SHIT. now its meh. gun names, hydro formed tubing, wild paint. DO IT
  • 80
 I would kill for wild paint jobs. Neon metallic green flames on raw silver, fades, paint splatters. I'm so fucking sick of sleepy ass paint.
  • 131
 30 plus years of riding in the UK and I have yet to see an Intense in the wild.
  • 51
 Same, and in France!
  • 20
 I haven't seen one since the days of the US built 6.6 and M3. 6Points were everywhere.
  • 21
 I saw one last year ridden by a bloke who lives round the corner from me and a mate had an original intenses M1. So that's 2 since 1998 seen in reality. None in a shop-ever. None at uplift days ( although I don't do many).
  • 131
 Place your bets on who is next! Niner, Evil, Spot and Ari have got be on the brink.
  • 80
 Honestly surprised Spot is still in business now that they're not getting Avid royalties from SRAM.
  • 10
 Alchemy, possibly Knolly but they have a solid following
  • 40
 @mkul7r4: honestly already thought Alchemy had gone under!
  • 50
 Pretty sure Niner is living in a hospice now. Out of Colorado and into Ohio. Eesh
  • 30
 @mkul7r4: Pretty sure I saw an article that Alchemy was selling the business. No stock but selling the branding, IP, and future designs that have already been sorted out with their overseas manufacturing partners. Pitching someone buying the brand, putting in POs, and having bikes to launch in 90-120 days.
  • 10
 What makes you say Evil? They have a loyal following seems like. A couple months ago they restocked the outdated Epocalypse and have nearly sold it out again.
  • 20
 @wilbersk: Evil haven't released a new bike in years (yeah, there's a UDH-compatible Chamois Hagar on the way... wow). To be honest this might be smart - they're not pumping out new inventory while sat on a warehouse full of old inventory.
  • 20
 @jadias: seems like geo has stopped progressing really so it's smart to keep selling those bikes. I saw a video with their CEO and he said while they don't have an inventory surplus, they've had to lower prices to compete with other companies that do. I don't see them doing anything wrong here
  • 10
 @wilbersk: No, I agree. They’re not losing tons of money on dead stock or R&D. However… at some point the industry will wake up again and I hope Evil at least has something on the back burner, otherwise they’re going to get left even further behind.
  • 101
 Sad! Those are good bikes. I bought my Intense Primer Expert a while back. Buying an Intense or a Klein or a Santa Cruz was my dream as a kid, so I was super hyped when as an adult, I could buy one on sale. I have done XC rides, big mountain rides, Enduro and uplift rides and bike-park days with it. Never gave me any grief, and I am 6'6" (almost 2m) tall. I only replaced the tires and some small parts of the groupset (apart from the parts that just wear out). I have loved the versatility of this bike. I like the visuals (my bike has understated visuals compared to other Intense paint jobs). All in all really happy and I have ridden and raced many bikes in many disciplines for 30 years.

Also sad is how people are really happy about a bike brand struggling. Do those people feel better by putting people who struggle down? (SerVeS tHeM, RIght, tHey sHOuld havE hIrEd Me, I'd have DoNe MucH BeTter wiTh ThE bRAnD.) There are real people who have put lots of love and energy in their work behind all those companies. What gives? Intense might have done things wrong or it might have done things right, but they seem to have always been pretty decent to their customers and have made decent and reliable bikes. Give them some support and props!
  • 80
 Seems to me these guys could and probably should be a small boutique company. There are still plenty of people in the market for nice aluminium frames (which they can definitely do) and whatever else you can say, they have the brand recognition among the group that can afford them (old geezers like me). But the repeated attempts at world domination never seem to work out...
  • 90
 What a legacy of great bikes and innovation from the 90's and for 20 years thereafter. I hope they pull through.
  • 122
 This brand shot themselves in the foot well before tariffs.
  • 60
 It might have just been a case of gout.
  • 125
 I'm patiently waiting for the new Spider to drop in the fall and luckily (for many reasons) I live in the USA. Tough times indeed for the bike industry.
  • 330
 Unlucky for a few too
  • 237
 Tough times ahead for working class Americans in general.
  • 147
 @mkul7r4: as opposed to how swimmingly its been going for the last few decades?
  • 270
 I'm waiting for the new Spider too. Frame First program seems pretty cool. I always try to build up my own bikes like Johnny Cash said "One Piece at a Time". After many years of only buying Intense I strayed from the brand starting in Covid when things were tough to come by. I bought YT, Yeti, Norco & Scott since and also bought the new Tracer 279 when it first came out. My experience has been nothing but the best w/ Intense and I hope they will sort things out. Any morons in here that want to poke fun at a brand that has stayed owned by the founder and gone through many ups and downs in the market while staying innovative needs to get a life. Every bike company is going through hell right now. Lets hope every brand can keep afloat and some can come back in the future. Bashing Intense for offereing 2 pretty well spec'd bikes for a great price at a mass retailer is nonsense. People bought them, maybe it was their entry back into the sport or into the sport for the first time. Too much negativity in these PB discussion boards.
  • 20
 @marxrydz: Well said.
  • 1610
 This appears to have little to do with Tariffs. I guess the question would be is why are they NOT going to sell online or to Europe if they're struggling financially.
  • 80
 Gotta wonder if they're doing what many large companies do when they see tough times...cut people first and figure the rest out later.
  • 167
 This is speculation, Do not take as fact! It sounds like their EU sales model was via a European distributor from the text above whereas their US sales are done direct from Intense, if that's true it means they make a significantly lower gross profit per unit sold in Europe as the distributor takes a chunk of the profit to do that work. The tariffs will have made this worse. Focussing on selling in your home market where the sale is easier, you don't have exchange rates to worry about and the profit margin per sale could be as much as twice as high depending on their arrangement with the distributor makes a lot of sense.
  • 2110
 @Patrick9-32: You can say what you want but as a Sales engineer for a bunch of industrial equipment suppliers manufacturers have ZERO reserve about blaming tariffs for their price increases. What you've said is a bunch of mental gymnastics to blame tariffs when it wasn't even mentioned.

Intense is likely just another victim of poor bike sales.
  • 1312
 It does have to do with tariffs, since they are U.S. made, they have to export the bikes. The EU raised their tariffs in response to ours, so it cost more even more now. Intense was probably eating some of the expenses to get bikes sold. With such slow sales here in the U.S. the overhead to manage European sales is probably just too high. Its a smart move right now. Everyone is feeling the changes.
  • 1110
 @brooklyn1Big Grin id YT finances also go to shit because of tariffs? You guys want to blame everything on tariffs when it's just shrinking bike sales.
  • 51
 @pistol2ne: I read the comment as saying that tariffs are a secondary effect and the cost of the European distributer (i.e., a middleman taking his cut) would be primary driver for this.
  • 84
 @pistol2ne: but Europeans boycotting US goods is not so much of a jump? Just ask Mr Musk! I'm pretty sure most mountain bikers couldn't give a monkeys about geopolitical issues when it comes to there next bike? But coming from UK and your government starts to pull dick moves with a close trading partner, stuff does go a little sideways!?
  • 42
 @brooklyn1: Plus probably tariff costs on input materials. Is it all tariffs directly? probably not, but it's a factor no doubt. Even if they've re-sourced low- or tariff free supplies (is this even possible?) consumers in general are feeling the pinch of economic uncertainty triggered by the tariff war and, coupled with post-covid issues and regional instability it's a perfect storm for some companies.

Recessions are always seen in middle-income discretionary categories first - more and more companies are going to be struggling in the near term.
  • 147
 @southshorepirate: Again, tariffs have little to do with the fact that bike prices have gone up 40%+ in the past 5 years. We can blame trump, biden, trump, I honestly don't care. I care that people stop acting like the past 3 months caused the bike sales to go to Sh!t. Prices are high, most people already own a new(ish) bike combined with people being broke.

Hell, to that point, I'm not broke in the slightest and I own almost 5 year old bike. Stuff hasn't changed enough for me to warrant spending 8k on a discounted top level spec enduro.
  • 10
 @Patrick9-32: aren’t they doing the frame plus components thing in partnership with QBP? I’ve wondered if Q owns them now.
  • 54
 @pistol2ne: actually, YT was investing in expanding their US presence. They're a German brand, with parts from Europe (Öhlins), Asia (Shimano), etc. They're also focused on value for money, meaning lower margins. They will be hit by US tariffs, period.
  • 1117
flag pistol2ne (Jul 24, 2025 at 11:34) (Below Threshold)
 @Mac1987: Yeah dude, I also cased a jump yesterday due to the tariffs. Give it a rest.
  • 31
 @pistol2ne: ah, a fellow economist I see!
  • 52
 @pistol2ne: you can’t deny they could be the proverbial straw that came to rest on a camel.

Obviously 5 month old tariffs didn’t create the situation currently in the bike (and many other markets), but it is more than plausible that they are triggering a tipping point for companies already on shaky ground.
  • 54
 @pmhobson: 100% correct. Pistol2ne is just looking for a fight it seems like? Maybe isn't feeling as confident about tariffs as he is trying to project?
  • 40
 Its not like in the 90's when we could choose from Giant, Specialized, Trek or Cannondale we didn't still have fun right? Yes there were smaller brands around like Intense, Rotec, Turner but you literally had to live in the US to buy them, or bring one home from a trip OS.
Last 10-15 years we have so much choice, and have every bike brand big and small trying to compete on global markets, which is great for us consumers but damn it must be a tough business.
  • 93
 Might as well pause the USA distribution as well because NOBODY is riding those bikes around here lol.
  • 20
 I won’t be joining in a game of stacks on the mill, having just purchased a Sentinel from Transition whom I’ve never bought from before. In case they fold and I’m left without support. God forbid. Anyone could be next. It’s not cool
  • 50
 "It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for him."
  • 10
 Of course it’s tariffs! How can you make plans to sell in Europe when you don’t even know what the tariffs will be on overseas manufacturing or how Europe will retaliate when Trump decides to play green light, red light? The uncertainty has people holding off on discretionary purchases like mountain bikes because no one knows how the economy will shake out in the coming months.
  • 10
 I have a 951 e-xplore. Got it for a great price and have upgraded shocks, mullet setup, tires and headset. It's a very solid downhill bike now, I can flip wheels, put a rack on and it becomes a cruiser on the flat trails. I ride Santa Cruz single track twice a week. I have never seen another Intense bike where I ride. But mine does great and couldn't be happier. Some people do know the brand, but it is not on anyone's radar. This particular model was never sold at Costco as far as I know. I just got back from Sweden for a couple of weeks. The folks there are so disturbed by what's going on in the US that they are basically boycotting all American products. I can't say I blame them. I talked to a few bike people on my trip and no one had ever heard of Intense. It's probably a smart move to refocus on the US market, if it's not too late.
  • 30
 I was considering Intense but happy to have bought a 951 instead. Looks like I dodged a bullet.
  • 30
 They'd already stopped Australian distribution
  • 10
 The competition of all the other brands makes the piece of the pie so much smaller for everyone. It's not an easy business to survive within.
  • 41
 Love seeing Liberals cry over Trump!!!
  • 31
 im sure not sending three bikes a year must have been a big choive
  • 10
 Its sad. I mean look how incredible that M1 looks. I've never ridden one, but I bet it rides as fast as it looks.
  • 35
 Aren't most of their World Cup riders South American? Are they focusing on that market more? I mean, I'm happy that they are sponsoring a WC team, but still, I'm never buying one of their bikes.
  • 10
 probably drowning in debt Frown I wish them the best
  • 23
 Intense seemed cool 20-30 years ago but all the aluminum frames my friends had cracked in a year or 2 I haven’t seen one on a trail in years
  • 10
 Did they announce the flash sale yet?
  • 22
 Niech się gryzą w to samo miejsce co burak Tramp, kupie od innych i to oni zarobią a nie tępi prawacy z USA.
  • 10
 I've always held out hope for intense because of the shoes
  • 21
 Just stop buying from the USA Wink
  • 10
 Focus on the North American Market? They are barely available in Canada.
  • 11
 Be honest, when was the last time you saw a new Intense bike at the trailhead in the US even?
  • 22
 Pursuing/pausing. Tomatoe/tomato.
  • 23
 does that mean we'll finally be able to buy the gearbox/belt drive dh bike at costco now?
  • 56
 In Europe, Intense has a bigger brand image than in the USA.....At the level of Yeti or Santa Cruz.
  • 22
 Just have another COSTCO sale, they be good! 😂😂😂
  • 10
 some intense comments
  • 58
 Intense is acting like it was once successful but something changed. Any of us who have watched the industry for decades know that is not the truth.
  • 70
 Remember the late 90's to early 2000's when companies were racing rebranded Intense frames?

Glory days.
  • 21
 yep, these are like a boutique version of Cannondale or Rocky Mountain lol, stumbling and restarting from one failure to another. many businesses are led by dreamers it seems rather than taking a sober look at costs, overhead and having a longer 5-10 yr view, they want unrealistic sales volumes which ruins the Business model with crappy margins.
  • 80
 How do you not know about the early 00's Intense history and it's impact? Kyle Strait rode an Intense during the first Redbull Rampage back in 2001.
  • 10
 @Saucycheese what does that have to do with current crummy business decisions. I am well aware that many team bikes were custom built.
  • 10
 @drua: my response was to the original comment
  • 11
 thank you Donald !!
  • 12
 MAGA
Below threshold threads are hidden







