Intense Cycles Pauses Online Sales & Distribution in Europe to Stabilize North American Business

Intense Cycles is pausing all of its online sales and distribution operations in Europe as it focuses resources on stabilizing its core business in North America.In a statement posted on the Intense Cycles website, the company said it had to make "difficult decisions" to "ensure the long-term strength and future of Intense Cycles." Effective immediately, Intense Cycles will no longer offer online sales or distribution across Europe as the decision was made as part of a "broader strategy to focus our resources and stabilize our core business in North America."While the company is pausing its online sales and distribution across Europe, it said that warranty and spare parts will still be available to owners in the affected area. For any warranty claims or spare part orders, these will be shipped directly from the company's US warehouse. The announcement from Intense said: "Our global support team is here to help you with any questions or service needs through our website or customer service email."Intense says this change is a "temporary shift" in how it will operate in the region, with hopes to return to the region once it is "stronger and better positioned to serve riders."