Intense is back with another aluminum bike, this time in the form of a 26" hardtail that reflects on iconic frames of their past, such as the Tazer HT. The "DJ" is of course aimed at dirt jumpers, but also slalom racing and general playing.
The 6061-T6 custom-butted alloy frame uses 10x135mm sliding horizontal dropouts with an integrated tensioner for a singlespeed setup. You could also install gearing via the DJ's proprietary derailleur hanger which will be ready by the year end.Geometry
Intense spread out the sizing across three frame lengths, which are said to fit riders between 152 (5'0") and 194cm (6'4"). The reach measurements are 378, 403, 428mm with each frame receiving the same stack number, 560mm. There's 20mm of BB drop and the rear center length is adjustable anywhere between 385 and 395mm.
When it comes to the angles of the DJ, the head tube is sharp at 68.5-degree, even with a 100mm travel fork and zero stack headset.Price and Build
$1,999 USD, or €2199 EUR / £1999 GBR will get you a Marzocchi Bomber DJ fork with 100mm travel, Maxis DTH tires, Alex FR30 rims, two TRP Slate T4 brakes, and E-Thirteen Helix cranks.
Two colorways split the crowd with a subtle silver or flashy American-themed paint job to celebrate Intense's 30th anniversary. The stars and stripes paint work costs an extra $100 and comes with Intense branded pedals.
At this time, there is no frame kit available, but the complete bikes can be purchased through intensecycles.com
.