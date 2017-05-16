FIRST LOOK

Intense DVO Recluse Limited Edition

May 16, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Intense DVO Recluse Limited Edition 2017


Intense launched the Recluse nearly one year ago and the sporty-handling,140-millimeter travel carbon framed trail bike has since become one of my favorite do-anything ponies. Intense recently collaborated with DVO suspension to produce a limited-edition version color matched to DVO's signature green fork and shock. The new bike was debuted in Sedona, Arizona, where selected press had a chance to burn in some red rock laps. Only 100 Recluse DVO Limited Edition models will be built and each will be shipped with a certificate of authenticity.

The bike's $7999.99 MSRP includes a 150-millimeter stroke DVO Diamond fork with its lowers painted to match the Limited Edition's military green and gloss black highlights, and a matching DVO Topaz T3 air-sprung shock. Key components also include a SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed transmission (a first for the Recluse) and Magura's new MT Trail brakes. Weight savings in the form of its SL high-modulus carbon chassis, titanium hardware, and Intense carbon wheels further sweeten the deal.

bigquotesWorking on special edition bikes allows us freedom to explore different scenarios with spec, colors, graphics and overall outcome of the finished build. Limited edition bikes are always fun projects to work on, and this one has been one of my favorites.Intense COO, Chad Peterson
Intense DVO Recluse Limited Edition 2017
DVO Diamond sliders painted to match the Recluse chassis. Intense 30mm inner width carbon rims.

Fans of Intense's original Tracer 275c will love the Recluse. It shares similar suspension kinematics, but its top tube has been lowered to adapt longer dropper posts, its front center is lengthened, and the seat tube is steeper. The Recluse rides better than the original Tracer 275c in every way, and with DVO suspension and the accompanying upgrades, the Limited Edition moves that bar even higher. For full specs and more information, visit Intense's Recluse DVO page.

Intense DVO Recluse Limited Edition 2017
DVO Topaz T3 shock and matching anodized hardware.

Intense DVO Recluse Limited Edition 2017
Magura MT Trail brake with a sturdy aluminum lever.
Intense DVO Recluse Limited Edition 2017
MT Trail brakes: four-piston front caliper and a two-piston rear.




31 Comments

  • + 11
 Bob: "Damn it, I just can't work out what colour to paint this new bike."
Frank: "ACHOOOOO!"
Bob: "Ewww, it's all over your han.... wait a minute, that's the perfect colour!"
  • + 2
 Haha, but real talk though that thing looks sick
  • + 1
 Now just wait for it to pop up on the PB monthly online deals page.
  • + 9
 Couldn't find some green brakes?
  • + 10
 Well..... They probably don't want too much green
  • + 2
 Ze Germans decided to vork outsidez ze box. Sey are bringing ze Himmelblau zu Amerika.
  • + 6
 why they put reverb? on DVO spect bike?
  • + 9
 Well.....they probably don't want too much DVO.
  • + 1
 all the Garnets were sold out
  • + 5
 Master Chief is that you?
  • + 5
 Perfect, except flashy rim stickers.
  • + 2
 agreed
  • + 4
 I wish had two more hands so I could give this 4 thumbs down
  • + 3
 pretty sure magura could've come through with their green brakes
  • + 1
 Hey Richard, when are y'all going to publish your review of the Recluse? We know you have been riding it...
  • + 1
 Can't wait until these are on Cambria bikes intense sale when pb shows us next months deals! Haha
  • + 1
 Rode a Recluse for a week in Sedona earlier this year. It was excellent!
  • + 1
 Wait a second, the bronsan came out more than a year ago
  • + 1
 I almost like it.. but then the greens clash...
  • + 1
 Why not Magura MT7 breake ???
  • + 1
 I wonder if it comes with spare linkage?
  • + 0
 That is hot. However, I'm more interested in what other things might be in Sedona.
  • + 1
 Middle aged new age bitches ready to shag anything with a pulse, probly even RC
  • + 1
 Then the brakes would look like Hopes
  • + 1
 who's makin the rims?
  • + 3
 China
  • - 2
 That is a very, very cool bike. Sure 8K is expensive, but glad its not the 10K price of the "Factory" models. Love the Intense brand wheels.
  • + 1
 Pile of shit
  • - 1
 I love all Intense bikes but this is the first one with strange colours I don't like.
  • + 0
 Mid-life crisis bike. Only you think it makes you look faster.
  • + 1
 i like all the parts.

