Intense DVO Recluse Limited Edition





Intense launched the Recluse nearly one year ago and the sporty-handling,140-millimeter travel carbon framed trail bike has since become one of my favorite do-anything ponies. Intense recently collaborated with DVO suspension to produce a limited-edition version color matched to DVO's signature green fork and shock. The new bike was debuted in Sedona, Arizona, where selected press had a chance to burn in some red rock laps. Only 100 Recluse DVO Limited Edition models will be built and each will be shipped with a certificate of authenticity.





The bike's $7999.99 MSRP includes a 150-millimeter stroke DVO Diamond fork with its lowers painted to match the Limited Edition's military green and gloss black highlights, and a matching DVO Topaz T3 air-sprung shock. Key components also include a SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed transmission (a first for the Recluse) and Magura's new MT Trail brakes. Weight savings in the form of its SL high-modulus carbon chassis, titanium hardware, and Intense carbon wheels further sweeten the deal.



Working on special edition bikes allows us freedom to explore different scenarios with spec, colors, graphics and overall outcome of the finished build. Limited edition bikes are always fun projects to work on, and this one has been one of my favorites. — Intense COO, Chad Peterson DVO Diamond sliders painted to match the Recluse chassis. Intense 30mm inner width carbon rims. DVO Diamond sliders painted to match the Recluse chassis. Intense 30mm inner width carbon rims.



Fans of Intense's original Tracer 275c will love the Recluse. It shares similar suspension kinematics, but its top tube has been lowered to adapt longer dropper posts, its front center is lengthened, and the seat tube is steeper. The Recluse rides better than the original Tracer 275c in every way, and with DVO suspension and the accompanying upgrades, the Limited Edition moves that bar even higher. For full specs and more information, visit Intense's Recluse DVO page.

