Intense Factory Racing Officially Announces 2020 World Cup DH Team

Feb 7, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


PRESS RELEASE: Intense Factory Racing

Our 2020 UCI World Cup Downhill Series team is a three-man, North-American squad led by team owner and 5-time champion Aaron Gwin. The team will contest the entire 2020 UCI World Cup Downhill Series.


2020 marks our second season of the Gwin-ownership era. Mullaly returns for his second year on the team and Sherlock will race under the factory banner as a first-time IFR squad member but has been competitively racing as a member of the INTENSE family for the last five years.

The IFR team just completed their weeklong Team Camp at INTENSE's Southern California headquarters where the three North-American based athletes came together to train together, finalize bike setups, take team photos and officially kick of the 2020 campaign.


bigquotesThe offseason was really successful for our team. We put a lot of work into bike development and testing and have all made good gains. Everyone is healthy and ready for the season to kickoff.Aaron Gwin



Intense Factory Racing 2020

For 2020 Gwin will pilot a full prototype M29 Downhill weapon, pushing the development of the next generation of racing rigs, while Mullaly and Sherlock will pilot modified 2020 M29 models.

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 I feel like I know more about the scene than most, but who's Sherlock? Where's he from? Is he a junior or elite? What's his first name? Not a very detail-intensive press release.
  • 2 0
 Come on Gwin get back to your gwinning ways!
  • 1 1
 winning is not winning to God. And losing is not losing to God. In the end what only matters is how much you loved your neighbor and those who have done evil to you.
  • 1 0
 Should have let the M29 name die with that frame.
  • 1 0
 Is there a pivot on the top tube to seat stay??
  • 1 0
 Sherlock Holmes? How does this article exist with no full names?
  • 1 0
 Intenshee Legem29

