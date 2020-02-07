Intense Factory Racing Officially Announces 2020 World Cup DH Team

PRESS RELEASE: Intense Factory Racing

The offseason was really successful for our team. We put a lot of work into bike development and testing and have all made good gains. Everyone is healthy and ready for the season to kickoff. — Aaron Gwin

Our 2020 UCI World Cup Downhill Series team is a three-man, North-American squad led by team owner and 5-time champion Aaron Gwin. The team will contest the entire 2020 UCI World Cup Downhill Series.2020 marks our second season of the Gwin-ownership era. Mullaly returns for his second year on the team and Sherlock will race under the factory banner as a first-time IFR squad member but has been competitively racing as a member of the INTENSE family for the last five years.The IFR team just completed their weeklong Team Camp at INTENSE's Southern California headquarters where the three North-American based athletes came together to train together, finalize bike setups, take team photos and officially kick of the 2020 campaign.For 2020 Gwin will pilot a full prototype M29 Downhill weapon, pushing the development of the next generation of racing rigs, while Mullaly and Sherlock will pilot modified 2020 M29 models.