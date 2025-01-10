Intense Factory Racing Partners with EXT for 2025

PRESS RELEASE: Intense Factory Racing

This collaboration aligns perfectly with our shared values with IFR - innovation and dedication to providing riders with the absolute best equipment. By combining EXT’s famous shocks, their new VAIA DH fork (including technology not achieved in MTB suspension before) and our race proven Intense M1 platform, I believe we have found a competitive edge. Let’s go racing Babbyyyy! — Joe Breeden

We are very happy that Extreme Shox is once again present at the highest levels of international Downhill competitions. We were immediately impressed by the Intense Factory Racing Team project, and we didn’t hesitate to support it. We’ve found the right partner to make it happen! So thanks to IFR! We will work hard to take the suspension department to the highest performance levels, with the goal of giving riders the maximum confidence. — Franco Fratton, Technical Director at Extreme Shox

Intense Factory Racing downhill mountain bike team, today announced a new partnership with EXT Suspension.If you caught Mille Johnset’s rider announcement earlier this week, you may have noticed something special about her Intense M1—an all-new suspension platform from EXT.Upside-down forks are common in the motocross world but are less seen in MTB. However, EXT and IFR think this is about to change with the new EXT Vaia fork.Joe Breeden, racer and team owner, couldn’t be more excited:The EXT Suspension platform boasts a number of key innovations that we haven't seen on DH forks before. A key one to shout about is the sliding bushes, allowing the forks to flex without the bushes binding and causing any friction.Franco Fratton, Technical Director at Extreme Shox, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:Fans will get their first glimpse of this cutting-edge suspension in action aboard the Intense M1 DH bike at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania this February. The team plans to test the platform to its limits before officially debuting it on the 2025 World Cup DH circuit.Curious about how the initial tests went? Be sure to check out our behind-the-scenes footage from Llangollen, where some of the IFR team put the new setup through its paces.