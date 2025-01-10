Powered by Outside

Intense Factory Racing Partners with EXT for 2025

Jan 10, 2025
by Intense Factory Racing  

Intense Factory Racing

Intense Factory Racing downhill mountain bike team, today announced a new partnership with EXT Suspension.

If you caught Mille Johnset’s rider announcement earlier this week, you may have noticed something special about her Intense M1—an all-new suspension platform from EXT.

Upside-down forks are common in the motocross world but are less seen in MTB. However, EXT and IFR think this is about to change with the new EXT Vaia fork.

Joe Breeden, racer and team owner, couldn’t be more excited:

bigquotesThis collaboration aligns perfectly with our shared values with IFR - innovation and dedication to providing riders with the absolute best equipment. By combining EXT’s famous shocks, their new VAIA DH fork (including technology not achieved in MTB suspension before) and our race proven Intense M1 platform, I believe we have found a competitive edge. Let’s go racing Babbyyyy!Joe Breeden

The EXT Suspension platform boasts a number of key innovations that we haven't seen on DH forks before. A key one to shout about is the sliding bushes, allowing the forks to flex without the bushes binding and causing any friction.

Franco Fratton, Technical Director at Extreme Shox, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

bigquotesWe are very happy that Extreme Shox is once again present at the highest levels of international Downhill competitions. We were immediately impressed by the Intense Factory Racing Team project, and we didn’t hesitate to support it. We’ve found the right partner to make it happen! So thanks to IFR! We will work hard to take the suspension department to the highest performance levels, with the goal of giving riders the maximum confidence.Franco Fratton, Technical Director at Extreme Shox

Fans will get their first glimpse of this cutting-edge suspension in action aboard the Intense M1 DH bike at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania this February. The team plans to test the platform to its limits before officially debuting it on the 2025 World Cup DH circuit.

Curious about how the initial tests went? Be sure to check out our behind-the-scenes footage from Llangollen, where some of the IFR team put the new setup through its paces.

Racing and Events Racing Rumours Ext Intense


 Extense Factory Racing
  • 120
 Extremely Intense/ Intensely Extreme Racing
  • 410
 Rad - more suspension companies on the big stage is a great thing
  • 241
 EXT make very amazing suspension. I switched after I kept blowing up my DHX2 and the new Storia v4 feels so much better then Fox and it's very consistant.can't wait to switch from a 38 to an EXT fork as soon as I can afford it.
  • 1813
 Than, not then.
  • 48
flag sstewart (Jan 12, 2025 at 2:34) (Below Threshold)
 @Twenty6ers4life: Only an e-biker would make comment like that...
  • 11
 @sstewart: E-biker HAHAHA NOT I ride a Propain Spindrift thank you very little. I have never owned one but maybe you do.
  • 10
 your dhx2 blew up? I hope you were not injured by shrapnel.
  • 221
 Inverted forks are so cool
  • 21
 When I began riding DH the Marzocchi Shiver and Mantiou Dorado 26" were a few of the inverted options on the market at the time. The Shiver was legendary for being a boat anchor and the OG Dorado had some issues, but both offered a very unique riding experience compared to traditional "Triple Clamp" DH fork designs.

Notably - a lot of experienced riders stated that the inverted design offered slightly more flex in the front end to help the front wheel track through the corners. This was not a flaw, but an intentional part of the design at the time. Usually racers can achieve the same result by tuning the spoke tension but it was definitely nice to have the ability to explore options.

Curious to know more feedback on EXT's new inverted offering.
  • 10
 @SKNKWRKS821: alot of meh, an inverted fork should be stiffer fore and aft, and laterally but torsionally its not as stiff. the spoked wheel thing sounds cool, but damon rinard posted some data with a deflection test rig showing that wheel stiffness is much less effected by spoke tension that the hocous pocous mistique often peddled www.sheldonbrown.com/rinard/wheel_index.html damon did this probably 20 years ago, he is now the senior engineer at stans.
  • 130
 EXT Suspension is amazing, my V2 Fork is on another level, plush, soft yet incredibly supportive.
  • 30
 plus 1
  • 121
 EXT are next level
  • 40
 Really well done video. Keep the content coming!
  • 20
 If any of their riders qualify for Worlds they should do a throwback for the custom frame. That would be rad!
  • 53
 No sliding bushes for me, I like my forks clean shaven.
  • 20
 Is Louise Ferguson still on the team.
  • 91
 Louise is indeed still on the team, she is busy training and testing in New Zealand in preparation for Red Bull Hardline Tasmania at the start of Feb Smile
  • 10
 They should have gone with the pinion gearbox.
  • 21
 This is yuge!
  • 22
 Those poor front brake lines!
  • 36
 Hope Costco stocks them
Below threshold threads are hidden







