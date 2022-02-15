close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Intense Factory Racing Seems to Have Signed With Vee Tire Co.

Feb 15, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Judging by recent posts on Aaron Gwin's, IFR's, Dakotah Norton's, and Joe Breeden's Instagram accounts, Intense Factory Racing seems to have signed with Vee Tire Co. for 2022.

The team, which was made up of Aaron Gwin, Seth Sherlock, and Neko Mulally in 2021, previously ran Kenda tires. No stranger to creating signature parts, Gwin collaborated with Kenda to create the Pinner Pro tire and, before that, partnered with his previous tire sponsor, Onza, to develop the Aquila.

For 2022, the team of Aaron Gwin, Seth Sherlock, Dakotah Norton, and Joe Breeden appears to have swapped out to Vee Tires, judging by these photos of Gwin following Norton on that (likely high pivot) prototype, this photo of Norton's bike, and this photo of Breeden's eMTB.



The official announcement hasn't been made, but we expect to hear news soon, along with confirmation that the rest of the team's sponsors from 2021 - e*thirteen, Fox, and TRP - will be back for another round.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Intense Vee Tire Co Aaron Gwin Dakotah Norton Joe Breeden Seth Sherlock


Must Read This Week
Review: Starling Spur - No Derailleur, No Worries?
56863 views
Video & Update: Bull Charges Multiple Riders at Long Distance Off Road Event
56170 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
52573 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
45049 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - February 2022
41151 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
38639 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Far Do You Drive to Ride?
38026 views
Slack Randoms: Full Suspension eGravel Bikes, Cycling Raps, World's Tallest Bike & More
32208 views

14 Comments

  • 17 0
 An un-announced sharpie sponsorship also a new deal for the team
  • 3 0
 This is the new Onza Gwin (Minion DH copy)! This is the new Specialized Gwin (Minion Copy), this is the new Kenda Gwnnner... Soon, every damn tire is gonna be designed by Gwin!
  • 5 0
 Designed by Maxxis you mean.
  • 1 0
 Designed by Frank Stacy you mean. Emulated by gwin at each one of his new sponsors.
  • 4 0
 It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off.
  • 3 0
 Vut is this, impossible to win world cups not on an assegai!
  • 3 0
 Well, there was nowhere to go but up.
  • 4 0
 Mike Bear would like a word...
  • 2 0
 Thought this was internet sleuthed (I know) like a week ago, wasn't it?
  • 1 0
 They were spotted on Gwin's youtube channel more than a week ago. Definitely seems like they didn't care to do a team announcement or anything. Pretty lukewarm news at any rate.
  • 1 0
 I love the Attack HPL from vee. Super grippy. But not a fast roller.
  • 1 0
 Tamato, tomato; Vee Tire, Maxxis (a la sharpie)
  • 1 0
 Im more interested in the high pivot in the background.
  • 1 0
 Please call it the Isforvictory

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008271
Mobile Version of Website