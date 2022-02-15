Judging by recent posts on Aaron Gwin's, IFR's, Dakotah Norton's, and Joe Breeden's Instagram accounts, Intense Factory Racing seems to have signed with Vee Tire Co. for 2022.
The team, which was made up of Aaron Gwin, Seth Sherlock, and Neko Mulally in 2021, previously ran Kenda tires. No stranger to creating signature parts, Gwin collaborated with Kenda to create the Pinner Pro tire and, before that, partnered with his previous tire sponsor, Onza, to develop the Aquila.
For 2022, the team of Aaron Gwin, Seth Sherlock, Dakotah Norton, and Joe Breeden appears to have swapped out to Vee Tires, judging by these
photos of Gwin following Norton on that (likely high pivot
) prototype, this
photo of Norton's bike, and this
photo of Breeden's eMTB.
The official announcement hasn't been made, but we expect to hear news soon, along with confirmation that the rest of the team's sponsors from 2021 - e*thirteen, Fox, and TRP - will be back for another round.
