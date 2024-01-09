Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers

Intense Factory Racing posted a teaser video on their Instagram today with the words, "The reports of my death were greatly exaggerated." Looking closer, we're able to see the images of four riders holding Intense frames. We're happy to hear the news that the team will be racing on the World Cup circuit after they announced last week
that the current team that raced under the Intense Factory Racing banner last year will no longer be with Intense Cycles for 2024.
Anyone recognize these silhouettes? One thing for certain is that none of them look like Aaron Gwin who has been team owner for the past five years.
Our best guess is that Aaron Gwin and Todd Schumlick are the ones that are moving on from the Intense Factory Racing and this is the rebirth of a new team under new leadership. We’ve reached out to Intense Cycles, Aaron Gwin, and Todd Schumlick for comment and will update if and when we get more info.
Dakotah Norton
Danny Hart
Brook Macdonald
Tinker Juarez
Reliable source.
Or does he have team, I can’t remember.
Muslimas seem to be almost completely absent from mountainbiking, so that would be great news.
www.pinkbike.com/news/aaron-gwin-announces-renewed-contract-with-intense.html