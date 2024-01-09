Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers

Jan 9, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Intense Factory Racing posted a teaser video on their Instagram today with the words, "The reports of my death were greatly exaggerated." Looking closer, we're able to see the images of four riders holding Intense frames. We're happy to hear the news that the team will be racing on the World Cup circuit after they announced last week that the current team that raced under the Intense Factory Racing banner last year will no longer be with Intense Cycles for 2024.

Anyone recognize these silhouettes? One thing for certain is that none of them look like Aaron Gwin who has been team owner for the past five years.

photo
photo

photo
photo


Our best guess is that Aaron Gwin and Todd Schumlick are the ones that are moving on from the Intense Factory Racing and this is the rebirth of a new team under new leadership. We’ve reached out to Intense Cycles, Aaron Gwin, and Todd Schumlick for comment and will update if and when we get more info.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Racing Rumours Intense


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,234 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated: Hans Rey Signs with GT for Another 3 Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
112645 views
[Updated with Company Statement] Orange Bikes Intends to Appoint Administrator
76704 views
7 Strange & Sexy Bikes From the Pinkbike BuySell
73681 views
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2024
51807 views
Norco Teases New Factory Racing Rider
51606 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes & Saddles, Carbon Wheels & More
40269 views
Jess Blewitt Signs with Cube Factory Racing
37307 views
Thibaut Daprela Joins the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team
33053 views

60 Comments
  • 36 2
 Ah yes, the old pretending to be dead to get out of a committed relationship only to come back to life with a new partner uhh I mean racers and sponsorship.
  • 35 3
 New team is:
Dakotah Norton
Danny Hart
Brook Macdonald
Tinker Juarez

Reliable source.
  • 9 0
 Danny hart shaves his legs
  • 4 0
 @goranga: nah, that's Tink. can tell by the hair.
  • 1 0
 @goranga: I think most of the pros do
  • 7 1
 The lettuce and broccoli perm silhouettes lol... All jokes aside this looks like a great young team. Intense looks like they had a wicked machine coming together and it would be great to see them as regular contenders on the very top step.
  • 13 0
 team veggie tales racing
  • 3 0
 @adrennan: plus one for the veggie tales reference...
  • 7 0
 Teasing four racers seems a bit mean.
  • 8 0
 Teasing them one at a time would be meaner!
  • 5 0
 Hate it when my wife does that to me
  • 1 0
 @mkul7r4: lol
  • 8 0
 Is that Louise Ferguson?
  • 2 1
 I think Pinky might be in there too.

Or does he have team, I can’t remember.
  • 1 1
 @Roost66: as far as I know he's still on GT
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: There is no real GT. Pinky w/Dak and Dunne.
  • 2 0
 I think intense needs more younger riders with a larger social media following to market their brand. Even if they don’t win World Cups, they just need to sell bikes. Best of luck. I’m still an Gwin supporter. I hope he races next year.
  • 2 0
 With all the technology they have now, I would have gone a bit more creative with the head colors. Or at least in proper prototype fashion, it should have been a checker pattern. Black is typically the finished product.
  • 1 0
 Black is definitely finished here..
  • 1 0
 The people should have been Intense paint schemes and the frames silhouette.
  • 3 0
 Wonder who the rear triangle sponsor will be? Maybe the Team is needing 2x Bike sponsors to cover todays cost of racing, ha.
  • 3 0
 Is one of them wearing a niqab?
Muslimas seem to be almost completely absent from mountainbiking, so that would be great news.
  • 2 0
 Looks like Gwin's contract was only through 2023.

www.pinkbike.com/news/aaron-gwin-announces-renewed-contract-with-intense.html
  • 3 0
 "sadly, yes, I was killed .... but I lived!"
  • 3 0
 Four riders for the price of one Gwin, plus left over for Tacos!
  • 1 0
 are we talking tacomas or the food?
  • 2 0
 Type right is Kenyon. The whole team looks like they are probably pretty young.
  • 2 0
 Im going with Lou Ferguson as others are suggesting. They didn’t do a good job of blacking her hair out near the frame.
  • 3 0
 This the same Intense that just killed their factory racing team?
  • 3 0
  The truth is out there..
  • 1 0
 Thief
  • 2 0
 randy Lawrence said on the gypsy tales podcast that Ryder is on intense, so i think white guy is him.
  • 3 0
 Only one I'm certain of is bottom right (Simple Jack)
  • 3 1
 Wonder if Gwin will retire from full time racing to focus on Windrock.
  • 6 0
 Gwinrock
  • 3 0
 I was out there riding last week. He’s got big plans in the mix for that place.
  • 2 0
 @Struggleteam: I hope he cuts in some sick tracks for the DHSE race this summer!!
  • 2 0
 Norton, Ferguson, Breeden, Pinkerton ?
  • 3 1
 Breeden is black now? That would be the big news.
  • 2 0
 What Intense is Gwinning on here?
  • 2 0
 Bottom right is definitely Levy.
  • 1 1
 none of these people are dakotah look to the green website forums for more answers
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 1
 So, where is Gwin going? Still wonder if the VPP wasn't producing results for him.
  • 2 0
 I thought the new frames weren't vpp at all?
  • 1 0
 top left has gotta be Cam McCaul.
  • 1 0
 First one ist Seth Sherlock
  • 1 0
 Lou Ferguson and not sue on the rest.
  • 1 0
 Is Dak the first one?
  • 2 4
 Dak gonna be on a Mondraker.
  • 1 1
 @Struggleteam: No, not according to that podcast.
  • 1 2
 @Struggleteam: why would someone down vote this when this is what is happening?
  • 2 2
 @Roost66: which podcast? I was out at windrock last week and all those boys were saying he was committed to mondraker. Only decent offer he had is what they said. However with intense coming back from the dead less a very expensive ginger, maybe he is sticking around?
  • 1 0
 @Struggleteam: The b-practice one or whatever, the one he is seemingly always on. He hinted MS but said rumors of him leaving intense frames were false.
  • 1 1
 @Roost66: Gotcha I guess we’ll see. The windrock crew sounded very confident but things change…especially this season. The source was very credible fwiw.
  • 1 0
 These are AI bots!
  • 1 0
 I see an afro!
  • 1 3
 Oooo big secrets, like we are bothered , bit weird
  • 4 7
 I think that might be Vali....
  • 6 0
 i think not







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035353
Mobile Version of Website