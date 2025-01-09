Intense Factory Racing Welcomes Mille Johnset

PRESS RELEASE: Intense Factory Racing

Intense Factory Racing would like to announce the first addition to their 2025 downhill team; the incredibly talented Mille Johnset.Mille, whose results and reputation speak for themselves, will be racing aboard the Intense M1 platform. Her arrival marks an exciting step forward for both her career and the team’s ambitious plans for the upcoming season.Mille, at just 23 years old, already boasts an impressive résumé. With two podium finishes in 2024, she’s known for her aggressive riding style, sharp racecraft, and ability to perform when it matters most. Her addition to the team represents a shared vision of excellence and progression.Mille is clearly looking forward to the season.Mille will make her debut on the Intense M1 DH bike at Crankworx races in New Zealand before heading back to Europe to kick off the DH MTB World Cup in Poland.Intense Cycles is equally excited about Mille’s arrival with Founder, Jeff Steber adding, ‘’Such an exciting year ahead for IFR and to top it all off, we welcome Mille Johnset to the team. Mille’s talent speaks for itself, and we are confident she will be a key asset for the programme this year. We are committed to supporting her development and achieving great results together. Mille will be equipped with the latest M1 downhill bike and cutting edge gear, ensuring she has every advantage on the world's most challenging courses.Intense Factory Racing is a team rich in history, known for its vibrant, passionate, and innovative spirit. Under the ownership of Joe Breeden and his team since early 2024, the program has returned to its roots—empowering riders to craft their way through the sport and providing the support they need to become champions.Born in Norway, Mille grew up honing her skills on the slopes as an experienced skier and isn’t afraid of an ice bath! Despite a demanding race schedule, she values her strong family connections and enjoys returning to Norway whenever possible. With her incredible talent and down-to-earth personality, Mille is set to make a significant impact on the Intense Factory Racing team in 2025.