Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29

Following the launch of the Tracer 279
earlier this year Intense has announced a full 29" version.
The new Tracer 29 has been redesigned for 2022 and will be replacing the Carbine in Intense's Enduro bike range, sitting alongside the Tracer 279. The full 29 Tracer matches the Tracer 279's travel with 170mm front and rear. Also coming over from the 279 is the two-position flip chip for adjustable geometry and the CHAD in-frame storage system. The frame also has space for a water bottle.
Tracer 29 Details
• Wheel Size: 29"
• Travel: 170mm front and rear
• Reach from 455mm to 505mm
• CHAD downtube storage compartment
• Two-position flip-chip adjustment
• Head angle: 64.4º (High setting)
• Seat tube angle: 77.7º (Effective)
• Sizes: M, L, XL
• Price: $5,399 - 6,899 ($3,399 frame only)
• intensecycles.com
Intense says the Tracer 29 uses technology from its M29 downhill bike with a bottom link driven rear shock and progressive rear suspension. Intense claims the suspension is designed to be active in its initial travel with good mid-stroke support before firming up towards the end. The Tracer 29 is available in just three sizes (M, L and XL), dropping the size small from the 279 model. The reach extends from 455mm up to 505mm with a 64.4º head angle in its highest setting and an effective seat angle of 77.7º.
At launch there will be two complete build options with the top-of-the-range Pro model running Fox suspension for $6,899 USD and the slightly less expensive DVO equipped Expert for $5,399. The Pro model is available to order now while the Expert will not be on sale until early 2023. If you are after just a frameset then it can be purchased with rear shock for $3,399. Frame-only options will be offered in two colours from December 15.
